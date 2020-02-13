SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Thu, 13 Feb 2020 17:13:30
DGAP-UK-Regulatory: SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
SThree (STEM)
13-Feb-2020 / 17:13 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Names
Alex Smith
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CFO
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
SThree plc
b) LEI
2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1p
GB00B0KM9T71
b) Nature of the transaction
Ongoing non-discretionary purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan ('SIP')
Names
Alex Smith
Price(s)
389.70p
Volume(s)
48
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction
12/2/2020
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
ISIN:
GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code:
DSH
TIDM:
STEM
LEI Code:
2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories:
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.:
46715
EQS News ID:
975435
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
