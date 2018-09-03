Log in
SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury

09/03/2018

03 September 2018

SThree plc

Transfer of shares held in treasury

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 3 September 2018it transferred 93,350 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from treasury tobe used for minority interest transfers to individuals.

Following this transfer the Company holds 1,622,317 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,621,430 Ordinary Shares.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 15:01:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 250 M
EBIT 2018 50,4 M
Net income 2018 28,6 M
Debt 2018 7,75 M
Yield 2018 3,98%
P/E ratio 2018 14,27
P/E ratio 2019 10,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 458 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC-4.21%593
RANDSTAD N.V.5.31%11 473
ADECCO GROUP-20.35%10 147
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL40.76%9 573
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-25.68%6 083
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-13.44%5 292
