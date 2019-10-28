Sterling Bancorp Southfield MI : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
10/28/2019 | 04:08pm EDT
Q3 2019 Highlights
Net income of $13.9 million, up from $13.4 million in Q2 2019, and down from $15.7 million in Q3 2018
Fully diluted EPS of $0.28, up from $0.26 for Q2 2019, and down from $0.30 for Q3 2018
Third quarter annualized ROAA of 1.67% and annualized ROATCE of 15.98%
Revenue, net of interest expense, of $33.2 million, up from $32.8 million in Q2 2019, and down from $35.0 million in Q3 2018
Total loan originations of $282.1 million, down from $356.5 million in Q2 2019 and $419.2 million in Q3 2018
Total gross loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale of $2.93 billion, down 1% from Q2 2019, and flat from Q3 2018
Prior to loan sales, total gross loans increased by 2% from Q2 2019
Total deposits of $2.57 billion, up 1% from Q2 2019 and 7% increase from Q3 2018
Net interest margin of 3.70%, compared to 3.84% in Q2 2019 and 3.95% in Q3 2018
Repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $9.89 during the quarter
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) (the “Company”), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
For the third quarter 2019, net income totaled $13.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, based on 50.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.This compares to second quarter 2019 net income of $13.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, based on 51.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.For the third quarter of 2018, net income totaled $15.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, based on 53.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
“Overall, our financial results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations,” said Gary Judd, Chairman and CEO of Sterling Bancorp. “We continue to generate top quartile returns, as our annualized return on average assets was 1.67% and our annualized return on tangible common equity was 15.98%. Our moderately higher EPS for the quarter was driven by higher non-interest income and well-managed expenses.
“During the quarter, net interest margin was negatively impacted by our increased liquidity and lower yields on our loan portfolio. In addition, our loan production was lower during the quarter as we maintained our underwriting and pricing discipline in a very competitive lending market. Despite this pressure, our total loans grew modestly during the quarter, prior to our loan sales.
“We remain optimistic in our outlook as we end the year. We are focused on converting our healthy loan pipeline into closed loans while maintaining solid credit quality and reducing deposit costs. While we will continue to opportunistically utilize loan sales to diversify our revenue going forward, we may significantly reduce these sales in the fourth quarter and retain the majority of our new loan production on our balance sheet. Therefore, we expect to resume our loan growth and achieve net interest margin stability, which should translate into continued strong returns for our shareholders,” Mr. Judd concluded.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Net income
$
13,884
$
13,434
$
15,741
Income per share, diluted
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
0.30
Net interest income
$
30,010
$
30,715
$
30,798
Net interest margin
3.70
%
3.84
%
3.95
%
Non-interest income
$
3,165
$
2,068
$
4,233
Non-interest expense
$
13,426
$
13,725
$
12,531
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
$
2,904,232
$
2,924,813
$
2,796,150
Total deposits
$
2,571,845
$
2,546,660
$
2,412,071
Nonperforming loans
$
9,974
$
6,697
$
356
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.72
%
0.71
%
0.74
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
213
%
312
%
5,833
%
Provision for loan losses
$
251
$
180
$
423
Net recoveries
$
(35
)
$
(40
)
$
(42
)
Return on average assets
1.67
%
1.64
%
1.98
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.97
%
15.54
%
20.07
%
Efficiency ratio
40.47
%
41.87
%
35.77
%
Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2019
Revenue
Revenue, net of interest expense, was $33.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 1% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.1 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in net interest income.
Revenue, net of interest expense, for the third quarter of 2018 was $35.0 million. The 5% year-over-year decrease was due to a $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income and a $0.8 million decrease in net interest income.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $30.0 million, a decrease of 2% from $30.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable toa 14 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $49.5 million increase in average interest earning assets.
Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income decreased 3% from $30.8 million.The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by a 25 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $130.5 million increase in average interest earning assets.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.70%, down 14 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.84% for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was impacted by a 15 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 3.95%, primarily due to a 38basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 7 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million, an increase from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to a lower mortgage servicing rights valuation allowance taken in the third quarter as compared to the prior quarter.
Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of a $1.1 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans due to fewer residential mortgages sold in the secondary market as compared to the prior year period.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.4 million, a decrease from $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower FDIC assessments, advertising and marketing expenses, data processing and other expenses, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits and professional fees, a portion of which were related to increased regulatory compliance initiatives. The lower FDIC assessments is primarily the result of Small Bank Assessment Credits applied during the third quarter.
Relative to the third quarter of 2018, non-interest expense increased 7% from $12.5 million.The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment costs required to support new offices and the growth in the Company’s operations, as well as higher professional fees.
The Company’s operating efficiency ratio was 40.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 41.9% in the second quarter of 2019 and 35.8% in the third quarter of 2018.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 29%, comparable to the effective tax rate of 29% for both the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018.
Loan Portfolio
Total gross loans, which includes those held for investment and held for sale, were $2.93 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease from $2.95 billion at June 30, 2019.The Company had an $18.6 million decrease in residential mortgage loans held for investment and a $4.3 million decrease in commercial lines of credit, partially offset by a net $2.6 million increase in construction and commercial real estate loans.
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company originated $282.1 million in loans, which included $241.7 million in residential mortgage loans and $40.4 million in construction and commercial real estate loans.
The Company sold $76.1 million in residential mortgage loans during the third quarter, including Agency sales. As the Company continues to utilize loan sales to support balance sheet and liquidity strategies, the amount of residential mortgage loans held for sale may vary from quarter to quarter.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.57 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $2.55 billion at June 30, 2019.The $25.2 million increase was primarily attributable to a $52.7 million increase in time deposits and a $6.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $34.5 million decrease in money market, savings and NOW deposits.Within time deposits, retail deposits increased by $102.7 million to $1.192 billion and brokered CDs decreased by $50.0 million to $25.0 million.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $12.3 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared with $12.2 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019 totaled $10.0 million, compared with $6.7 million at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $3.5 million construction loan which was placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The Company believes that no impairment exists, as there is more than sufficient collateral value supporting this loan.
Recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 were $35,000 and there were no charge-offs during the quarter. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $251,000 for the third quarter of 2019.
The allowance for loan losses was 0.72% of total loans and 213% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, compared with 0.71% and 312%, respectively, at June 30, 2019.
Capital
At September 30, 2019, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following tables:
Well
Capitalized
Company Actual at
September 30, 2019
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets
N/A
22.64%
Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets
N/A
18.17%
Common Tier 1 (CET 1)
N/A
18.17%
Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets
N/A
10.54%
Well
Capitalized
Sterling Bank Actual at
September 30, 2019
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets
10.00%
18.47%
Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets
8.00%
17.37%
Common Tier 1 (CET 1)
6.50%
17.37%
Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets
5.00%
10.07%
Share Repurchase Program
During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $9.89 per share. Year-to-date, approximately 2.7 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of $9.64 per share.
About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $3 billion and $10 billion in 2018 by S&P Global Market Intelligence for the second year in a row (in 2017 the asset range was $1 billion to $10 billion). For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Average Tangible Common Equity,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” each of which are common metrics in the banking industry. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. For further information see “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (non-GAAP)” in the Financial Data section that follows.
