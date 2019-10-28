Sterling Bancorp Southfield MI : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 10/28/2019 | 04:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Fully diluted EPS of $0.28, up from $0.26 for Q2 2019, and down from $0.30 for Q3 2018

Third quarter annualized ROAA of 1.67% and annualized ROATCE of 15.98%

Revenue, net of interest expense, of $33.2 million, up from $32.8 million in Q2 2019, and down from $35.0 million in Q3 2018

Total loan originations of $282.1 million, down from $356.5 million in Q2 2019 and $419.2 million in Q3 2018

Total gross loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale of $2.93 billion, down 1% from Q2 2019, and flat from Q3 2018

Prior to loan sales, total gross loans increased by 2% from Q2 2019

Total deposits of $2.57 billion, up 1% from Q2 2019 and 7% increase from Q3 2018

Net interest margin of 3.70%, compared to 3.84% in Q2 2019 and 3.95% in Q3 2018

Repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $9.89 during the quarter Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) (the “Company”), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the third quarter 2019, net income totaled $13.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, based on 50.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. This compares to second quarter 2019 net income of $13.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, based on 51.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. For the third quarter of 2018, net income totaled $15.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, based on 53.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. “Overall, our financial results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations,” said Gary Judd, Chairman and CEO of Sterling Bancorp. “We continue to generate top quartile returns, as our annualized return on average assets was 1.67% and our annualized return on tangible common equity was 15.98%. Our moderately higher EPS for the quarter was driven by higher non-interest income and well-managed expenses. “During the quarter, net interest margin was negatively impacted by our increased liquidity and lower yields on our loan portfolio. In addition, our loan production was lower during the quarter as we maintained our underwriting and pricing discipline in a very competitive lending market. Despite this pressure, our total loans grew modestly during the quarter, prior to our loan sales. “We remain optimistic in our outlook as we end the year. We are focused on converting our healthy loan pipeline into closed loans while maintaining solid credit quality and reducing deposit costs. While we will continue to opportunistically utilize loan sales to diversify our revenue going forward, we may significantly reduce these sales in the fourth quarter and retain the majority of our new loan production on our balance sheet. Therefore, we expect to resume our loan growth and achieve net interest margin stability, which should translate into continued strong returns for our shareholders,” Mr. Judd concluded. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net income $ 13,884 $ 13,434 $ 15,741 Income per share, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 Net interest income $ 30,010 $ 30,715 $ 30,798 Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.84 % 3.95 % Non-interest income $ 3,165 $ 2,068 $ 4,233 Non-interest expense $ 13,426 $ 13,725 $ 12,531 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $ 2,904,232 $ 2,924,813 $ 2,796,150 Total deposits $ 2,571,845 $ 2,546,660 $ 2,412,071 Nonperforming loans $ 9,974 $ 6,697 $ 356 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.74 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 213 % 312 % 5,833 % Provision for loan losses $ 251 $ 180 $ 423 Net recoveries $ (35 ) $ (40 ) $ (42 ) Return on average assets 1.67 % 1.64 % 1.98 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.97 % 15.54 % 20.07 % Efficiency ratio 40.47 % 41.87 % 35.77 % Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Revenue, net of interest expense, was $33.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 1% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.1 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in net interest income. Revenue, net of interest expense, for the third quarter of 2018 was $35.0 million. The 5% year-over-year decrease was due to a $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income and a $0.8 million decrease in net interest income. Net Interest Income Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $30.0 million, a decrease of 2% from $30.