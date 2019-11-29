Stewart Information Services Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter 2019, payable December 31, 2019, to common stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

About Stewart