Forward-Looking Statements
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
%
change
December 31,
2018
%
change
September 30,
2018
%
change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
146,246
$
80,416
82%
$
52,526
178%
$
48,879
199%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,100
1,100
0%
1,100
0%
-
N/M
Investment securities
153,306
153,449
0%
148,896
3%
142,749
7%
Mortgage loans held for sale
837
500
67%
1,248
(33)%
113,805
(99)%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,204, $20,918, $21,850 and $20,765
2,904,232
2,924,813
(1)%
2,895,953
0%
2,796,150
4%
Accrued interest receivable
13,861
13,842
0%
13,529
2%
13,087
6%
Mortgage servicing rights, net
9,910
9,772
1%
10,633
(7)%
9,411
5%
Leasehold improvements and equipment, net
9,386
9,675
(3)%
9,489
(1)%
9,040
4%
Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,662
20,454
(4)%
-
N/M
-
N/M
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
22,950
22,950
0%
22,950
0%
22,950
0%
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
31,761
31,606
0%
31,302
1%
31,146
2%
Deferred tax asset, net
6,681
6,440
4%
6,122
9%
7,002
(5)%
Other assets
2,298
4,115
(44)%
3,026
(24)%
2,744
(16)%
Total assets
$
3,322,230
$
3,279,132
1%
$
3,196,774
4%
$
3,196,963
4%
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
77,335
$
70,406
10%
$
76,815
1%
$
79,432
(3)%
Interest-bearing deposits
2,494,510
2,476,254
1%
2,375,870
5%
2,332,639
7%
Total deposits
2,571,845
2,546,660
1%
2,452,685
5%
2,412,071
7%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
229,000
240,000
(5)%
293,000
(22)%
335,000
(32)%
Subordinated notes, net
65,140
65,102
0%
65,029
0%
64,993
0%
Operating lease liabilities
20,804
21,480
(3)%
-
N/M
-
N/M
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
84,064
63,837
32%
51,003
65%
65,456
28%
Total liabilities
2,970,853
2,937,079
1%
2,861,717
4%
2,877,520
3%
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,424,940 shares at September 30, 2019, 50,846,521 shares at June 30, 2019, and 53,012,283 shares at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018
85,515
89,683
(5)%
111,238
(23)%
111,238
(23)%
Additional paid-in capital
13,138
12,992
1%
12,713
3%
12,604
4%
Retained earnings
252,571
239,190
6%
211,115
20%
195,649
29%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
153
188
(19)%
(9
)
N/M
(48
)
N/M
Total shareholders’ equity
351,377
342,053
3%
335,057
5%
319,443
10%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,322,230
$
3,279,132
1%
$
3,196,774
4%
$
3,196,963
4%
N/M- not meaningful
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
%
September 30,
%
September 30,
September 30,
%
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
change
2018
change
2019
2018
change
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
42,351
$
43,301
(2)%
$
40,772
4%
$
127,374
$
115,752
10%
Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock
1,252
1,272
(2)%
958
31%
3,751
2,619
43%
Other interest
608
216
181%
166
266%
1,060
399
166%
Total interest income
44,211
44,789
(1)%
41,896
6%
132,185
118,770
11%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
12,249
11,524
6%
8,628
42%
34,429
22,396
54%
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
777
1,375
(43)%
1,297
(40)%
3,207
3,464
(7)%
Interest on subordinated notes
1,175
1,175
0%
1,173
0%
3,524
3,516
0%
Total interest expense
14,201
14,074
1%
11,098
28%
41,160
29,376
40%
Net interest income
30,010
30,715
(2)%
30,798
(3)%
91,025
89,394
2%
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
251
180
39%
423
(41)%
(583
)
2,184
(127)%
Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses
29,759
30,535
(3)%
30,375
(2)%
91,608
87,210
5%
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
111
112
(1)%
100
11%
327
266
23%
Investment management and advisory fees
477
425
12%
445
7%
1,242
1,568
(21)%
Gain on sale of loans
1,877
2,002
(6)%
3,005
(38)%
6,359
12,107
(47)%
Net servicing income (loss)
240
(1,002
)
124%
291
(18)%
(437
)
1,001
(144)%
Other income
