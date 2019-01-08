Stewart Title : Promotes Beth Fowler to Lead Lender Services

Stewart Title® announced the promotion of Beth Fowler to Senior Vice President, Lender Services. In her new role, Fowler will oversee Valuations, Search and Centralized Title Services operations and reports to Matt Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Information Services Corp.

Fowler brings more than 20 years of combined financial and real estate service industry experience into her new role. She joined Stewart in 2014 and has managed the Centralized Title Services (CTS) division providing centralized Origination, Default, Search, and ancillary title and settlement solutions to mortgage lenders, servicers, GSEs, credit unions, and investors.

Prior to joining Stewart, Fowler managed operations for Bank of America’s LandSafe and HomeFocus Services divisions, including the Originations title and settlement operation as well as operational accounting for title, tax, closing, flood, and valuation/appraisal services. She has successfully led teams through multiple mergers, acquisitions and integrations, and most recently leading the CTS division through the complexities of consolidating multiple operations.

“Beth has been a stable force in managing our centralized title operations and we are excited to expand her areas of responsibilities,” said Morris. “Broader alignment of our management serving the lender community positions us to continue providing excellent service to our customers and pursue opportunities for client expansion and growth.”

Fowler holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University) and is Six Sigma Green Belt certified.

