Sterling Bancorp, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, July 29

07/09/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Conference call and webcast to be held on Monday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) announced today that it will issue its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Sterling Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access: U.S. callers: (833) 535-2201; International callers: (412) 902-6744

Telephone Replay (available through August 12, 2019): (877) 344-7529; conference ID: 10133156

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $3 billion and $10 billion in 2018 by S&P Global Market Intelligence for the second year in a row (in 2017 the asset range was $1 billion to $10 billion). For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
