Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SThree Plc    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/22 07:35:57 am
290.25 GBp   -0.09%
07:38aSTHREE : Huxley comes to Ireland
PU
05/21STHREE : Funds Education for Underprivileged Girls
PU
04/29STHREE : Strenghtens top executive team with new chief people officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SThree : Huxley comes to Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

One of the world's leading STEM recruitment brands, Huxley, has opened its first ever Irish office in Dublin.

As part of SThree plc, the Huxley team brings considerable expertise in banking and finance recruitment to the city and has earned a global reputation for placing the best candidates in the best STEM roles.

The Huxley team will be joining SThree's Real Life Sciences and Computer Futures brands at 80 Harcourt Street, close to the city centre.

Mike Walker, Managing Partner, SThree UK & Ireland, explained why Huxley has chosen to open the new office in Dublin.

He said: 'The Irish market is strong and continues to show considerable growth, so we see this as an ideal opportunity to build upon the global relationships we have within financial services including Fintech. SThree has been in Ireland for over 20 years through our other brands and has a good understanding of what the Irish market needs.

'We have shown that our team can provide the service and support that enables businesses and organisations of every size to progress by appointing the right people.

'The initial response to the opening of our new office has been extremely welcoming and our team is raring to go and play their part in bringing skilled people together to build a better future.'

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STHREE PLC
07:38aSTHREE : Huxley comes to Ireland
PU
05/21STHREE : Funds Education for Underprivileged Girls
PU
04/29STHREE : Strenghtens top executive team with new chief people officer
PU
04/25STHREE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/24STHREE : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/18STHREE : Congratulations! PRO Award Winner 2018!
PU
03/15STHREE : profit rises as international growth offsets Britain weakness
RE
03/15STHREE : Q1 Trading Update
PU
03/11STHREE : Computer Futures Named Salesforce Partner
PU
03/06STHREE : Transforms Lives with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 342 M
EBIT 2019 59,8 M
Net income 2019 43,2 M
Finance 2019 4,89 M
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 8,64
P/E ratio 2020 7,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 380 M
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Elden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Hughes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lance Fisher Chief Information Officer & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC1.40%483
RANDSTAD N.V.20.73%9 862
ADECCO GROUP24.45%9 265
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-2.38%6 620
MANPOWERGROUP INC.43.19%5 461
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD46.33%4 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About