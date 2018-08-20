SThree: Purchase of own shares

20 August 2018

SThree plc

Purchase of own shares

SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Company') announces today,thatit purchased for cancellation 8,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 346.0875 pence per share.

The highest price paid was 347.50 pence and lowest price paid was 341.50 pence.

This represents 0.006075 percent of the issued share capital of the Company.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 1,717,805 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,967,625 ordinaryshares of 1p each.

Shareholders may use the above figureas the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892