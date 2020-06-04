Stewart Information Services : Enhances Digital Mortgage Fulfillment Capabilities Through United States Appraisals Acquisition

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today its acquisition of United States Appraisals, a move that strengthens Stewart’s digital real estate services offering in appraisal and valuation management. This move enhances Stewart’s existing title insurance, settlement services, appraisal/valuation, and other real estate services for lenders, consumer banks, investors and other mortgage industry partners in supporting real estate transactions on a national basis.

“At Stewart, our vision is to become the premier title services company. This acquisition shows our commitment to investing in Stewart by expanding our existing valuation service offerings, allowing us to serve our entire customer base better, propel additional growth and enable appraisal process innovation and modernization,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO.

“Expanding our appraisal footprint means Stewart offers all our customers increased scalability, depth and greater expertise across a wider variety of settlement services and digital solutions,” said Beth Fowler, Senior Vice President of Stewart Lender Services. “I’m excited about the opportunity in front of our team and new colleagues as we work together to be the industry's best service provider.”

For more than a decade, United States Appraisals has provided innovative residential management solutions and a demonstrated commitment to developing personal relationships that elevate both the client and appraiser experience. Their portfolio of clients, national appraisal expertise, and powerful technology, which includes the Valuguard Home Inspection mobile application, provides a foundation that will be a strong addition to Stewart’s existing capabilities.

“Today is an exciting day for United States Appraisals as we join a company that shares our commitment to provide the highest levels of service and innovative technology,” said Aaron Fowler, CEO, United States Appraisals. “It’s essential to align with a company with similar strategies and core values in this rapidly evolving mortgage service industry. We believe this partnership will allow us to expand our service offerings and serve our clients even better.”

Berkery Noyes served as exclusive financial advisor to United States Appraisals.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

