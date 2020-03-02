Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI)    SBT

STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)

(SBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STERLING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sterling Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:35am EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SBT) of the April 27, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Sterling stock or options between November 17, 2017 and December 8, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SBT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all those who purchased Sterling common stock between November 17, 2017 and December 8, 2019 (the “Class Period”). The case, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System v. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. et al., No. 2:20-cv-10490 was filed on February 26, 2020 and has been assigned to District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about the Company's loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.

On June 21, 2019, after the market closed, Sterling filed a Form 8-K signed by Board Chairman and CEO Thomas Lopp which disclosed that director Jon Fox, who served on the Audit and Risk Management Committee, had resigned from Sterling’s Board, effective immediately. Fox was replaced by Tom Minielly, who would also serve on the Audit and Risk Management Committee (only to resign six months later on December 19, 2019). The Company tried to temper the news, further stating in the 8-K: “Mr. Fox’s retirement and resignation was not due to any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $10.06 per share on June 21, 2019 to $9.90 per share on June 24, 2019: a $0.16 or 1.59% drop.

Then, on December 9, 2019, the Company filed a Form 8-K disclosing that it was suspending its Advantage Loan Program due to an internal review of documentation on past loans. Specifically, the Form 8-K disclosed:

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, Southfield, Michigan (the “Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) voluntarily and temporarily suspended its Advantage Loan program in connection with an ongoing internal review of the program’s documentation procedures. Management believes it is prudent to temporarily halt the program as it continues to audit documentation on past loans and puts in place additional systems and controls to ensure the Bank’s policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program. It is the Company’s intention to resume the Loan Program as soon as management is confident its stated policies and procedures are being followed. However, it is presently difficult to estimate how long this suspension might last. The Advantage Loan Program is a material component of the Bank’s total loan originations. While it is difficult to quantify the financial impact of the program’s temporary suspension, management anticipates a reduced level of near-term loan originations, slower overall loan portfolio growth, and less loan sales.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $9.45 per share on December 6, 2019 to $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019: a $2.16 or 22.86% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sterling’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SO
12:35aSTERLING DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
BU
02/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) Sued for ..
BU
02/28INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
02/28BERMAN TABACCO : Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sterling Bancorp,..
BU
02/28THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
02/28SBT LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securitie..
BU
02/27Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
02/27STERLING BANCORP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
BU
02/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
02/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 44,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,75x
Capitalization 350 M
Chart STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,13  $
Last Close Price 7,00  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Lopp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Huber Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Allen Independent Director
Seth Meltzer Director
Peter Charles Sinatra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)-13.58%350
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.71%356 919
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.25%263 783
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.08%248 763
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.88%203 258
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-24.07%167 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group