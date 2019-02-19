Sterling Construction : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Release and Conference Call

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to issue its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, March 4, 2019 after the stock market closes.

Sterling’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 9:00 am ET/8:00 am CT to discuss the 2018 results, as well as the outlook for 2019. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Construction call. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to Jennifer.Maxwell@strlco.com.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website at www.strlco.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for thirty days.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (“Sterling” or “the Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005274/en/