Steve Madden Announces Change to Virtual-Only Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Meeting Date Changed to June 5

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced that, due to the extraordinary circumstances of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and resulting restrictions on public gatherings, the Company will change its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to a virtual-only format in order to help protect the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, other usual meeting attendees and the community. Due to scheduling availability, the Company is also changing the date and time of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in the Company’s proxy materials as previously distributed. Steve Madden plans to return to an in-person Annual Meeting next year.



Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, will be able to attend the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SHOO2020 and by entering the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card. This website will contain instructions on how to participate in the Annual Meeting in advance of the meeting. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure stockholder access and participation.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company encourages all stockholders to vote in advance of the meeting. Stockholders may continue to vote at www.proxyvote.com , by phone and by mail until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020, in accordance with the instructions provided in the proxy materials that were previously distributed. Stockholders will be required to enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Electronic Availability that they previously received. However, stockholders who attend the virtual Annual Meeting will have an opportunity to vote as well as to submit questions electronically during the meeting.

The proxy materials for the Annual Meeting are available at www.proxyvote.com . The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting location, date and time, but they may continue to be used to vote on the proposals to be presented at the virtual Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously sent in proxies, or voted by telephone or Internet, do not need to take any further action.

Further information is set forth in materials the Company filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, Report®, Brian Atwood®, Cejon®, GREATS®, BB Dakota®, Mad Love® and Big Buddha®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein®, Superga® and DKNY®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains and mass merchants. Steve Madden also operates 227 retail stores (including eight Internet stores). Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com .

