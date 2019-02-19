Sterling Construction : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Release and Conference Call

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRL), ("Sterling" or the
"Company") today announced that it plans to issue its financial results
for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Monday,
March 4, 2019 after the stock market closes.
Sterling’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5,
2019, at 9:00 am ET/8:00 am CT to discuss the 2018 results, as well as
the outlook for 2019. Interested parties may participate in the call by
dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in 10 minutes
before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the
Sterling Construction call. Following management’s opening remarks,
there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked
during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in
advance to Jennifer.Maxwell@strlco.com.
To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website
at www.strlco.com
at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio
software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast
will be archived on the Company’s website for thirty days.
Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (“Sterling” or “the Company”), a
Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in
heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure
rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily
in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other
states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy
civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields,
ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems,
foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and
parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete
foundations for single-family homes.
