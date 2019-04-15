Sterling Construction : Awarded a $24 Million Wastewater Treatment Facility Project in Logan, UT

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the
Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth
Construction Company, LLC (“RLW”) has been selected by MWH Constructors
(“MWH”), for work on the Logan Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility
(“WWTP”) in Logan, UT. RWL’s project award totals approximately $24
million and is scheduled to commence in May of 2019, with completion
targeted for the fourth quarter of 2022.
MWH, as the General Contractor to the City of Logan, is overseeing the
upgrade of the WWTP which, when completed, will increase the facility’s
average capacity to 18 million-gallons-per-day. RLW’s scope of work will
focus on the structural concrete portion of the project, which includes
the headworks, returned activated sludge, ultraviolet disinfection, and
electrical buildings, as well as the bioreactors, clarifiers, and solids
holding tank.
Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO commented, “Our selection by MWH for the
WTTP upgrade is an excellent example of how our expertise in structural
concrete construction provides us with a diverse range of higher margin
civil project opportunities outside of our heavy highway core
competency. We particularly like water-related jobs because of the
dramatic, long-term positive impacts that they have on a community, and
we are pleased that MWH selected us to partner with them to provide the
City of Logan with a state-of-the-art wastewater facility.”
Sterling, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that
specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and
infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction
projects, primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada,
Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction
opportunities. Heavy civil construction projects include highways,
roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and
storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial
concrete projects and parking structures. Residential construction
projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.
This press release includes certain statements that fall within the
definition of “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks
and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions,
federal, state and local government funding, competitors’ and customers’
actions, and weather conditions, which could cause actual results to
differ materially from those anticipated, including those risks
identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light
of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of
management’s belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no
assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to
reflect management’s belief, and the Company does not undertake to
update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional
disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005647/en/