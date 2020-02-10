Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Provident Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

02/10/2020 | 08:02pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT). This investigation concerns whether Sterling has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of “systems and controls to ensure the Bank’s policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.16, or nearly 23%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you acquired Sterling securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 44,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,55%
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 362 M
Chart STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,13  $
Last Close Price 7,26  $
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Lopp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Huber Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Allen Independent Director
Seth Meltzer Director
Peter Charles Sinatra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)-10.62%383
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.60%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.50%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.53%195 360
