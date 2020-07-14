Log in
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
Stewart Information Services Corporation : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/14/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The call will follow the company’s release of earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday, July 22. Individuals wishing to participate can dial (877) 876-9173 (USA) and (785) 424-1667 (International) – access code STCQ220. The conference call replay will be available from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2020 until midnight on July 30, 2020 by dialing (800) 839-2435 (USA) or (402) 220-7212 (International). Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through STC’s Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 800 M - -
Net income 2020 48,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 774 M 774 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 33,00 $
Last Close Price 32,68 $
Spread / Highest target 7,10%
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-19.88%774
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED-14.81%15 748
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.-32.70%9 131
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION-46.72%2 556
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC.-42.80%2 068
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.-57.35%1 199
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group