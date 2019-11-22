Log in
SThree plc    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
  Report  
11/21 11:35:08 am
300 GBp   +3.45%
02:18aSTHREE : Change of TIDM
PU
11/21STHREE : 2019 Capital Markets Day
PU
11/20STHREE : Change of Date of Full Year Trading Update
PU
SThree: Change of TIDM

11/22/2019 | 02:18am EST

22 November2019

SThree plc

('SThree,' the 'Group'or the 'Company')

Change of TIDM

SThree plc, the international specialist staffing businessfocused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), advises that, with effect from today, the Company's ticker symbol for the London Stock Exchange will change from 'STHR'to 'STEM'.

The Company's ISIN and SEDOL will remain unchanged.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

SThree plc

020 7268 6000

Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer

Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer

Steve Hornbuckle, GroupCompany Secretary

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

Hilary Buchanan

SThree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients.

The Group's operations cover the Technology, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. With a multi-brand strategy, the Group establishes new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has a network of 46 offices in 16 countries, of which 39 are outside the UK, with circa 3,100 employees.

SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STEMand also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY.

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:16:07 UTC
