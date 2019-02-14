|
Stewart Information Services : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
02/14/2019 | 06:16am EST
HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $11.4 million ($0.48 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $15.1 million ($0.64 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2017. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the fourth quarter 2018 was $19.7 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $17.5 million for the fourth quarter 2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 results included:
- $3.0 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the Fidelity National Financial (FNF) merger transaction included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment,
- $4.0 million of net unrealized losses relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments,
- $1.2 million of litigation expense related to a 2013 lender services acquisition included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment,
- $1.0 million of executive severance expenses included in employee costs within the title and ancillary services and corporate segments, and
- $0.8 million of office closure costs included in other operating expenses within the title segment.
Fourth quarter 2017 results included:
- $2.9 million of third party advisory expenses relating to the strategic alternatives review included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment,
- $3.5 million of office closure costs (primarily lease termination and litigation expenses) included in other operating expenses within the title segment,
- $1.0 million of acquisition integration expenses included in other operating expenses within the title segment,
- $1.7 million of executive severance and retention expenses included in employee costs within the title and ancillary services and corporate segments, and
- $6.6 million of net income tax benefits related to the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted in December 2017.
"We are encouraged by our fourth quarter results which resulted in an improved pretax margin as we maintained direct title revenues and reduced expenses in the face of a challenging housing market," stated Matthew W. Morris, chief executive officer. "Looking at 2019, interest rate concerns appear to be stabilizing, and we remain focused on completing our merger with FNF. I appreciate the continued efforts of our employees to deliver solid operating results as we work through this process."
Merger Update
We continue to work through the regulatory process with FNF to satisfy all of the regulatory conditions for merger closing, including those of the Federal Trade Commission, the Texas Department of Insurance and the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). As previously disclosed, on January 31, 2019, the NYDFS provided written notice of its disapproval of FNF's application to acquire control of Stewart Title Insurance Company, our New York domiciled title insurance underwriter. Stewart and FNF are in the process of reaching out to the NYDFS to discuss the notice and seek to resolve the concerns raised therein, with which we and FNF respectfully disagree.
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total revenues
469.9
525.7
1,907.7
1,955.7
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
19.7
17.5
72.5
75.1
Income tax expense (benefit)
4.8
(0.6)
13.5
14.9
Net income attributable to Stewart
11.4
15.1
47.5
48.7
Net income per diluted share attributable to Stewart
0.48
0.64
2.01
2.06
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
Total operating revenues
457.3
506.4
(10)%
Investment income and other net gains
0.7
8.2
(91)%
Pretax income
29.5
27.0
9%
Pretax margin
6.4%
5.2%
Title operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased 10 percent compared to the prior year quarter as direct title and independent agency revenues decreased 7 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Included in investment income and other net gains were $4.0 million of net unrealized losses relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments in the fourth quarter 2018, as compared to $3.3 million of net realized gains from the sale of investments available-for-sale in the fourth quarter 2017. The segment's pretax income improved to $29.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter 2017, as a result of the lower overall title operating expenses offsetting the segment's reduced revenues.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
123.3
134.0
(8)%
International
21.4
21.0
2%
Commercial:
Domestic
59.5
59.1
1%
International
6.1
12.4
(51)%
Total direct title revenues
210.3
226.5
(7)%
Included in the non-commercial domestic revenues for the fourth quarter are revenues from purchase transactions, which decreased $5.0 million, and centralized title operations (processing primarily refinancing and default title orders), which declined $5.7 million compared to the fourth quarter 2017. These declines were primarily due to the lower purchase and refinancing closed orders, which, in total, decreased 16 percent in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to the prior year quarter. Total fourth quarter 2018 commercial revenues decreased $5.9 million, or 8 percent, compared to the fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 commercial fee per file increased 3 percent to approximately $10,300 due to increased transaction sizes, while domestic residential fee per file increased 11 percent to approximately $2,300 as a result of the mix shift to more purchase transactions. Commercial and domestic residential fees per file for the full year 2018 increased to $8,600 (22 percent) and $2,200 (8 percent), respectively, compared to last year.
Gross revenues from independent agency operations declined 12 percent in the fourth quarter 2018, as compared to last year's quarter, primarily as a result of reductions in generally high agency volume states, which include New York, Texas, Florida and California. The independent agency remittance rate in the fourth quarter 2018 remained comparable to the prior year quarter.
Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment
Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
Total revenues
11.9
11.1
8%
Pretax loss
(9.8)
(9.6)
(2)%
Fourth quarter 2018 segment revenues improved 8 percent compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased revenues from search services. Excluding the non-operating charges noted above for the segment, the fourth quarter 2018 pretax loss would have been $5.2 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter. Additionally, the segment's results for the fourth quarter 2018 and 2017 included approximately $5.5 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations (excluding the charges).
Expenses
Employee costs for the fourth quarter 2018 were $139.1 million, 5 percent lower compared to $147.0 million in the prior year quarter. This decline primarily resulted from an approximately 9 percent decrease in average employee counts in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to the fourth quarter 2017, principally related to volume declines in our title and ancillary services operations, partially offset by additional employee costs from title office acquisitions in 2018. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs for the fourth quarter 2018 were 29.6 percent, which was slightly higher compared to 28.4 percent in the prior year quarter due to lower operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2018.
Other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 decreased 8 percent to $88.3 million from $95.9 million in the fourth quarter 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced costs of services and outside search fees consistent with the decline in title revenues in the fourth quarter 2018, and the higher third-party advisory expenses and office closure costs recorded in the fourth quarter 2017, as discussed above. As a percentage of total operating revenues, other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 were 18.8 percent compared to 18.5 percent in the prior year quarter. Excluding the non-operating charges discussed above, the other operating expenses ratio in the fourth quarter 2018 and 2017 would have been 17.8 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.
Title loss expense for the fourth quarter 2018 decreased 53 percent to $12.3 million compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter 2017, primarily due to the Company's favorable claims experience. Title losses, as a percentage of title revenues, were 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to 5.1 percent in the prior year quarter; while the full year 2018 title loss ratio was 3.9 percent, compared to 5.1 percent in the prior year. At December 31, 2018, our title loss reserves were above the actuarial reserve midpoint.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased to $40.4 million, compared to net cash provided of $60.0 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the higher payment of accounts payable in the fourth quarter 2018.
About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at the Company's website at stewart.com, or you can subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the challenging economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; the continued realization of expense savings from our cost management program; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
210,315
226,472
833,200
862,392
Agency operations
246,973
280,055
1,003,959
1,016,356
Ancillary services
11,933
10,741
50,723
55,837
Total operating revenues
469,221
517,268
1,887,882
1,934,585
Investment income
5,005
4,753
19,737
18,932
Investment and other (losses) gains - net
(4,292)
3,643
53
2,207
469,934
525,664
1,907,672
1,955,724
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
203,079
231,908
827,046
837,100
Employee costs
139,080
146,994
562,469
566,178
Other operating expenses
88,278
95,917
345,307
351,511
Title losses and related claims
12,333
25,941
71,514
96,532
Depreciation and amortization
6,323
6,481
24,932
25,878
Interest
1,153
966
3,875
3,458
450,246
508,207
1,835,143
1,880,657
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
19,688
17,457
72,529
75,067
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,828
(615)
13,507
14,921
Net income
14,860
18,072
59,022
60,146
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,487
3,012
11,499
11,487
Net income attributable to Stewart
11,373
15,060
47,523
48,659
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
0.48
0.64
2.01
2.06
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
23,699
23,598
23,685
23,597
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
40,444
60,020
84,177
108,068
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,881)
(2,729)
(20,332)
8,034
Monthly Order Counts:
Opened Orders
2018:
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Closed Orders
2018:
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Commercial
2,622
2,559
2,298
7,479
Commercial
2,129
2,185
2,063
6,377
Purchase
18,687
14,910
12,697
46,294
Purchase
14,452
12,645
12,331
39,428
Refinancing
6,929
5,723
5,391
18,043
Refinancing
4,756
3,802
3,821
12,379
Other
550
574
504
1,628
Other
460
542
500
1,502
Total
28,788
23,766
