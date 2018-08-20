Log in
SThree Plc    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC (STHR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 05:30:00 pm
347 GBp   +0.29%
SThree: Purchase of own shares

08/20/2018

20 August 2018

SThree plc

Purchase of own shares

SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Company') announces today,thatit purchased for cancellation 8,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 346.0875 pence per share.

The highest price paid was 347.50 pence and lowest price paid was 341.50 pence.

This represents 0.006075 percent of the issued share capital of the Company.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 1,717,805 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,967,625 ordinaryshares of 1p each.

Shareholders may use the above figureas the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:10:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 250 M
EBIT 2018 50,4 M
Net income 2018 28,6 M
Debt 2018 7,75 M
Yield 2018 4,06%
P/E ratio 2018 14,01
P/E ratio 2019 10,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 450 M
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,30  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Elden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Hughes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lance Fisher Chief Information Officer & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC-5.98%572
RANDSTAD N.V.3.51%11 119
ADECCO GROUP-22.25%9 740
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL38.57%9 423
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-30.01%5 728
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.21%5 089
