Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corp    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP

(STC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stewart Information Services : Title Adds Development Officer to Carolinas Commercial Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title® announced the addition of Beverly Keith to Stewart Title's Commercial Services unit as a Business Development Officer in the Carolinas. She is an experienced commercial real estate professional with more than twenty years of experience in the industry including General Brokerage, Asset Management, Business Development, Corporate Real Estate Management, Office and Retail Development and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM).

Stewart Logo

Prior to joining Stewart, Keith was Principal of a boutique development company specializing in mixed use development projects in the Carolinas. She also served as the Senior Vice President at Avison Young where she established and grew a highly successful Retail Brokerage Group managing a portfolio of more than 1.7M SF in retail leasing and sale assignments representing various owners and occupiers.

"Beverly has extensive experience in the industry, and her passion for introducing women to commercial real estate as a career adds a dynamic that will benefit our partners and community at large," said Jack Kieley, Regional Manager, Commercial Services. "We are thrilled to have her expertise and passion on our team as we continue to expand and serve our customers."

Keith is a licensed Broker in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and is an active member of the CCIM Institute, North Carolina CCIM and International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), serving in multiple leadership and volunteer positions. She will be working out of Stewart's Raleigh, North Carolina office and can be reached at beverly.keith@stewart.com.  

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-title-adds-development-officer-to-carolinas-commercial-unit-300881395.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
09:31aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title Adds Development Officer to Carolinas Comme..
PR
06/27STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Expands its Digital Closing Capability to More Th..
PR
06/20STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
06/13STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title promotes New Jersey State Counsel John Crow..
PR
06/10STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Announces Cash Dividend
PU
05/07STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title Partners with Beverly Carter Foundation to ..
PR
05/01STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
04/25STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About