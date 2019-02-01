Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
23rd consecutive year of record net revenues.
Annual net revenues of $3.0 billion, increased 3.4% compared with 2017.
Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.
Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share.
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 27.0%.
Announced an increase in quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15 per common share starting in first quarter of 2019.
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share on net revenues of $793.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $804.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
Chairman’s Comments
“We had a great year. 2018 represented our 23rd consecutive year of record net revenues as our wealth management segment generated record results and our institutional business posted its second strongest year. Additionally, our focus on expense management contributed to our record pre-tax income and net income available to shareholders. Our non-GAAP return on common and tangible equity was 14.9% and 24.4%, respectively, and we returned approximately $215 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman & CEO of Stifel.
Mr. Kruszewski continued, “As I look forward, I’m highly optimistic about our ability to grow and add value to our clients and our shareholders. We continue to expand our wealth management business through successful recruiting of financial advisors as well as through our bank. In our institutional business, our growth will continue to be driven by the addition of high quality talent through selective hires and strategic acquisitions. While market conditions can be volatile, our long term strategy remains focused on growth and deploying our capital with a focus on generating the best risk adjusted returns.”
Fourth Quarter Review
Quarterly Highlights
Net revenues of $793.4 million, decreased 1.3% compared with the year-ago quarter, increased 7.5% sequentially.
Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.
Record net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.
Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share.
Bank net interest margin of 2.89% increased 2 basis points sequentially.
Repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $46.64 per share.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in 000s, except per share data)
GAAP 12/31/18
GAAP (1) 12/31/17
% Change
GAAP 9/30/18
% Change
Non-GAAP (2) 12/31/18
Non-GAAP (2) 12/31/17
% Change
Net revenues
$
793,449
$
804,085
(1.3
)
$
738,342
7.5
$
793,449
$
804,085
(1.3
)
Net income/(loss)
$
114,062
$
(1,988
)
n/m
$
103,858
9.8
$
129,134
$
122,969
5.0
Preferred dividend
2,344
2,344
—
2,343
n/m
2,344
2,344
—
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
111,718
$
(4,332
)
n/m
$
101,515
10.1
$
126,790
$
120,625
5.1
Earnings per diluted common share
$
1.41
$
(0.03
)
n/m
$
1.27
11.0
$
1.60
$
1.49
7.4
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
1.38
$
(0.06
)
n/m
$
1.25
10.4
$
1.57
$
1.47
6.8
Compensation ratio
56.5
%
77.1
%
57.2
%
56.0
%
60.0
%
Non-compensation ratio
23.8
%
23.0
%
23.8
%
22.1
%
19.9
%
Pre-tax operating margin (3)
19.7
%
(0.1
%)
19.0
%
21.9
%
20.1
%
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $248.5 million, a 6.6% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 3.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Three Months Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues
$
157,331
$
163,421
(3.7
)
$
158,818
(0.9
)
Institutional brokerage:
Equity capital markets
48,705
49,628
(1.9
)
43,904
10.9
Fixed income capital markets
42,463
52,961
(19.8
)
38,446
10.4
Total institutional brokerage
91,168
102,589
(11.1
)
82,350
10.7
Total brokerage revenues
$
248,499
$
266,010
(6.6
)
$
241,168
3.0
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $157.3 million, a 3.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 0.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $48.7 million, a 1.9% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 10.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $42.5 million, a 19.8% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 10.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Investment Banking Revenues
Investment banking revenues were $201.2 million, a 13.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 19.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Three Months Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
Capital raising:
Global Wealth Management
$
7,915
$
8,899
(11.1
)
$
7,722
2.5
Equity capital markets
51,839
57,800
(10.3
)
65,000
(20.2
)
Fixed income capital markets
30,390
42,820
(29.0
)
20,553
47.9
Institutional Group
82,229
100,620
(18.3
)
85,553
(3.9
)
Total capital raising (4)
90,144
109,519
(17.7
)
93,275
(3.4
)
Advisory fees (4)
111,089
123,227
(9.9
)
75,717
46.7
Total investment banking
$
201,233
$
232,746
(13.5
)
$
168,992
19.1
Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $7.9 million, an 11.1% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 2.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $51.8 million, a 10.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 20.2% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $30.4 million, a 29.0% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 47.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Advisory fee revenues were $111.1 million, a 9.9% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 46.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 (“ASU 2014-09”), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which provides accounting guidance on the recognition of revenues from contracts and requires gross presentation of certain costs that were previously offset against revenue. This change was applied prospectively from January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on our previously presented results. With our adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on January 1, 2018, capital raising and advisory fee revenues are no longer presented net of the related reimbursable out-of-pocket deal expenses. As a result, capital raising and advisory fee revenues and other operating expenses are higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 by an identical $7.9 million, with no impact to net income.
