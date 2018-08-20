Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stifel Declares Common Stock and Preferred Stock Cash Dividends

08/20/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.12 per share, payable September 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”).  The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from June 15, 2018, up to, but excluding September 15, 2018.  The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding.  The cash dividend is payable on September 17, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2018. 

The Company’s Series A Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrA.”

Stifel Company Information  

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s web site at www.stifel.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610
investorrelations@stifel.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