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a 14 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $49.5 million increase in average interest earning assets. Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income decreased 3% from $30.8 million. The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by a 25 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $130.5 million increase in average interest earning assets. Net Interest Margin Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.70%, down 14 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.84% for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was impacted by a 15 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 3.95%, primarily due to a 38 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 7 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets. Non-interest Income Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million, an increase from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to a lower mortgage servicing rights valuation allowance taken in the third quarter as compared to the prior quarter. Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of a $1.1 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans due to fewer residential mortgages sold in the secondary market as compared to the prior year period. Non-interest Expense Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.4 million, a decrease from $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower FDIC assessments, advertising and marketing expenses, data processing and other expenses, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits and professional fees, a portion of which were related to increased regulatory compliance initiatives. The lower FDIC assessments is primarily the result of Small Bank Assessment Credits applied during the third quarter. Relative to the third quarter of 2018, non-interest expense increased 7% from $12.5 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment costs required to support new offices and the growth in the Company’s operations, as well as higher professional fees. The Company’s operating efficiency ratio was 40.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 41.9% in the second quarter of 2019 and 35.8% in the third quarter of 2018. Income Taxes The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 29%, comparable to the effective tax rate of 29% for both the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018. Loan Portfolio Total gross loans, which includes those held for investment and held for sale, were $2.93 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease from $2.95 billion at June 30, 2019. The Company had an $18.6 million decrease in residential mortgage loans held for investment and a $4.3 million decrease in commercial lines of credit, partially offset by a net $2.6 million increase in construction and commercial real estate loans. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company originated $282.1 million in loans, which included $241.7 million in residential mortgage loans and $40.4 million in construction and commercial real estate loans. The Company sold $76.1 million in residential mortgage loans during the third quarter, including Agency sales. As the Company continues to utilize loan sales to support balance sheet and liquidity strategies, the amount of residential mortgage loans held for sale may vary from quarter to quarter. Deposits Total deposits were $2.57 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $2.55 billion at June 30, 2019. The $25.2 million increase was primarily attributable to a $52.7 million increase in time deposits and a $6.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $34.5 million decrease in money market, savings and NOW deposits. Within time deposits, retail deposits increased by $102.7 million to $1.192 billion and brokered CDs decreased by $50.0 million to $25.0 million. Credit Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $12.3 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared with $12.2 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019 totaled $10.0 million, compared with $6.7 million at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $3.5 million construction loan which was placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The Company believes that no impairment exists, as there is more than sufficient collateral value supporting this loan. Recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 were $35,000 and there were no charge-offs during the quarter. