Stewart Information Services : Announces Cash Dividend

05/31/2019 | 04:59pm EDT
Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

HOUSTON (May 31, 2019) - Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the second quarter 2019, payable June 28, 2019, to common stockholders of record on June 14, 2019.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships - and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com; subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco.

# # #

Disclaimer

Stewart Information Services Corporation published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 20:58:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 857 M
EBIT 2019 99,1 M
Net income 2019 52,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 19,08
P/E ratio 2020 12,99
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 999 M
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew W. Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lannon Killea President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP2.73%999
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA-1.28%49 974
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC21.91%10 535
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.31.26%4 888
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC3.01%2 677
NMI HOLDINGS INC56.25%1 884
