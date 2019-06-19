Log in
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

(SF)
Nearly 2,000 People Attend Stifel's Second Annual Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ST. LOUIS, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that nearly 2,000 people attended the firm’s Cross Sector Insight Conference last week, and said it would host a 3rd annual event June 8th through 10th, 2020 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

Stifel’s Cross Sector Insight Conference brings together market participants across a variety of sectors, including consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy & power, internet, media, real estate, and technology. Highlights from this year’s event include:

  • Total attendance of nearly 2,000 individuals, including institutional investors, company executives, private equity backers, and venture capitalists, among others
  • 365 participating companies (both public and private)
  • Nearly 4,600 one-on-one meetings between investors and company management teams
  • A series of thought-provoking panel discussions addressing timely topics, including 5G, automation & robotics, emerging video, consumer trends, and the evolving cannabis industry
  • Keynotes from famed Venture Capitalist Roger McNamee and Stifel Equity Strategist Barry Bannister

Conference attendees each received a copy of Roger McNamee’s recent book, Zucked, and were treated to a private concert by country music band Old Dominion.

“In only its second year, the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference is quickly becoming a must attend event,” said Victor Nesi, Co-President of Stifel Financial Corp. and Head of Stifel’s Institutional Group. “Attendees told us they appreciate our emphasis on long-term investment trends that impact many different industries and the highly relevant conversations that take place between investors, company executives, and Stifel experts. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

For more information about the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, please contact your Stifel salesperson or investment banking contact.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.  Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.  The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.  Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.  Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.  To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Media Contact 
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Relations Contact
Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610
investorrelations@stifel.com

Primary Logo