460
531
(13)%
392
17%
1,570
1,081
45%
Total non-interest income
3,165
2,068
53%
4,233
(25)%
9,061
16,023
(43)%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,545
7,381
2%
6,973
8%
22,193
20,851
6%
Occupancy and equipment
2,126
2,170
(2)%
1,760
21%
6,533
4,916
33%
Professional fees
1,389
1,104
26%
898
55%
3,455
2,344
47%
Advertising and marketing
269
406
(34)%
470
(43)%
1,114
1,170
(5)%
FDIC assessments
(5
)
190
(103)%
186
(103)%
440
1,203
(63)%
Data processing
271
303
(11)%
311
(13)%
882
894
(1)%
Other
1,831
2,171
(16)%
1,933
(5)%
5,656
5,277
7%
Total non-interest expense
13,426
13,725
(2)%
12,531
7%
40,273
36,655
10%
Income before income taxes
19,498
18,878
3%
22,077
(12)%
60,396
66,578
(9)%
Income tax expense
5,614
5,444
3%
6,336
(11)%
17,395
19,106
(9)%
Net income
$
13,884
$
13,434
3%
$
15,741
(12)%
$
43,001
$
47,472
(9)%
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
0.30
$
0.84
$
0.90
Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
0.30
$
0.83
$
0.90
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
50,428,108
51,510,951
52,963,308
51,490,046
52,963,308
Diluted
50,441,572
51,520,944
52,966,593
51,500,657
52,965,089
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Performance Ratios:
2019
2019
2018
Return on average assets
1.67%
1.64%
1.98%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.97%
15.54%
20.07%
Return on average tangible common equity
15.98%
15.55%
20.11%
Yield on earning assets
5.45%
5.60%
5.38%
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2.00%
2.02%
1.62%
Net interest spread
3.45%
3.58%
3.76%
Net interest margin
3.70%
3.84%
3.95%
Efficiency ratio (1)
40.47%
41.87%
35.77%
(1) Efficiency Ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest earning assets
Loans (1)
$
2,971,369
$
42,351
5.70%
$
2,994,142
$
43,301
5.78%
$
2,923,584
$
40,772
5.58%
Securities, includes restricted stock
177,646
1,252
2.82%
174,823
1,272
2.91%
165,636
958
2.31%
Other interest earning assets
98,281
608
2.47%
28,794
216
3.00%
27,604
166
2.41%
Total interest earning assets
$
3,247,296
$
44,211
5.45%
$
3,197,759
$
44,789
5.60%
$
3,116,824
$
41,896
5.38%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Money Market, Savings, NOW
$
1,300,786
$
4,458
1.36%
$
1,356,200
$
4,961
1.47%
$
1,539,304
$
5,181
1.34%
Time deposits
1,217,234
7,791
2.54%
1,044,388
6,563
2.52%
796,197
3,447
1.72%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,518,020
12,249
1.93%
2,400,588
11,524
1.93%
2,335,501
8,628
1.47%
FHLB borrowings
229,897
777
1.32%
323,583
1,375
1.68%
324,795
1,297
1.56%
Subordinated debt
65,116
1,175
7.22%
65,079
1,175
7.22%
64,970
1,173
7.22%
Total borrowings
295,013
1,952
2.59%
388,662
2,550
2.60%
389,765
2,470
2.48%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,813,033
14,201
2.00%
$
2,789,250
14,074
2.02%
$
2,725,266
11,098
1.62%
Net interest income and spread (2)
$
30,010
3.45%
$
30,715
3.58%
$
30,798
3.76%
Net interest margin (2)
3.70%
3.84%
3.95%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest earning assets
Loans (1)
$
2,969,364
$
127,374
5.72%
$
2,829,749
$
115,752
5.45%
Securities, includes restricted stock
174,223
3,751
2.87%
155,586
2,619
2.24%
Other interest earning assets
52,773
1,060
2.68%
25,599
399
2.08%
Total interest earning assets
$
3,196,360
$
132,185
5.51%
$
3,010,934
$
118,770
5.26%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Money Market, Savings, NOW
$
1,376,403
$
14,797
1.44%
$
1,526,935
$
13,783
1.21%
Time deposits
1,062,617
19,632
2.47%
739,626
8,613
1.56%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,439,020
34,429
1.89%
2,266,561
22,396
1.32%
FHLB borrowings
273,874
3,207
1.54%
312,140
3,464
1.46%
Subordinated debt
65,080
3,524
7.22%
64,935
3,516
7.22%
Total borrowings
338,954
6,731
2.62%
377,075
6,980
2.44%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,777,974
41,160
1.98%
$
2,643,636
29,376
1.49%
Net interest income and spread (2)
$
91,025
3.53%
$
89,394
3.77%
Net interest margin (2)
3.80%
