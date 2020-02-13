Log in
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/13/2020 | 12:22pm EST
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding Thu, 13 Feb 2020 17:13:30
DGAP-UK-Regulatory: SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)
13-Feb-2020 / 17:13 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Alex Smith

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CFO

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

Ongoing non-discretionary purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')

Names

Alex Smith

Price(s)

389.70p

Volume(s)

48

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e) Date of the transaction

12/2/2020

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 46715
EQS News ID: 975435

End of Announcement EQS News Service

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:21:08 UTC
