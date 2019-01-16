Stewart Information Services : Title Ltd. Appoints Ferky Azib to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Stewart Title Ltd., the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the
United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, announced today the promotion of
Ferky Azib to General Counsel. In her new position, Ms. Azib will
provide counsel and guidance on all legal matters for Stewart Title
Limited’s expanding operations. She will be involved in the development
and implementation of corporate policies as well as oversee corporate
governance and regulatory compliance. Ms. Azib will also serve on the
Stewart Title Limited Board of Directors as Corporate Secretary.
“Ms. Azib has the knowledge and experience required to guide the company
through all the regulatory requirements in the countries within which we
operate,” said Steven Lessack, chief executive officer, Stewart Title
Limited. “Equally important, she has developed an excellent rapport with
both clients and staff, providing valued insight and support. It is a
pleasure to have her on board as we move forward with our growth in this
region.”
Ms. Azib joined Stewart as Claims Counsel in April 2018, bringing to the
position ample litigation expertise gained through her work at a number
of national law firms. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the
company’s driving principles to always operate professionally and
ethically, while consistently looking for ways to better assist its
partners in the legal and conveyancing communities. Ms. Azib holds a law
degree from the University of Derby and a postgraduate diploma in legal
practice from the College of Law, Chester.
Stewart’s team is known for their knowledge, client-focused innovative
technology and the ability to customise title insurance policies for a
wide range of real estate transactions. The company is a leader
throughout Europe, specialising in facilitating cross-border
transactions and solving market-specific issues with local expertise and
custom underwriting to settle transactions efficiently and with peace of
mind.
About Stewart Title Ltd.
Stewart Title Ltd. is a title insurance company authorised and regulated
by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart
Title Ltd. is the primary underwriter of UK, European and Australian
transactions. The company’s operations are headquartered in London with
offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Stewart Title Ltd.
delivers a host of title insurance products, streamlining the
conveyancing and closing process and helping customers creatively
overcome difficult title situations. More information can be found at http://www.stewarttitlelimited.com.
About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global
real estate services company, offering products and services through our
direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of
companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing
and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage
industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and
solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At
Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these
partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and
every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm
More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com,
subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com
or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco.
Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005832/en/