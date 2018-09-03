SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury

03 September 2018

SThree plc

Transfer of shares held in treasury

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 3 September 2018it transferred 93,350 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from treasury tobe used for minority interest transfers to individuals.

Following this transfer the Company holds 1,622,317 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,621,430 Ordinary Shares.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892