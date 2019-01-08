Stewart Title : Promotes Beth Fowler to Lead Lender Services

Stewart Title® announced the promotion of Beth Fowler to
Senior Vice President, Lender Services. In her new role, Fowler will
oversee Valuations, Search and Centralized Title Services operations and
reports to Matt Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Information
Services Corp.
Fowler brings more than 20 years of combined financial and real estate
service industry experience into her new role. She joined Stewart in
2014 and has managed the Centralized Title Services (CTS) division
providing centralized Origination, Default, Search, and ancillary title
and settlement solutions to mortgage lenders, servicers, GSEs, credit
unions, and investors.
Prior to joining Stewart, Fowler managed operations for Bank of
America’s LandSafe and HomeFocus Services divisions, including the
Originations title and settlement operation as well as operational
accounting for title, tax, closing, flood, and valuation/appraisal
services. She has successfully led teams through multiple mergers,
acquisitions and integrations, and most recently leading the CTS
division through the complexities of consolidating multiple operations.
“Beth has been a stable force in managing our centralized title
operations and we are excited to expand her areas of responsibilities,”
said Morris. “Broader alignment of our management serving the lender
community positions us to continue providing excellent service to our
customers and pursue opportunities for client expansion and growth.”
Fowler holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from
Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University)
and is Six Sigma Green Belt certified.
