Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stifel Financial Corp    SF

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

(SF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stifel Enhances Equity Sales & Trading Business With Addition of Marc McGivney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Marc McGivney has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Sales Trader, focused primarily on the New York and Connecticut hedge fund communities. He is based in Stifel’s Manhattan office.

Mr. McGivney brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience, most recently as Managing Director at Cowen & Company, where he was a top producer on the firm’s equity trading desk. Prior to Cowen, Mr. McGivney managed a successful team of sales traders at Dahlman Rose & Company, a boutique investment bank focused on natural resource supply chain companies. Dahlman Rose was acquired by Cowen in 2013. His earlier experience includes roles at both Fleet Trading and the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Marc to Stifel,” said Hugh Warns, Global Head of Equities at Stifel. “Marc’s familiarity with a variety of financial products, especially algorithms, will be especially helpful as we advance our electronic trading initiatives.”

Stifel currently operates the third largest U.S. equity trading platform outside of bulge bracket firms. In 2018, the firm traded more than 7.3 billion total shares and is an active market maker in more than 4,100 stocks across sectors.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Stifel Media Relations Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Stifel Investor Relations Contact
Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610
investorrelations@stifel.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
08:31aStifel Enhances Equity Sales & Trading Business With Addition of Marc McGivne..
GL
09/09Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking ..
GL
09/09STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/03Stifel Completes Acquisition of B&F Capital Markets, Inc.
GL
08/30STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Stifel to Acquire B&F Capital Markets, Inc.
GL
08/12Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company
GL
08/07Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred S..
GL
08/07STIFEL FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/06STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 193 M
EBIT 2019 614 M
Net income 2019 436 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 4 104 M
Chart STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Stifel Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,67  $
Last Close Price 58,98  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald James Kruszewski Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Zemlyak Co-President
Victor J. Nesi Co-President & Director-Institutional Group
Thomas Wilson Weisel Co-Chairman
George H. Walker Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP42.40%4 104
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.25.26%22 577
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%15 497
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%14 178
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.75.37%12 953
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY40.65%10 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group