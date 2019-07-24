Log in
STHREE : Drew Evans named among SIA's '40 Under 40'
PU
07/22STHREE : Interim Results
PU
07/22STHREE : Profits rise at recruiter SThree, UK revenue drops
RE
SThree : Drew Evans named among SIA's '40 Under 40'

07/24/2019 | 04:40am EDT

SThree is proud to announce that Drew Evans, Director at our specialist tech recruitment brand, Computer Futures, has been named among Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) '40 Under 40'.

The '40 Under 40' list looks at the most influential leaders in the under-40 age group who are important to the evolution of recruitment across the world.

Drew has been recognised for his achievements, ambition and leadership in advancing the staffing industry to the next level.

Currently overseeing the technology contract recruitment division at Computer Futures, Drew's work covers the East Coast and Mid-West of the US.

He began his career at SThree as Trainee Recruitment Consultant in our Huxley brand in 2010, before moving to Computer Futures firstly as an Associate Director in 2016 and then as a Director the following year.

Since September 2018, he has also served on the advisory board to 'Breaking The Glass' - a professional networking programme founded by Computer Futures to focus on career and leadership development for women in tech.

Asked about the secret to his success, Drew said: 'My Vice President, my team and I have created a fun culture and that's where all the success starts.

'If people are happy at work, they'll be more engaged and work harder for the business and their own careers.

'I've had such a great run in my time here and I want to replicate that experience for all of our future leaders.'

Danny Cohen, Head of Computer Futures in the US, added: 'On behalf of everyone at Computer Futures, I'd like to congratulate Drew on this amazing achievement.

'Being named as one of the '40 Under 40' not only reflects his talent and career achievements but rightly places him among the top leaders in the staffing industry.'

SThree plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 08:39:07 UTC
