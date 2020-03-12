Sterling Bancorp Southfield MI : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SBT

Log in
03/12/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) between November 17, 2017 and December 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sterling Bancorp investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Sterling Bancorp class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1792.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period and in connection with the Company’s IPO, defendants made untrue statements of material fact and omitted other facts necessary to make the statements not misleading and failed to disclose material facts concerning, inter alia, the Company's loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1792.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 41,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,58%
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
P/E ratio 2021 5,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,90x
Capitalization 217 M
Chart STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)
Duration : Period :
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00  $
Last Close Price 4,34  $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Lopp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Huber Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry Allen Independent Director
Seth Meltzer Director
Peter Charles Sinatra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERLING BANCORP, INC. (SOUTHFIELD, MI)-46.42%217
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%294 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.94%266 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.42%208 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.63%197 791
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%141 788
