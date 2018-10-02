Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SThree Plc    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC (STHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/02 11:42:42 am
385 GBp   +1.58%
11:47aSTHREE : Transfer of shares held in Treasury
PU
10/01STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/28STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:47am CEST

02 October2018

SThree plc

Transfer of shares held in Treasury

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that today it transferred 9,892 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from Treasury to be used for the exercise of options under the savings related share option scheme.

Following this transfer the Company holds 1,367,936 Ordinary Shares in Treasuryand the Company's issued share capital is 131,872,374 Ordinary Shares.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 268 6892

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STHREE PLC
11:47aSTHREE : Transfer of shares held in Treasury
PU
10/01STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/28STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/26STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/24STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/21STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/21STHREE : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
09/19STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/14STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/14STHREE : Q3 Trading Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24SThree Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/29SThree Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 271 M
EBIT 2018 51,1 M
Net income 2018 28,6 M
Debt 2018 9,23 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 16,67
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,44  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Elden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Hughes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lance Fisher Chief Information Officer & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC2.99%644
RANDSTAD N.V.-10.23%9 777
ADECCO GROUP-30.87%8 757
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL26.72%8 526
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.12%5 549
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-32.28%5 470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.