STERLING BANCORP

(STL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/05 04:02:05 pm
21.43 USD   +1.81%
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
06/17Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
GL
05/03STERLING BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/05/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (888) 394-8218, Conference ID # 7082382. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Luis Massiani, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
845.369.8040

Sterling Bancorp
400 Rella Boulevard
Montebello, NY 10901-4243

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
