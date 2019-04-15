Sterling Construction : Awarded a $24 Million Wastewater Treatment Facility Project in Logan, UT

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC (“RLW”) has been selected by MWH Constructors (“MWH”), for work on the Logan Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility (“WWTP”) in Logan, UT. RWL’s project award totals approximately $24 million and is scheduled to commence in May of 2019, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2022.

MWH, as the General Contractor to the City of Logan, is overseeing the upgrade of the WWTP which, when completed, will increase the facility’s average capacity to 18 million-gallons-per-day. RLW’s scope of work will focus on the structural concrete portion of the project, which includes the headworks, returned activated sludge, ultraviolet disinfection, and electrical buildings, as well as the bioreactors, clarifiers, and solids holding tank.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO commented, “Our selection by MWH for the WTTP upgrade is an excellent example of how our expertise in structural concrete construction provides us with a diverse range of higher margin civil project opportunities outside of our heavy highway core competency. We particularly like water-related jobs because of the dramatic, long-term positive impacts that they have on a community, and we are pleased that MWH selected us to partner with them to provide the City of Logan with a state-of-the-art wastewater facility.”

