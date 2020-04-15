Stewart Information Services : Title Integrates with Mortgage Cadence's Collaboration Center

Integration helps Collaboration Center users increase efficiency by offering on-platform title services

DENVER, CO (April 7, 2020) - Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, along with Stewart Title, is announcing Stewart's integration into the Mortgage Cadence Collaboration Center solution, enabling Collaboration Center users to order Stewart title and escrow services from the Mortgage Cadence Platform.

With the integration, Mortgage Cadence customers can place title orders, receive automatic status updates, and make changes to orders from Stewart, while the communications between Mortgage Cadence customers and Stewart are securely transmitted and automatically organized into the loan record - all from within Collaboration Center. The integration also eliminates the human error that often results from filing documents and rekeying data.

'Stewart is a strong addition to the Collaboration Center network, as they're one of the largest real estate service companies in the industry,' said Peter A. Espinosa, CEO, Mortgage Cadence. 'By offering our clients access to their services, we're furthering our mission of being the last lending solution our customers will ever need by offering a single system of record that handles everything from origination through to post-closing.'

Collaboration Center reinvents the way lending professionals and settlement-service firms interact ― automating the organization of the communications, documents and data into both the loan and title record, and providing real-time messaging. Because it eliminates manual email processing and the need for multiple document portals, Collaboration Center helps increase both lenders' and settlement-service firms' efficiency, productivity and profitability.

Scott Gillen, CMB, Senior Vice President, National Agents at Stewart, said, 'The importance of an efficient and effective relationship between title companies, lenders, and the lender's mortgage technology partner cannot be overstated. Our integration with Collaboration Center enhances this relationship, simplifying the transaction and improving the lender experience.'

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships - and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence, champions of the lending process, have been providing the best people, process and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way.

