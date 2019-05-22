SThree : Huxley comes to Ireland

One of the world's leading STEM recruitment brands, Huxley, has opened its first ever Irish office in Dublin.

As part of SThree plc, the Huxley team brings considerable expertise in banking and finance recruitment to the city and has earned a global reputation for placing the best candidates in the best STEM roles.

The Huxley team will be joining SThree's Real Life Sciences and Computer Futures brands at 80 Harcourt Street, close to the city centre.

Mike Walker, Managing Partner, SThree UK & Ireland, explained why Huxley has chosen to open the new office in Dublin.

He said: 'The Irish market is strong and continues to show considerable growth, so we see this as an ideal opportunity to build upon the global relationships we have within financial services including Fintech. SThree has been in Ireland for over 20 years through our other brands and has a good understanding of what the Irish market needs.

'We have shown that our team can provide the service and support that enables businesses and organisations of every size to progress by appointing the right people.

'The initial response to the opening of our new office has been extremely welcoming and our team is raring to go and play their part in bringing skilled people together to build a better future.'