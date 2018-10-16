Log in
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC)
Stewart Information Services : Announces Release Date for 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings

10/16/2018

HOUSTON (October 16, 2018) -- Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will release earnings before the start of regular market trading on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Due to the pending transaction with Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), the company will not hold a third quarter earnings call.

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships - and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

# # #

Disclaimer

Stewart Information Services Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 20:07:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 940 M
EBIT 2018 88,8 M
Net income 2018 54,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 18,66
P/E ratio 2019 13,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 1 006 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew W. Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lannon Killea President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP1.04%1 006
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC-10.81%9 635
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.-13.25%4 433
QATAR INSURANCE CO SAQ-19.06%3 207
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC-10.11%2 699
NMI HOLDINGS INC14.29%1 293
