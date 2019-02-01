Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results 0 02/01/2019 | 06:00am EST Send by mail :

consecutive year of record net revenues. Annual net revenues of $3.0 billion, increased 3.4% compared with 2017.

Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 27.0%.

Announced an increase in quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15 per common share starting in first quarter of 2019. ST. LOUIS, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share on net revenues of $793.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $804.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section. Chairman’s Comments “We had a great year. 2018 represented our 23rd consecutive year of record net revenues as our wealth management segment generated record results and our institutional business posted its second strongest year. Additionally, our focus on expense management contributed to our record pre-tax income and net income available to shareholders. Our non-GAAP return on common and tangible equity was 14.9% and 24.4%, respectively, and we returned approximately $215 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman & CEO of Stifel. Mr. Kruszewski continued, “As I look forward, I’m highly optimistic about our ability to grow and add value to our clients and our shareholders. We continue to expand our wealth management business through successful recruiting of financial advisors as well as through our bank. In our institutional business, our growth will continue to be driven by the addition of high quality talent through selective hires and strategic acquisitions. While market conditions can be volatile, our long term strategy remains focused on growth and deploying our capital with a focus on generating the best risk adjusted returns.”



Fourth Quarter Review Quarterly Highlights Net revenues of $793.4 million, decreased 1.3% compared with the year-ago quarter, increased 7.5% sequentially.

Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.

Record net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share.

Bank net interest margin of 2.89% increased 2 basis points sequentially.

Repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $46.64 per share.



Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in 000s, except per share data) GAAP

12/31/18 GAAP (1)

12/31/17 %

Change GAAP

9/30/18 %

Change Non-GAAP (2)

12/31/18 Non-GAAP (2)

12/31/17 %

Change Net revenues $ 793,449 $ 804,085 (1.3 ) $ 738,342 7.5 $ 793,449 $ 804,085 (1.3 ) Net income/(loss) $ 114,062 $ (1,988 ) n/m $ 103,858 9.8 $ 129,134 $ 122,969 5.0 Preferred dividend 2,344 2,344 — 2,343 n/m 2,344 2,344 — Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 111,718 $ (4,332 ) n/m $ 101,515 10.1 $ 126,790 $ 120,625 5.1 Earnings per diluted common share $ 1.41 $ (0.03 ) n/m $ 1.27 11.0 $ 1.60 $ 1.49 7.4 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.38 $ (0.06 ) n/m $ 1.25 10.4 $ 1.57 $ 1.47 6.8 Compensation ratio 56.5 % 77.1 % 57.2 % 56.0 % 60.0 % Non-compensation ratio 23.8 % 23.0 % 23.8 % 22.1 % 19.9 % Pre-tax operating margin (3) 19.7 % (0.1 %) 19.0 % 21.9 % 20.1 %

Brokerage Revenues Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $248.5 million, a 6.6% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 3.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.



Three Months Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues $ 157,331 $ 163,421 (3.7 ) $ 158,818 (0.9 ) Institutional brokerage: Equity capital markets 48,705 49,628 (1.9 ) 43,904 10.9 Fixed income capital markets 42,463 52,961 (19.8 ) 38,446 10.4 Total institutional brokerage 91,168 102,589 (11.1 ) 82,350 10.7 Total brokerage revenues $ 248,499 $ 266,010 (6.6 ) $ 241,168 3.0 Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $157.3 million, a 3.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 0.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $48.7 million, a 1.9% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 10.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $42.5 million, a 19.8% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 10.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.



Investment Banking Revenues Investment banking revenues were $201.2 million, a 13.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 19.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.



Three Months Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management $ 7,915 $ 8,899 (11.1 ) $ 7,722 2.5 Equity capital markets 51,839 57,800 (10.3 ) 65,000 (20.2 ) Fixed income capital markets 30,390 42,820 (29.0 ) 20,553 47.9 Institutional Group 82,229 100,620 (18.3 ) 85,553 (3.9 ) Total capital raising (4) 90,144 109,519 (17.7 ) 93,275 (3.4 ) Advisory fees (4) 111,089 123,227 (9.9 ) 75,717 46.7 Total investment banking $ 201,233 $ 232,746 (13.5 ) $ 168,992 19.1 Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $7.9 million, an 11.1% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 2.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $51.8 million, a 10.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 20.2% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $30.4 million, a 29.0% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 47.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Advisory fee revenues were $111.1 million, a 9.9% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 46.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.



Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 (“ASU 2014-09”), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which provides accounting guidance on the recognition of revenues from contracts and requires gross presentation of certain costs that were previously offset against revenue. This change was applied prospectively from January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on our previously presented results. With our adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on January 1, 2018, capital raising and advisory fee revenues are no longer presented net of the related reimbursable out-of-pocket deal expenses. As a result, capital raising and advisory fee revenues and other operating expenses are higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 by an identical $7.9 million, with no impact to net income.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $210.1 million, a 12.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 4.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the comparative period in 2017 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table. Net Interest Income Record net interest income of $126.7 million, an 18.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 4.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates. Interest income was $184.5 million, a 45.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and an 8.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Interest expense was $57.9 million, a 191.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 19.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.