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $210.1 million, a 12.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 4.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the comparative period in 2017 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.
Net Interest Income
Record net interest income of $126.7 million, an 18.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 4.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.
Interest income was $184.5 million, a 45.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and an 8.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Interest expense was $57.9 million, a 191.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 19.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
Annual Review
Annual Highlights
Record net revenues of $3.0 billion, increased 3.4% compared with 2017.
Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.
Record net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share.
Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $429.4 million, or $5.28 per diluted common share.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.0 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $173.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, on net revenues of $2.9 billion for the comparable period in 2017.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $429.4 million, or $5.28 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by merger-related and litigation-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Year Ended
(in 000s, except per share data)
GAAP 12/31/18
GAAP 12/31/17
% Change
Non-GAAP (2) 12/31/18
Non-GAAP (2) 12/31/17
% Change
Net revenues
$
3,024,881
$
2,926,432
3.4
$
3,024,906
$
2,928,416
3.3
Net income
$
393,968
$
182,871
115.4
$
438,817
$
332,758
31.9
Preferred dividend
9,375
9,375
—
9,375
9,375
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
384,593
$
173,496
121.7
$
429,442
$
323,383
32.8
Earnings per diluted common share
$
4.84
$
2.26
114.2
$
5.40
$
4.11
31.4
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
4.73
$
2.14
121.0
$
5.28
$
3.99
32.3
Compensation ratio
58.5
%
66.9
%
58.0
%
61.2
%
Non-compensation ratio
23.8
%
23.9
%
22.4
%
21.7
%
Pre-tax operating margin (5)
17.7
%
9.2
%
19.6
%
17.1
%
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.0 billion, a 6.2% decrease compared with 2017.
Year Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues
$
638,173
$
661,334
(3.5
)
Institutional brokerage:
Equity capital markets
185,960
199,526
(6.8
)
Fixed income capital markets
184,977
214,870
(13.9
)
Total institutional brokerage
370,937
414,396
(10.5
)
Total brokerage revenues
$
1,009,110
$
1,075,730
(6.2
)
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $638.2 million, a 3.5% decrease compared with 2017.
Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $186.0 million, a 6.8% decrease compared with 2017.
Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $185.0 million, a 13.9% decrease compared with 2017.
Investment Banking
Investment banking revenues were $707.7 million, a 2.6% decrease compared with 2017.
Year Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Capital raising:
Global Wealth Management
31,293
40,466
(22.7
)
Equity capital markets
213,633
182,728
16.9
Fixed income capital markets
91,262
142,963
(36.2
)
Institutional Group
304,895
325,691
(6.4
)
Total capital raising (4)
336,188
366,157
(8.2
)
Advisory fees (4)
371,482
360,606
3.0
Total investment banking
$
707,670
$
726,763
(2.6
)
Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $31.3 million, a 22.7% decrease compared with 2017.
Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $213.6 million, a 16.9% increase compared with 2017.
Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $91.3 million, a 36.2% decrease compared with 2017.
Advisory fee revenues were $371.5 million, a 3.0% increase compared with 2017.
