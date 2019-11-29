Log in
Stewart Information Services Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

11/29/2019

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter 2019, payable December 31, 2019, to common stockholders of record on December 13, 2019. 

Stewart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stewart Information Services Co)

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-300966902.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
