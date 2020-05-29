Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corporation    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stewart Information Services Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the second quarter 2020, payable June 30, 2020, to common stockholders of record on March 15, 2020. 

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301067830.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
05:31pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
05/11STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
05/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Provides Business and Capital Update
BU
05/04STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
04/29STEWART : Title Partners with SIGNiX to Expand Remote Online Notarization (RON) ..
BU
04/22STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/22STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/15STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title Integrates with Mortgage Cadence's Collabor..
PU
04/15STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Confe..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group