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $251,000 for the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 0.72% of total loans and 213% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, compared with 0.71% and 312%, respectively, at June 30, 2019. Capital At September 30, 2019, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following tables: Well Capitalized Company Actual at September 30, 2019 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets N/A 22.64% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets N/A 18.17% Common Tier 1 (CET 1) N/A 18.17% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets N/A 10.54% Well Capitalized Sterling Bank Actual at September 30, 2019 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 10.00% 18.47% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 17.37% Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 6.50% 17.37% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 5.00% 10.07% Share Repurchase Program During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $9.89 per share. Year-to-date, approximately 2.7 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of $9.64 per share. Conference Call and Webcast Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results. The conference call number for U.S. participants is (833) 535-2201 and the conference call number for participants outside the U.S. is (412) 902-6744. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.sterlingbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. A replay of the conference call may be accessed through November 11, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529, using conference ID number 10135479. About Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $3 billion and $10 billion in 2018 by S&P Global Market Intelligence for the second year in a row (in 2017 the asset range was $1 billion to $10 billion). For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Average Tangible Common Equity,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” each of which are common metrics in the banking industry. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. For further information see “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (non-GAAP)” in the Financial Data section that follows. Forward-Looking Statements Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s expected loan production, operating expenses and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 % change December 31, 2018 % change September 30, 2018 % change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 146,246 $ 80,416 82% $ 52,526 178% $ 48,879 199% Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 1,100 1,100 0% 1,100 0% - N/M Investment securities 153,306 153,449 0% 148,896 3% 142,749 7% Mortgage loans held for sale 837 500 67% 1,248 (33)% 113,805 (99)% Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,204, $20,918, $21,850 and $20,765 2,904,232 2,924,813 (1)% 2,895,953 0% 2,796,150 4% Accrued interest receivable 13,861 13,842 0% 13,529 2% 13,087 6% Mortgage servicing rights, net 9,910 9,772 1% 10,633 (7)% 9,411 5% Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 9,386 9,675 (3)% 9,489 (1)% 9,040 4% Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,662 20,454 (4)% - N/M - N/M Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 22,950 22,950 0% 22,950 0% 22,950 0% Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 31,761 31,606 0% 31,302 1% 31,146 2% Deferred tax asset, net 6,681 6,440 4% 6,122 9% 7,002 (5)% Other assets 2,298 4,115 (44)% 3,026 (24)% 2,744 (16)% Total assets $ 3,322,230 $ 3,279,132 1% $ 3,196,774 4% $ 3,196,963 4% Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 77,335 $ 70,406 10% $ 76,815 1% $ 79,432 (3)% Interest-bearing deposits 2,494,510 2,476,254 1% 2,375,870 5% 2,332,639 7% Total deposits 2,571,845 2,546,660 1% 2,452,685 5% 2,412,071 7% Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 229,000 240,000 (5)% 293,000 (22)% 335,000 (32)% Subordinated notes, net 65,140 65,102 0% 65,029 0% 64,993 0% Operating lease liabilities 20,804 21,480 (3)% - N/M - N/M Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,064 63,837 32% 51,003 65% 65,456 28% Total liabilities 2,970,853 2,937,079 1% 2,861,717 4% 2,877,520 3% Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,424,940 shares at September 30, 2019, 50,846,521 shares at June 30, 2019, and 53,012,283 shares at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 85,515 89,683 (5)% 111,238 (23)% 111,238 (23)% Additional paid-in capital 13,138 12,992 1% 12,713 3% 12,604 4% Retained earnings 252,571 239,190 6% 211,115 20% 195,649 29% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 153 188 (19)% (9 ) N/M (48 ) N/M Total shareholders’ equity 351,377 342,053 3% 335,057 5% 319,443 10% Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,322,230 $ 3,279,132 1% $ 3,196,774 4% $ 3,196,963 4% N/M- not meaningful Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, % September 