20,890
73,444
Total
21,797
19,174
18,715
59,686
Opened Orders
2017:
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Closed Orders
2017:
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Commercial
3,469
3,512
2,967
9,948
Commercial
2,310
2,291
2,549
7,150
Purchase
20,050
16,755
13,599
50,404
Purchase
15,132
14,015
14,389
43,536
Refinancing
8,802
8,310
7,084
24,196
Refinancing
6,504
5,899
6,011
18,414
Other
1,322
1,589
1,115
4,026
Other
860
661
797
2,318
Total
33,643
30,166
24,765
88,574
Total
24,806
22,866
23,746
71,418
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
December 31,
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
192,067
150,079
Short-term investments
22,950
24,463
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
636,017
709,355
Receivables – premiums from agencies
29,032
27,903
Receivables – other
47,044
55,769
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(4,614)
(5,156)
Property and equipment, net
60,794
67,022
Title plants, at cost
74,737
74,237
Goodwill
248,890
231,428
Intangible assets, net of amortization
9,727
9,734
Deferred tax assets
4,575
4,186
Other assets
51,711
56,866
1.372,930
1,405,886
Liabilities:
Notes payable
108,036
109,312
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
109,283
117,740
Estimated title losses
461,560
480,990
Deferred tax liabilities
14,214
19,034
693,093
727,076
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
186,703
184,026
Retained earnings
514,248
491,698
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,771)
(847)
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
673,525
672,211
Noncontrolling interests
6,312
6,599
Total stockholders' equity
679,837
678,810
1.372,930
1,405,886
Number of shares outstanding (000)
23,719
23,720
Book value per share
28.66
28.62
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter ended:
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Title
Ancillary
Services
and
Corporate
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary
Services
and
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
457,288
11,933
469,221
506,442
10,826
517,268
Investment income
4,989
16
5,005
4,753
-
4,753
Investment and other (losses) gains - net
(4,292)
-
(4,292)
3,411
232
3,643
457,985
11,949
469,934
514,606
11,058
525,664
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
203,079
-
203,079
231,908
-
231,908
Employee costs
132,290
6,790
139,080
137,629
9,365
146,994
Other operating expenses
75,274
13,004
88,278
86,814
9,103
95,917
Title losses and related claims
12,333
-
12,333
25,941
-
25,941
Depreciation and amortization
5,520
803
6,323
5,303
1,178
6,481
Interest
33
1,120
1,153
1
965
966
428,529
21,717
450,246
487,596
20,611
508,207
Income (loss) before taxes
29,456
(9,768)
19,688
27,010
(9,553)
17,457
Year ended:
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Title
Ancillary
Services
and
Corporate
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary
Services
and
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
1,837,159
50,723
1,887,882
1,878,574
56,011
1,934,585
Investment income
19,721
16
19,737
18,932
-
18,932
Investment and other (losses) gains - net
(1,174)
1,227
53
1,956
251
2,207
1,855,706
51,966
1,907,672
1,899,462
56,262
1,955,724
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
827,046
-
827,046
837,100
-
837,100
Employee costs
533,525
28,944
562,469
528,317
37,861
566,178
Other operating expenses
293,817
51,490
345,307
312,761
38,750
351,511
Title losses and related claims
71,514
-
71,514
96,532
-
96,532
Depreciation and amortization
21,449
3,483
24,932
21,384
4,494
25,878
Interest
41
3,834
3,875
7
3,451
3,458
1,747,392
87,751
1,835,143
1,796,101
84,556
1,880,657
Income (loss) before taxes
108,314
(35,785)
72,529
103,361
(28,294)
75,067
Appendix A
Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net investment and other gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization and adjusted for net investment and other gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as strategic alternatives (FNF merger) expenses and other third-party advisory costs (adjusted EBITDA). Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions).
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
%
Change
2018
2017
%
Change
Revenues
469.9
525.7
1,907.7
1,955.7
Less: Investment and other losses (gains)
4.3
(3.6)
(0.1)
(2.2)
Adjusted revenues
474.2
522.1
(9)%
1,907.6
1,953.5
(2)%
Net income attributable to Stewart
11.4
15.1
47.5
48.7
Noncontrolling interests
3.5
3.0
11.5
11.5
Income taxes
4.8
(0.6)
13.5
14.9
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
19.7
17.5
72.5
75.1
FNF Merger / strategic alternatives expenses
3.0
2.9
12.7
2.9
Acquisition integration expenses
-
1.0
-
2.4
Other non-operating charges, net
3.0
5.2
2.8
5.2
Investment and other losses (gains)
4.3
(3.6)
(0.1)
(2.2)
Adjusted income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
30.0
23.0
87.9
83.4
Depreciation and amortization
6.3
6.5
24.9
25.9
Interest expense
1.2
1.0
3.9
3.5
Adjusted EBITDA
37.5
30.5
23%
116.7
112.8
3%
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-reports-fourth-quarter-2018-results-300795446.html
SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation
© PRNewswire 2019
|
