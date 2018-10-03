Sterling Construction : Is The Selected Contractor For A Sky Harbor International Airport CMAR Project

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. IS THE SELECTED CONTRACTOR FOR A

SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CMAR PROJECT

VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $12 MILLION

THE WOODLANDS, TX - October 1, 2018 - Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that its subsidiary, J. Banicki Construction ("JBC"), was the selected bidder on the Terminal 4, North Apron Reconstruction Project for the City of Phoenix at Sky Harbor International Airport with a value of approximately $12 million. The project, which was awarded using a Construction Manager At Risk ("CMAR") method, will entail the removal and replacement of approximately 34,000 square yards of 18-inch thick concrete apron in a highly active air operations area. Construction is anticipated to start in October 2018 and take approximately one year to complete.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This award is for the fourth phase of the Sky Harbor Airport Terminal 4 reconstruction that we began in mid-2015. Our selection by the City of Phoenix for continued work at Sky Harbor is indicative of our extensive capabilities and competence with aviation infrastructure work, which is an important element of our strategy to increase Sterling's overall mix of business in attractive adjacent heavy civil construction markets."

Sterling is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil construction and residential concrete projects primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Our heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and parking structures. Our residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