30, % September 30, September 30, % (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 change 2018 change 2019 2018 change Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 42,351 $ 43,301 (2)% $ 40,772 4% $ 127,374 $ 115,752 10% Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock 1,252 1,272 (2)% 958 31% 3,751 2,619 43% Other interest 608 216 181% 166 266% 1,060 399 166% Total interest income 44,211 44,789 (1)% 41,896 6% 132,185 118,770 11% Interest expense: Interest on deposits 12,249 11,524 6% 8,628 42% 34,429 22,396 54% Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 777 1,375 (43)% 1,297 (40)% 3,207 3,464 (7)% Interest on subordinated notes 1,175 1,175 0% 1,173 0% 3,524 3,516 0% Total interest expense 14,201 14,074 1% 11,098 28% 41,160 29,376 40% Net interest income 30,010 30,715 (2)% 30,798 (3)% 91,025 89,394 2% Provision (recovery) for loan losses 251 180 39% 423 (41)% (583 ) 2,184 (127)% Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses 29,759 30,535 (3)% 30,375 (2)% 91,608 87,210 5% Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 111 112 (1)% 100 11% 327 266 23% Investment management and advisory fees 477 425 12% 445 7% 1,242 1,568 (21)% Gain on sale of loans 1,877 2,002 (6)% 3,005 (38)% 6,359 12,107 (47)% Net servicing income (loss) 240 (1,002 ) 124% 291 (18)% (437 ) 1,001 (144)% Other income 460 531 (13)% 392 17% 1,570 1,081 45% Total non-interest income 3,165 2,068 53% 4,233 (25)% 9,061 16,023 (43)% Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,545 7,381 2% 6,973 8% 22,193 20,851 6% Occupancy and equipment 2,126 2,170 (2)% 1,760 21% 6,533 4,916 33% Professional fees 1,389 1,104 26% 898 55% 3,455 2,344 47% Advertising and marketing 269 406 (34)% 470 (43)% 1,114 1,170 (5)% FDIC assessments (5 ) 190 (103)% 186 (103)% 440 1,203 (63)% Data processing 271 303 (11)% 311 (13)% 882 894 (1)% Other 1,831 2,171 (16)% 1,933 (5)% 5,656 5,277 7% Total non-interest expense 13,426 13,725 (2)% 12,531 7% 40,273 36,655 10% Income before income taxes 19,498 18,878 3% 22,077 (12)% 60,396 66,578 (9)% Income tax expense 5,614 5,444 3% 6,336 (11)% 17,395 19,106 (9)% Net income $ 13,884 $ 13,434 3% $ 15,741 (12)% $ 43,001 $ 47,472 (9)% Income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.83 $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,428,108 51,510,951 52,963,308 51,490,046 52,963,308 Diluted 50,441,572 51,520,944 52,966,593 51,500,657 52,965,089 Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Performance Ratios: 2019 2019 2018 Return on average assets 1.67% 1.64% 1.98% Return on average shareholders' equity 15.97% 15.54% 20.07% Return on average tangible common equity 15.98% 15.55% 20.11% Yield on earning assets 5.45% 5.60% 5.38% Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.00% 2.02% 1.62% Net interest spread 3.45% 3.58% 3.76% Net interest margin 3.70% 3.84% 3.95% Efficiency ratio (1) 40.47% 41.87% 35.77% (1) Efficiency Ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Interest earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,971,369 $ 42,351 5.70% $ 2,994,142 $ 43,301 5.78% $ 2,923,584 $ 40,772 5.58% Securities, includes restricted stock 177,646 1,252 2.82% 174,823 1,272 2.91% 165,636 958 2.31% Other interest earning assets 98,281 608 2.47% 28,794 216 3.00% 27,604 166 2.41% Total interest earning assets $ 3,247,296 $ 44,211 5.45% $ 3,197,759 $ 44,789 5.60% $ 3,116,824 $ 41,896 5.38% Interest-bearing liabilities Money Market, Savings, NOW $ 1,300,786 $ 4,458 1.36% $ 1,356,200 $ 4,961 1.47% $ 1,539,304 $ 5,181 1.34% Time deposits 1,217,234 7,791 2.54% 1,044,388 6,563 2.52% 796,197 3,447 1.72% Total interest-bearing deposits 2,518,020 12,249 1.93% 2,400,588 11,524 1.93% 2,335,501 8,628 1.47% FHLB borrowings 229,897 777 1.32% 323,583 1,375 1.68% 324,795 1,297 1.56% Subordinated debt 65,116 1,175 7.22% 65,079 1,175 7.22% 64,970 1,173 7.22% Total borrowings 295,013 1,952 2.59% 388,662 2,550 2.60% 389,765 2,470 2.48% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,813,033 14,201 2.00% $ 2,789,250 14,074 2.02% $ 2,725,266 11,098 1.62% Net interest income and spread (2) $ 30,010 3.45% $ 30,715 3.58% $ 30,798 3.76% Net interest margin (2) 3.70% 3.84% 3.95% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Interest earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,969,364 $ 127,374 5.72% $ 2,829,749 $ 115,752 5.45% Securities, includes restricted stock 174,223 3,751 2.87% 155,586 2,619 2.24% Other interest earning assets 52,773 1,060 2.68% 25,599 399 2.08% Total interest earning assets $ 3,196,360 $ 132,185 5.51% $ 3,010,934 $ 118,770 5.26% Interest-bearing liabilities Money Market, Savings, NOW $ 1,376,403 $ 14,797 1.44% $ 1,526,935 $ 13,783 1.21% Time deposits 1,062,617 19,632 