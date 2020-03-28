Stern Groep N : Convening notice for the General Meeting

Stern Groep N.V.

26 March 2020

Convening notice for the General Meeting

Stern Group N.V., listed Dutch mobility group in automotive retail and services, announces that the General Meeting will be held on 7 May 2020, taking all the most recent hygiene measures recommended by the government and RIVM to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The General Meeting will be held at Stern Groep N.V., Pieter Braaijweg 6, Amsterdam-Duivendrecht and starts at 10:00 hours. The Convening Notice and the Agenda with notes are now available on the company's website, www.sterngroep.nl (under Investor Relations and then General Meeting).

Stern closely follows the development and the instructions of the government concerning the Coronavirus. At the General Meeting all recommended hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be taken. In order to protect shareholders, members of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and employees, distinctive measures will be taken to ensure the compulsory minimum of 1,5 meters between one another. Listeners will not be admitted.

Stern expressly reserves the right to take any additional measures concerning the General Meeting, including but not limited to the limitation of the number of participants in the meeting, or possibly postponement of the General Meeting to a later date.

Shareholders are recommeded to check the website (www.sterngroep.nl) regularly for any further announcements concerning the General Meeting.

For further information, please contact H.H. van der Kwast (Stern Group), T +31(0)20 613 60 28

About Stern

Stern is a large Dutch automotive group that has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 2000. Stern offers a wide variety of car brands and additional mobility services. Dealergroup Stern represents several leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Nissan, Ford, Volvo, Land Rover, Kia and Opel. In addition Stern is engaged in services including leasing, rental, insurance, finance and extended warranties, (brand-certified) car body repair and in-vehicle equipment for commercial vehicles. The company currently has 75 branches with approximately 1,700 employees (FTE) in relevant areas of The Netherlands.

