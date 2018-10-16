Stewart Information Services : Announces Release Date for 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings

HOUSTON (October 16, 2018) -- Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will release earnings before the start of regular market trading on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Due to the pending transaction with Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), the company will not hold a third quarter earnings call.

