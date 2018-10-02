SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury

02 October2018

SThree plc

Transfer of shares held in Treasury

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that today it transferred 9,892 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') from Treasury to be used for the exercise of options under the savings related share option scheme.

Following this transfer the Company holds 1,367,936 Ordinary Shares in Treasuryand the Company's issued share capital is 131,872,374 Ordinary Shares.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 268 6892