3.96%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Composition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
%
change
December 31,
2018
%
change
September 30,
2018
%
change
Residential real estate
$
2,505,274
$
2,523,883
(1)%
$
2,452,441
2%
$
2,341,989
7%
Commercial real estate
224,570
220,388
2%
250,955
(11)%
252,782
(11)%
Construction
171,051
172,656
(1)%
176,605
(3)%
177,734
(4)%
Commercial lines of credit
24,512
28,774
(15)%
37,776
(35)%
44,375
(45)%
Other consumer
29
30
(3)%
26
12%
35
(17)%
Total loans held for investment
2,925,436
2,945,731
(1)%
2,917,803
0%
2,816,915
4%
Less: allowance for loan losses
(21,204
)
(20,918
)
1%
(21,850
)
(3)%
(20,765
)
2%
Loans, net
$
2,904,232
$
2,924,813
(1)%
$
2,895,953
0%
$
2,796,150
4%
Mortgage loans held for sale
$
837
$
500
67%
$
1,248
(33)%
$
113,805
(99)%
Total gross loans
$
2,926,273
$
2,946,231
(1)%
$
2,919,051
0%
$
2,930,720
0%
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
Balance at beginning of period
$
20,918
$
20,698
$
20,765
$
20,300
Provision for loan losses
251
180
1,045
423
Charge offs
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
35
40
40
42
Balance at end of period
$
21,204
$
20,918
$
21,850
$
20,765
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Deposit Composition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
%
change
December 31,
2018
%
change
September 30,
2018
%
change
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
77,335
$
70,406
10%
$
76,815
1%
$
79,432
(3)%
Money Market, Savings and NOW
1,277,518
1,312,010
(3)%
1,481,591
(14)%
1,537,202
(17)%
Time deposits
1,216,992
1,164,244
5%
894,279
36%
795,437
53%
Total deposits
$
2,571,845
$
2,546,660
1%
$
2,452,685
5%
$
2,412,071
7%
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Capital and Credit Quality Ratios (Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
Capital Ratios
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios— Consolidated:
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets
22.64%
21.91%
21.98%
21.00%
Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets
18.17%
17.51%
17.45%
16.55%
Common Tier 1 (CET 1)
18.17%
17.51%
17.45%
16.55%
Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets
10.54%
10.40%
10.42%
10.04%
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios—Bank:
Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets
18.47%
17.72%
16.94%
15.99%
Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets
17.37%
16.64%
15.80%
14.91%
Common Tier 1 (CET 1)
17.37%
16.64%
15.80%
14.91%
Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets
10.07%
9.88%
9.44%
9.04%
Credit Quality Data
Nonperforming loans (1)
$
9,974
$
6,697
$
4,500
$
356
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.34%
0.23%
0.15%
0.01%
Nonperforming assets (2)
$
12,345
$
12,190
$
10,157
$
6,035
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.37%
0.37%
0.32%
0.19%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.72%
0.71%
0.75%
0.74%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
213%
312%
486%
5,833%
Net recoveries to average loans
(0.00)%
(0.00)%
(0.00)%
(0.00)%
(1) Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
(2) Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and loans modified under troubled debt restructurings and other repossessed assets.
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (non-GAAP)
Average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP disclosures. Sterling’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance. Average tangible common equity excludes the effect of intangible assets. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for those comparable measures that are similarly titled that are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP that may be used by other companies. The following is a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the average shareholders’ equity, its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity as of September 30, 2019 and 2018, and June 30, 2019.