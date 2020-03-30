Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Sterling Bancorp operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT)'s Reported Results May Suffer Material Impact

On January 29, 2020, Sterling Bancorp issued a press release reporting its results of operation including net income of $56.9 million for fiscal year 2019 compared to net income of $63.5 million for fiscal year 2018. However, on March 17, 2020, Sterling Bancorp disclosed in its Form 10K filed with the SEC that due to its ongoing internal review relating to the termination of its Advantage Loan Program, the Company is unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed period of time as it may uncover information that "require[s] adjustments that would negatively impact the previously-announced results of operation." On this news, Sterling Bancorp's stock price declined 21% to close at $7.99 per share.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

