Stewart Information Services : Title Promotes Tony Sandoval to Senior Division President for Austin and San Antonio Markets

Stewart Information Services Corporation announced today that Tony Sandoval is being promoted to Senior Division President overseeing Direct Operations in the Austin and San Antonio markets.

“Tony knows our business inside and out; not just from a finance and accounting perspective, but from an operational standpoint as well,” Steve Lessack, Group President, Direct Operations, said. “The Austin and San Antonio markets are strong and growing, and with Tony’s understanding of the title industry, I expect him, and his highly-experienced team, to focus on innovation as Stewart remains a leader in the market. I would also like to thank retiring SDP Eddie Gammill for his 28 years of service and wish him all the best.”

Sandoval has been with Stewart for 20 years, starting as a controller in the North Texas Dallas-area Direct Operations where he worked closely with local leaders in the day-to-day operations. He moved to the Houston office in 2009 and has been in his current role as Senior Vice President of Finance & Accounting since 2011.

“Stewart Title has been a trusted name in South Texas for a long time, and I plan to continue with that tradition of delivering world-class customer service while growing our market share,” said Sandoval. “Stewart has delivered excellent results amid an uncertain economic climate, and I plan to build off this momentum and help Stewart in the south become the premier title services company.”

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

