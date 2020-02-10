Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Provident Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT). This investigation concerns whether Sterling has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of “systems and controls to ensure the Bank’s policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.16, or nearly 23%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you acquired Sterling securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

