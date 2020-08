Sterling Construction : Appoints Mark D. Wolf General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that Mark D. Wolf has been named General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer effective August 5, 2020.

Mr. Wolf brings over 25 years of legal experience to Sterling, most recently with US Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq:USWS) where he served as Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Prior to joining U.S. Well Services, Inc., Mark served in many roles of legal responsibility for TechnipFMC and formerly FMC Technologies, Inc. Mark holds a BBA in Accounting from Penn State University and holds a CPA certificate. He earned his JD at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock School of Law.

“We are very excited to have Mark join our organization,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that Mark’s hands on and practical approach, coupled with his ability to design a legal strategy that is comprehensive yet agile, will drive us to become an even stronger organization.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., (“Sterling” or “the Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three operating groups specializing in heavy civil, specialty services, and residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors’ and customers’ actions, and weather conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including those risks identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management’s belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management’s belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