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, which provides accounting guidance on the recognition of revenues from contracts and requires gross presentation of certain costs that were previously offset against revenue. This change was applied prospectively from January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on our previously presented results. With our adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on January 1, 2018, capital raising and advisory fee revenues are no longer presented net of the related reimbursable out-of-pocket deal expenses. As a result, capital raising and advisory fee revenues and other operating expenses are higher in 2018 by an identical $33.8 million, with no impact to net income.
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $806.2 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2017. The increase from the comparative period in 2017 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts.
Net Interest Income
Record net interest income of $476.4 million, a 23.9% increase compared with 2017. The increase is primarily due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.
Interest income was $646.4 million, a 42.3% increase compared with 2017.
Interest expense was $170.1 million, a 142.9% increase compared with 2017.
Fourth Quarter &Full Year 2018
Compensation and Benefits Expenses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compensation and benefits expenses were $448.4 million, which included $4.0 million of merger-related and severance expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $620.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $422.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 56.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (non-GAAP measure).
For the year ended December 31, 2018, compensation and benefits expenses were $1.8 billion, which included $17.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses, (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) compared to $2.0 billion in 2017. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.0% in the year ended December 31, 2018 (non-GAAP measure).
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
GAAP compensation and benefits
$
448,375
$
620,256
$
1,770,762
$
1,958,929
As a percentage of net revenues
56.5
%
77.1
%
58.5
%
66.9
%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)
Merger-related and severance
(4,044
)
(4,161
)
(17,333
)
(34,528
)
Tax reform
—
(133,319
)
—
(133,319
)
(4,044
)
(137,480
)
(17,333
)
(167,847
)
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits
$
444,331
$
482,776
$
1,753,429
$
1,791,082
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
56.0
%
60.0
%
58.0
%
61.2
%
Non-Compensation Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-compensation operating expenses were 189.1 million, which included merger-related and litigation-related expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) of $13.7 million. This compares with $184.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $175.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 22.1% (non-GAAP measure).
For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-compensation operating expenses were $719.8 million, which included merger-related and litigation-related expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) of $40.7 million, compared with $698.0 million in 2017. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 22.4% (non-GAAP measure).
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
GAAP non-compensation expenses
$
189,143
$
184,649
$
719,757
$
697,967
As a percentage of net revenues
23.8
%
23.0
%
23.8
%
23.9
%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)
Merger-related
(13,670
)
(6,718
)
(33,862
)
(23,617
)
Litigation-related
(18
)
(15,961
)
(6,792
)
(35,961
)
Tax reform
—
(2,206
)
—
(2,206
)
(13,688
)
(24,885
)
(40,654
)
(61,784
)
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses
$
175,455
$
159,764
$
679,103
$
636,183
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
22.1
%
19.9
%
22.4
%
21.7
%
Provision for Income Taxes
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 26.9%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of (142.4%) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 26.1% for the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 25.6%.
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 26.3%, compared with 32.2% in 2017. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 25.9%.
