Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corp    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stewart Title : Promotes Beth Fowler to Lead Lender Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:14pm EST

Stewart Title® announced the promotion of Beth Fowler to Senior Vice President, Lender Services. In her new role, Fowler will oversee Valuations, Search and Centralized Title Services operations and reports to Matt Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Information Services Corp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005946/en/

Beth Fowler, Senior Vice President, Lender Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Beth Fowler, Senior Vice President, Lender Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Fowler brings more than 20 years of combined financial and real estate service industry experience into her new role. She joined Stewart in 2014 and has managed the Centralized Title Services (CTS) division providing centralized Origination, Default, Search, and ancillary title and settlement solutions to mortgage lenders, servicers, GSEs, credit unions, and investors.

Prior to joining Stewart, Fowler managed operations for Bank of America’s LandSafe and HomeFocus Services divisions, including the Originations title and settlement operation as well as operational accounting for title, tax, closing, flood, and valuation/appraisal services. She has successfully led teams through multiple mergers, acquisitions and integrations, and most recently leading the CTS division through the complexities of consolidating multiple operations.

“Beth has been a stable force in managing our centralized title operations and we are excited to expand her areas of responsibilities,” said Morris. “Broader alignment of our management serving the lender community positions us to continue providing excellent service to our customers and pursue opportunities for client expansion and growth.”

Fowler holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University) and is Six Sigma Green Belt certified.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
01:14pSTEWART TITLE : Promotes Beth Fowler to Lead Lender Services
BU
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Title Insurance Company Adds Theresa Garelli as U..
BU
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Names Industry Veteran Mitzi Combs as the New Age..
BU
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Announces Retirement of Group President Patrick B..
PR
2018STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 961 M
EBIT 2018 92,3 M
Net income 2018 53,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 18,66
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 997 M
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew W. Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lannon Killea President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP1.47%997
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA-2.56%30 734
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC2.70%8 887
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.1.15%3 826
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC2.66%2 758
NMI HOLDINGS INC2.30%1 211
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.