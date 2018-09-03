SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury

03 September 2018
SThree plc
Transfer of shares held in treasury
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 3 September 2018it transferred 93,350 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from treasury tobe used for minority interest transfers to individuals.
Following this transfer the Company holds 1,622,317 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,621,430 Ordinary Shares.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
0207 292 6892
Disclaimer
SThree plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 15:01:01 UTC