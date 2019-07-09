Stewart Information Services : Title Adds Development Officer to Carolinas Commercial Unit

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title® announced the addition of Beverly Keith to Stewart Title's Commercial Services unit as a Business Development Officer in the Carolinas. She is an experienced commercial real estate professional with more than twenty years of experience in the industry including General Brokerage, Asset Management, Business Development, Corporate Real Estate Management, Office and Retail Development and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM).

Prior to joining Stewart, Keith was Principal of a boutique development company specializing in mixed use development projects in the Carolinas. She also served as the Senior Vice President at Avison Young where she established and grew a highly successful Retail Brokerage Group managing a portfolio of more than 1.7M SF in retail leasing and sale assignments representing various owners and occupiers.

"Beverly has extensive experience in the industry, and her passion for introducing women to commercial real estate as a career adds a dynamic that will benefit our partners and community at large," said Jack Kieley, Regional Manager, Commercial Services. "We are thrilled to have her expertise and passion on our team as we continue to expand and serve our customers."

Keith is a licensed Broker in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and is an active member of the CCIM Institute, North Carolina CCIM and International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), serving in multiple leadership and volunteer positions. She will be working out of Stewart's Raleigh, North Carolina office and can be reached at beverly.keith@stewart.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-title-adds-development-officer-to-carolinas-commercial-unit-300881395.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation