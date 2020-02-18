SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)

18-Feb-2020 / 14:13 GMT/BST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'), sold enough shares to cover tax liabilities andretained remaining shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Names Alex Smith Price(s) 361.32 Volume(s) 116,515 Alex Smthretained 65,252shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 14/02/2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

