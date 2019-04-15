Log in
Sterling Construction : Awarded a $24 Million Wastewater Treatment Facility Project in Logan, UT

0
04/15/2019

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC (“RLW”) has been selected by MWH Constructors (“MWH”), for work on the Logan Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility (“WWTP”) in Logan, UT. RWL’s project award totals approximately $24 million and is scheduled to commence in May of 2019, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2022.

MWH, as the General Contractor to the City of Logan, is overseeing the upgrade of the WWTP which, when completed, will increase the facility’s average capacity to 18 million-gallons-per-day. RLW’s scope of work will focus on the structural concrete portion of the project, which includes the headworks, returned activated sludge, ultraviolet disinfection, and electrical buildings, as well as the bioreactors, clarifiers, and solids holding tank.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO commented, “Our selection by MWH for the WTTP upgrade is an excellent example of how our expertise in structural concrete construction provides us with a diverse range of higher margin civil project opportunities outside of our heavy highway core competency. We particularly like water-related jobs because of the dramatic, long-term positive impacts that they have on a community, and we are pleased that MWH selected us to partner with them to provide the City of Logan with a state-of-the-art wastewater facility.”

Sterling, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors’ and customers’ actions, and weather conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including those risks identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management’s belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management’s belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