The provision for income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by the tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 that, among other things, lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
GAAP provision for income taxes
$
41,869
$
1,168
$
140,394
$
86,665
GAAP effective tax rate
26.9
%
(142.4
%)
26.3
%
32.2
%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance
4,262
5,379
15,242
32,248
Other
(1,602
)
—
(2,079
)
—
Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (7)
—
21,144
—
38,596
Tax reform
—
53,328
—
53,328
Revaluation of deferred tax assets
—
(42,443
)
—
(42,443
)
2,660
37,408
13,163
81,729
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
44,529
$
38,576
$
153,557
$
168,394
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
25.6
%
23.9
%
25.9
%
33.6
%
Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in 000s, except per share amounts)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Revenues:
Commissions
$
167,039
$
168,754
(1.0
)
$
158,016
5.7
$
657,732
$
678,904
(3.1
)
Principal transactions
81,460
97,256
(16.2
)
83,152
(2.0
)
351,378
396,826
(11.5
)
Brokerage revenues
248,499
266,010
(6.6
)
241,168
3.0
1,009,110
1,075,730
(6.2
)
Capital raising
90,144
109,509
(17.7
)
93,295
(3.4
)
336,188
366,147
(8.2
)
Advisory fees
111,089
123,237
(9.9
)
75,717
46.7
371,482
360,616
3.0
Investment banking
201,233
232,746
(13.5
)
169,012
19.1
707,670
726,763
(2.6
)
Asset management and service fees
210,063
186,563
12.6
200,743
4.6
806,175
702,064
14.8
Other income
6,996
12,016
(41.8
)
6,127
14.2
25,553
37,524
(31.9
)
Operating revenues
666,791
697,335
(4.4
)
617,050
8.1
2,548,508
2,542,081
0.3
Interest revenue
184,534
126,615
45.7
169,760
8.7
646,449
454,381
42.3
Total revenues
851,325
823,950
3.3
786,810
8.2
3,194,957
2,996,462
6.6
Interest expense
57,876
19,865
191.3
48,468
19.4
170,076
70,030
142.9
Net revenues
793,449
804,085
(1.3
)
738,342
7.5
3,024,881
2,926,432
3.4
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
448,375
620,256
(27.7
)
422,324
6.2
1,770,762
1,958,929
(9.6
)
Occupancy and equipment rental
57,158
54,844
4.2
54,035
5.8
222,384
222,708
(0.1
)
Communication and office supplies
36,786
30,807
19.4
33,330
10.4
140,254
133,493
5.1
Commissions and floor brokerage
11,169
10,945
2.0
11,338
(1.5
)
41,967
44,132
(4.9
)
Provision for loan losses
5,122
5,340
(4.1
)
6,924
(26.0
)
18,366
25,320
(27.5
)
Other operating expenses
78,908
82,713
(4.6
)
69,861
13.0
296,786
272,314
9.0
Total non-interest expenses
637,518
804,905
(20.8
)
597,812
6.6
2,490,519
2,656,896
(6.3
)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
155,931
(820
)
n/m
140,530
11.0
534,362
269,536
98.3
Provision for income taxes
41,869
1,168
n/m
36,672
14.2
140,394
86,665
62.0
Net income/(loss)
114,062
(1,988
)
n/m
103,858
9.8
393,968
182,871
115.4
Preferred dividends
2,344
2,344
—
2,343
n/m
9,375
9,375
—
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
$
111,718
$
(4,332
)
n/m
$
101,515
10.1
$
384,593
$
173,496
121.7
Earnings per common share: (1)
Basic
$
1.56
$
(0.06
)
n/m
$
1.41
10.6
$
5.36
$
2.53
111.9
Diluted
$
1.38
$
(0.06
)
n/m
$
1.25
10.4
$
4.73
$
2.14
121.0
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
71,666
68,782
4.2
71,919
(0.4
)
71,786
68,562
4.7
Diluted
80,706
68,782
17.3
81,484
(1.0
)
81,321
81,035
0.4
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.10
20.0
$
0.12
—
$
0.48
$
0.20
140.0
Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Net revenues:
Global Wealth Management
$
509,256
$
473,938
7.5
$
498,161
2.2
$
1,990,319
$
1,822,218
9.2
Institutional Group
286,640
332,401
(13.8
)
245,952
16.5
1,055,495
1,110,768
(5.0
)
Other
(2,447
)
(2,254
)
(8.6
)
(5,771
)
57.6
(20,933
)
(6,554
)
(219.4
)
Total net revenues
$
793,449
$
804,085
(1.3
)
$
738,342
7.5
$
3,024,881
$
2,926,432
3.4
Operating expenses:
Global Wealth Management
$
320,296
$
304,077
5.3
$
314,784
1.8
$
1,253,316
$
1,195,312
4.9
Institutional Group
244,488
258,901
(5.6
)
211,647
15.5
898,444
892,787
0.6
Other
72,734
241,927
(69.9
)
71,381
1.9
338,759
568,797
(40.4
)