2.47% 739,626 8,613 1.56% Total interest-bearing deposits 2,439,020 34,429 1.89% 2,266,561 22,396 1.32% FHLB borrowings 273,874 3,207 1.54% 312,140 3,464 1.46% Subordinated debt 65,080 3,524 7.22% 64,935 3,516 7.22% Total borrowings 338,954 6,731 2.62% 377,075 6,980 2.44% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,777,974 41,160 1.98% $ 2,643,636 29,376 1.49% Net interest income and spread (2) $ 91,025 3.53% $ 89,394 3.77% Net interest margin (2) 3.80% 3.96% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 % change December 31, 2018 % change September 30, 2018 % change Residential real estate $ 2,505,274 $ 2,523,883 (1)% $ 2,452,441 2% $ 2,341,989 7% Commercial real estate 224,570 220,388 2% 250,955 (11)% 252,782 (11)% Construction 171,051 172,656 (1)% 176,605 (3)% 177,734 (4)% Commercial lines of credit 24,512 28,774 (15)% 37,776 (35)% 44,375 (45)% Other consumer 29 30 (3)% 26 12% 35 (17)% Total loans held for investment 2,925,436 2,945,731 (1)% 2,917,803 0% 2,816,915 4% Less: allowance for loan losses (21,204 ) (20,918 ) 1% (21,850 ) (3)% (20,765 ) 2% Loans, net $ 2,904,232 $ 2,924,813 (1)% $ 2,895,953 0% $ 2,796,150 4% Mortgage loans held for sale $ 837 $ 500 67% $ 1,248 (33)% $ 113,805 (99)% Total gross loans $ 2,926,273 $ 2,946,231 (1)% $ 2,919,051 0% $ 2,930,720 0% Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 20,918 $ 20,698 $ 20,765 $ 20,300 Provision for loan losses 251 180 1,045 423 Charge offs - - - - Recoveries 35 40 40 42 Balance at end of period $ 21,204 $ 20,918 $ 21,850 $ 20,765 Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 % change December 31, 2018 % change September 30, 2018 % change Noninterest bearing deposits $ 77,335 $ 70,406 10% $ 76,815 1% $ 79,432 (3)% Money Market, Savings and NOW 1,277,518 1,312,010 (3)% 1,481,591 (14)% 1,537,202 (17)% Time deposits 1,216,992 1,164,244 5% 894,279 36% 795,437 53% Total deposits $ 2,571,845 $ 2,546,660 1% $ 2,452,685 5% $ 2,412,071 7% Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Capital and Credit Quality Ratios (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Capital Ratios Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios— Consolidated: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 22.64% 21.91% 21.98% 21.00% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 18.17% 17.51% 17.45% 16.55% Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 18.17% 17.51% 17.45% 16.55% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 10.54% 10.40% 10.42% 10.04% Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios—Bank: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 18.47% 17.72% 16.94% 15.99% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 17.37% 16.64% 15.80% 14.91% Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 17.37% 16.64% 15.80% 14.91% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 10.07% 9.88% 9.44% 9.04% Credit Quality Data Nonperforming loans (1) $ 9,974 $ 6,697 $ 4,500 $ 356 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34% 0.23% 0.15% 0.01% Nonperforming assets (2) $ 12,345 $ 12,190 $ 10,157 $ 6,035 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37% 0.37% 0.32% 0.19% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.72% 0.71% 0.75% 0.74% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 213% 312% 486% 5,833% Net recoveries to average loans (0.00)% (0.00)% (0.00)% (0.00)% (1) Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. (2) Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and loans modified under troubled debt restructurings and other repossessed assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (non-GAAP) Average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP disclosures. Sterling’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance. Average tangible common equity excludes the effect of intangible assets. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for those comparable measures that are similarly titled that are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP that may be used by other companies. The following is a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the average shareholders’ equity, its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity as of September 30, 2019 and 2018, and June 30, 2019. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 13,884 $ 13,434 $ 15,741 $ 43,001 $ 47,472 Average shareholders' equity 347,810 345,806 313,697 344,640 299,370 Adjustment Customer-related intangible (188 ) (300 ) (638 ) (299 ) (749 ) Average tangible common equity $ 347,622 $ 345,506 $ 313,059 $ 344,341 $ 298,621 Return on average tangible common equity* 15.98 % 15.55 % 20.11 % 16.65 % 21.20 % *Annualized View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005721/en/

