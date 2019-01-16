Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corp    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stewart Information Services : Title Ltd. Appoints Ferky Azib to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 12:01am EST

Stewart Title Ltd., the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, announced today the promotion of Ferky Azib to General Counsel. In her new position, Ms. Azib will provide counsel and guidance on all legal matters for Stewart Title Limited’s expanding operations. She will be involved in the development and implementation of corporate policies as well as oversee corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Ms. Azib will also serve on the Stewart Title Limited Board of Directors as Corporate Secretary.

“Ms. Azib has the knowledge and experience required to guide the company through all the regulatory requirements in the countries within which we operate,” said Steven Lessack, chief executive officer, Stewart Title Limited. “Equally important, she has developed an excellent rapport with both clients and staff, providing valued insight and support. It is a pleasure to have her on board as we move forward with our growth in this region.”

Ms. Azib joined Stewart as Claims Counsel in April 2018, bringing to the position ample litigation expertise gained through her work at a number of national law firms. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the company’s driving principles to always operate professionally and ethically, while consistently looking for ways to better assist its partners in the legal and conveyancing communities. Ms. Azib holds a law degree from the University of Derby and a postgraduate diploma in legal practice from the College of Law, Chester.

Stewart’s team is known for their knowledge, client-focused innovative technology and the ability to customise title insurance policies for a wide range of real estate transactions. The company is a leader throughout Europe, specialising in facilitating cross-border transactions and solving market-specific issues with local expertise and custom underwriting to settle transactions efficiently and with peace of mind.

About Stewart Title Ltd.

Stewart Title Ltd. is a title insurance company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart Title Ltd. is the primary underwriter of UK, European and Australian transactions. The company’s operations are headquartered in London with offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Stewart Title Ltd. delivers a host of title insurance products, streamlining the conveyancing and closing process and helping customers creatively overcome difficult title situations. More information can be found at http://www.stewarttitlelimited.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
12:01aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title Ltd. Appoints Ferky Azib to General Counsel..
BU
01/08STEWART TITLE : Promotes Beth Fowler to Lead Lender Services
BU
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title Insurance Company Adds Theresa Garelli as U..
BU
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Names Industry Veteran Mitzi Combs as the New Age..
BU
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Announces Retirement of Group President Patrick B..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 961 M
EBIT 2018 92,3 M
Net income 2018 53,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 19,47
P/E ratio 2019 15,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew W. Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lannon Killea President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP5.82%1 040
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA0.96%30 297
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC8.02%9 347
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.5.64%3 996
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC6.69%2 867
NMI HOLDINGS INC7.00%1 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.