Total operating expenses
$
637,518
$
804,905
(20.8
)
$
597,812
6.6
$
2,490,519
$
2,656,896
(6.3
)
Operating contribution:
Global Wealth Management
$
188,960
$
169,861
11.2
$
183,377
3.0
$
737,003
$
626,906
17.6
Institutional Group
42,152
73,500
(42.7
)
34,305
22.9
157,051
217,981
(28.0
)
Other
(75,181
)
(244,181
)
(69.2
)
(77,152
)
(2.6
)
(359,692
)
(575,351
)
(37.5
)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
$
155,931
$
(820
)
n/m
$
140,530
11.0
$
534,362
$
269,536
98.3
As a percentage of net revenues:
Compensation and benefits
Global Wealth Management
48.5
48.9
48.5
48.6
50.0
Institutional Group
62.0
59.7
59.4
60.0
59.9
Non-compensation operating expenses
Global Wealth Management
14.4
15.3
14.7
14.4
15.6
Institutional Group
23.3
18.2
26.7
25.1
20.5
Income before income taxes
Global Wealth Management
37.1
35.8
36.8
37.0
34.4
Institutional Group
14.7
22.1
13.9
14.9
19.6
Consolidated pre-tax margin
19.7
(0.1
)
19.0
17.7
9.2
Stifel Financial Corp.
Financial metrics (unaudited):
As of and For the Three Months Ended
(in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)
12/31/18
12/31/17
9/30/18
Total assets
$
24,519,598
$
21,383,953
$
23,760,048
Total equity
3,197,593
2,861,576
3,161,569
Book value per common share
$
43.04
$
38.26
$
41.25
Return on common equity (8)
14.8
%
(0.6
%)
14.0
%
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (8)
16.7
%
17.6
%
15.1
%
Return on tangible common equity (9)
23.8
%
(1.0
%)
22.7
%
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (2) (9)
27.0
%
28.9
%
24.7
%
Tier 1 common capital ratio (10)
16.8
%
16.9
%
16.7
%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10)
18.2
%
19.0
%
18.0
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10)
9.3
%
9.5
%
9.6
%
Pre-tax margin on net revenues
19.7
%
(0.1
%)
19.0
%
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2)
21.9
%
20.1
%
20.6
%
Effective tax rate
26.9
%
(142.4
%)
26.1
%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2)
25.6
%
23.9
%
26.1
%
Statistical Information (unaudited):
As of and For the Three Months Ended
(in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
Financial advisors (11)
2,301
2,244
2.5
2,298
0.1
Locations
404
391
3.3
404
—
Total client assets
$
269,862,000
$
272,591,000
(1.0
)
$
289,136,000
(6.7
)
Fee-based client assets
$
90,174,000
$
87,560,000
3.0
$
96,008,000
(6.1
)
Client money market and insured product
$
16,109,000
$
17,286,000
(6.8
)
$
15,121,000
6.5
Secured client lending (12)
$
2,893,074
$
3,079,737
(6.1
)
$
3,185,710
(9.2
)
Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:
Three Months Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
Private Client Group (13)
$
159,775
$
137,622
16.1
$
152,021
5.1
Asset Management
28,670
27,328
4.9
27,555
4.0
Third-party Bank Sweep Program
11,062
11,437
(3.3
)
11,029
0.3
Other (14)
10,556
10,176
3.7
10,138
4.1
Total asset management and service fee revenues
$
210,063
$
186,563
12.6
$
200,743
4.6
Fee-based Assets:
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
Private Client Group (13)
$
66,097
$
64,613
2.3
$
71,463
(7.5
)
Asset Management
30,269
29,349
3.1
31,091
(2.6
)
Elimination (15)
(6,192
)
(6,402
)
(3.3
)
(6,546
)
(5.4
)
Total fee-based assets
$
90,174
$
87,560
3.0
$
96,008
(6.1
)
Individual Program Banks
$
2,569
$
3,879
(33.8
)
$
2,953
(13.0
)
ROA (bps) (16)
Private Client Group (13)
89.4
89.4
89.7
Asset Management
37.9
37.2
35.5
Individual Program Banks
159.3
112.4
134.0
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (17) - a component of Global Wealth Management
Selected operating data (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in 000s, except percentages)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Net Interest Income
$
121,790
$
103,985
17.1
$
116,204
4.8
$
459,549
$
376,099
22.2
Bank loan loss provision
5,122
5,340
(4.1
)
6,924
(26.0
)
18,366
25,320
(27.5
)
Charge-offs
—
105
n/m
—
n/m
14
3,058
(99.5
)
Net Interest Margin
2.89
%
2.85
%
1.4
2.87
%
0.7
2.90
%
2.77
%
4.7
Financial Metrics (unaudited):
As of
(in 000s, except percentages)
12/31/18
12/31/17
9/30/18
Total Assets
$
17,818,887
$
14,995,795
$
16,989,337
Total Equity
1,233,243
1,058,488
1,185,935
Total Loans, net (includes loans held for sale)
8,723,172
7,173,827
8,516,052
Total Deposits
15,863,613
13,411,935
14,502,952
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
3,064,257
3,766,372
3,343,170
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
4,215,533
3,694,377
4,562,021
Commercial and industrial
3,304,234
2,437,938
3,127,435
Residential real estate
2,875,014
2,593,576
2,792,269
Securities-based loans
1,786,966
1,819,206
1,836,450
Commercial real estate
318,961
116,258
328,814
Loans held for sale
205,557
226,068
262,063
Stifel Bank & Trust:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)
14.4
%
14.3
%
14.2
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)
14.6
%
14.3
%
14.2
%
Total capital ratio (10)
15.6
%
15.3
%
15.2
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)
7.1
%
7.1
%
7.0
%
Stifel Bank:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)
12.3
%
n/a
13.8
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)
12.3
%
n/a
13.8
%
Total capital ratio (10)
13.5
%
n/a
15.0
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)
9.9
%
n/a
12.5
%
Credit Metrics:
Allowance for loan losses
$
85,833
$
67,466
$
80,700
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans
1.00
%
0.96
%
0.97
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total nonperforming assets
24,455
27,030
24,352
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
0.14
%
0.18
%
0.14
%
Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Revenues:
Commissions
$
117,006
$
118,292
(1.1
)
$
117,795
(0.7
)
$
472,135
$
474,623
(0.5
)
Principal transactions
40,325
45,129
(10.6
)
41,023
(1.7
)
166,038
186,711
(11.1
)
Brokerage revenues
157,331
163,421
(3.7
)
158,818
(0.9
)
638,173
661,334
(3.5
)
Asset management and service fees
210,051
186,373
12.7
200,735
4.6
806,132
701,756
14.9
Net interest
132,402
112,190
18.0
127,341
4.0
503,185
400,414
25.7
Investment banking
7,915
8,899
(11.1
)
7,722
2.5
31,374
40,466
(22.5
)
Other income
1,557
3,055
(49.0
)
3,545
(56.1
)
11,455
18,248
(37.2
)
Net revenues
509,256
473,938
7.5
498,161
2.2
1,990,319
1,822,218
9.2
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
246,750
231,736
6.5
241,713
2.1
968,102
911,986
6.2
Non-compensation operating expenses
73,546
72,341
1.7
73,071
0.7
285,214
283,326
0.7
Total non-interest expenses
320,296
304,077
5.3
314,784
1.8
1,253,316
1,195,312
4.9
Income before income taxes
$
188,960
$
169,861
11.2
$
183,377
3.0
$
737,003
$
626,906
17.6
As a percentage of net revenues:
Compensation and benefits
48.5
48.9
48.5
48.6
50.0
Non-compensation operating expenses
14.4
15.3
14.7
14.4
15.6
Income before income taxes
37.1
35.8
36.8
37.0
34.4
Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
9/30/18
% Change
12/31/18
12/31/17
% Change
Revenues:
Commissions
$
50,034
$
50,462
(0.8
)
$
40,220
24.4
$
185,597
$
204,281
(9.1
)
Principal transactions
41,134
52,127
(21.1
)
42,130
(2.4
)
185,340
210,115
(11.8
)
Brokerage revenues
91,168
102,589
(11.1
)
82,350
10.7
370,937
414,396
(10.5
)
Capital raising
82,229
100,620
(18.3
)
85,553
(3.9
)
304,895
325,691
(6.4
)
Advisory fees
111,089
123,227
(9.9
)
75,717
46.7
371,401
360,606
3.0
Investment banking
193,318
223,847
(13.6
)
161,270
19.9
676,296
686,297
(1.5
)
Other (18)
2,154
5,965
(63.9
)
2,332
(7.6
)
8,262
10,075
(18.0
)
Net revenues
286,640
332,401
(13.8
)
245,952
16.5
1,055,495
1,110,768
(5.0
)
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
177,782
198,416
(10.4
)
146,187
21.6
633,297
665,514
(4.8
)
Non-compensation operating expenses
66,706
60,485
10.3
65,460
1.9
265,147
227,273
16.7
Total non-interest expenses
244,488
258,901
(5.6
)
211,647
15.5
898,444
892,787
0.6
Income before income taxes
$
42,152
$
73,500
(42.7
)
$
34,305
22.9
$
157,051
$
217,981
(28.0
)
As a percentage of net revenues:
Compensation and benefits
62.0
59.7
59.4
60.0
59.9
Non-compensation operating expenses
23.3
18.2
26.7
25.1
20.5
Income before income taxes
14.7
22.1
13.9
14.9
19.6
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.
A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.
The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in 000s)
12/31/18
12/31/17
9/30/18
12/31/18
12/31/17
GAAP net income/(loss)
$
114,062
$
(1,988
)
$
103,858
$
393,968
$
182,871
Preferred dividend
2,344
2,344
2,343
9,375
9,375
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders
111,718
(4,332
)
101,515
384,593
173,496
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Merger-related and severance (19)
17,714
10,879
10,777
51,220
60,130
Litigation-related (20)
18
15,961
774
6,792
35,961
Tax reform (21)
—
135,525
—
—
135,525
Provision for income taxes (22)
(2,660
)
(37,408
)
(3,004
)
(13,163
)
(81,729
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
15,072
124,957
8,547
44,849
149,887
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders
$
126,790
$
120,625
$
110,062
$
429,442
$
323,383
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
80,706
82,267
81,484
81,321
81,035
GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1)
$
1.41
$
(0.03
)
$
1.27
$
4.84
$
2.26
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.19
1.52
0.11
0.55
1.85
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share
$
1.60
$
1.49
$
1.38
$
5.39
$
4.11
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1)
$
1.38
$
(0.06
)
$
1.25
$
4.73
$
2.14
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.19
1.53
0.10
0.55
1.85
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
1.57
$
1.47
$
1.35
$
5.28
$
3.99
Footnotes
(1)
GAAP earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2017 is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding, not fully dilutive shares, as they are anti-dilutive in periods a loss is incurred.
(2)
Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of 21.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $17.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $155.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $793.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)
Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5)
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 of 19.6% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $58.0 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $534.4 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the year of $3,024.9 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6)
See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7)
During the first quarter of 2017, the Company adopted new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation.
(8)
Computed by dividing annualized net income by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average common shareholders’ equity.
(9)
Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
(10)
Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(11)
Includes 101, 112, and 104 independent contractors at December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2018, respectively.
(12)
Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at Stifel Bank.
(13)
Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(14)
Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(15)
Asset management assets included in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(16)
Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group and Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(17)
Includes Stifel Bank & Trust and Stifel Bank, formerly known as The Business Bank of St. Louis, which was acquired on August 31, 2018.
(18)
Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(19)
Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(20)
Litigation-related adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 are primarily related to costs associated with the Company’s previously disclosed legal matters.
(21)
Primarily related to previously disclosed actions taken by the Company in response to the Tax Legislation that was enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 to maximize tax savings.
(22)
See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”