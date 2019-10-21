SThree: Capital Markets Day

21st October 2019

SThree plc

Capital Markets Day

SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Group'), the international specialist staffing businessfocused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM')industries, will be holding a Capital Markets Day on 21 November, 14:00 at Everyman Broadgate, 1 Finsbury Ave, London EC2M 2PF.

The Capital Markets Day will bean opportunityfor analysts and institutional investorsto learn more about SThree's vision, purpose, strategyand the plans for its implementation.

The event will include presentations from Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer, Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer, Dave Rees, Chief Sales Officer and Kate Holden, Chief Strategy& DevelopmentOfficer, amongst broader global senior management.

A webcast of the event with presentation slides will be available on the SThree website, www.sthree.com,after the event.

- Ends -

Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Radnor Capital Partners Iain Daly 020 3897 1832 id@radnorcp.com Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Hilary Buchanan SThree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing contract and permanent specialist staff toa diverse client base of over 9,000 clients.

The Group's operations cover the Technology, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors.With a multi-brand strategy, the Group establishesnew operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has a network of 46offices in 16 countries, of which 39are outside the UK, with

circa 3,100employees.

SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY.