SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury

02 October2018
SThree plc
Transfer of shares held in Treasury
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that today it transferred 9,892 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from Treasury to be used for the exercise of options under the savings related share option scheme.
Following this transfer the Company holds 1,367,936 Ordinary Shares in Treasuryand the Company's issued share capital is 131,872,374 Ordinary Shares.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
0207 268 6892
Disclaimer
SThree plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:46:02 UTC