Annual Review Annual Highlights Record net revenues of $3.0 billion, increased 3.4% compared with 2017.

Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.

Record net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share.

Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $429.4 million, or $5.28 per diluted common share.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.0 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $173.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, on net revenues of $2.9 billion for the comparable period in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $429.4 million, or $5.28 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by merger-related and litigation-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.



Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Year Ended (in 000s, except per share data) GAAP 12/31/18 GAAP 12/31/17 % Change Non-GAAP (2)

12/31/18 Non-GAAP (2)

12/31/17 % Change Net revenues $ 3,024,881 $ 2,926,432 3.4 $ 3,024,906 $ 2,928,416 3.3 Net income $ 393,968 $ 182,871 115.4 $ 438,817 $ 332,758 31.9 Preferred dividend 9,375 9,375 — 9,375 9,375 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 384,593 $ 173,496 121.7 $ 429,442 $ 323,383 32.8 Earnings per diluted common share $ 4.84 $ 2.26 114.2 $ 5.40 $ 4.11 31.4 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 4.73 $ 2.14 121.0 $ 5.28 $ 3.99 32.3 Compensation ratio 58.5 % 66.9 % 58.0 % 61.2 % Non-compensation ratio 23.8 % 23.9 % 22.4 % 21.7 % Pre-tax operating margin (5) 17.7 % 9.2 % 19.6 % 17.1 %

Brokerage Revenues Brokerage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.0 billion, a 6.2% decrease compared with 2017.



Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues $ 638,173 $ 661,334 (3.5 ) Institutional brokerage: Equity capital markets 185,960 199,526 (6.8 ) Fixed income capital markets 184,977 214,870 (13.9 ) Total institutional brokerage 370,937 414,396 (10.5 ) Total brokerage revenues $ 1,009,110 $ 1,075,730 (6.2 ) Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $638.2 million, a 3.5% decrease compared with 2017.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $186.0 million, a 6.8% decrease compared with 2017.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $185.0 million, a 13.9% decrease compared with 2017.



Investment Banking Investment banking revenues were $707.7 million, a 2.6% decrease compared with 2017.



Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management 31,293 40,466 (22.7 ) Equity capital markets 213,633 182,728 16.9 Fixed income capital markets 91,262 142,963 (36.2 ) Institutional Group 304,895 325,691 (6.4 ) Total capital raising (4) 336,188 366,157 (8.2 ) Advisory fees (4) 371,482 360,606 3.0 Total investment banking $ 707,670 $ 726,763 (2.6 ) Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $31.3 million, a 22.7% decrease compared with 2017.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $213.6 million, a 16.9% increase compared with 2017.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $91.3 million, a 36.2% decrease compared with 2017.

Advisory fee revenues were $371.5 million, a 3.0% increase compared with 2017.



Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, which provides accounting guidance on the recognition of revenues from contracts and requires gross presentation of certain costs that were previously offset against revenue. This change was applied prospectively from January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on our previously presented results. With our adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on January 1, 2018, capital raising and advisory fee revenues are no longer presented net of the related reimbursable out-of-pocket deal expenses. As a result, capital raising and advisory fee revenues and other operating expenses are higher in 2018 by an identical $33.8 million, with no impact to net income. Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $806.2 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2017. The increase from the comparative period in 2017 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts. Net Interest Income Record net interest income of $476.4 million, a 23.9% increase compared with 2017. The increase is primarily due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates. Interest income was $646.4 million, a 42.3% increase compared with 2017.

Interest expense was $170.1 million, a 142.9% increase compared with 2017.



Fourth Quarter &Full Year 2018 Compensation and Benefits Expenses For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compensation and benefits expenses were $448.4 million, which included $4.0 million of merger-related and severance expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $620.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $422.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 56.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (non-GAAP measure). For the year ended December 31, 2018, compensation and benefits expenses were $1.8 billion, which included $17.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses, (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) compared to $2.0 billion in 2017. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.0% in the year ended December 31, 2018 (non-GAAP measure).

Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 448,375 $ 620,256 $ 1,770,762 $ 1,958,929 As a percentage of net revenues 56.5 % 77.1 % 58.5 % 66.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (6) Merger-related and severance (4,044 ) (4,161 ) (17,333 ) (34,528 ) Tax reform — (133,319 ) — (133,319 ) (4,044 ) (137,480 ) (17,333 ) (167,847 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 444,331 $ 482,776 $ 1,753,429 $ 1,791,082 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 56.0 % 60.0 % 58.0 % 61.2 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-compensation operating expenses were 189.1 million, which included merger-related and litigation-related expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) of $13.7 million. This compares with $184.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $175.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 22.1% (non-GAAP measure). For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-compensation operating expenses were $719.8 million, which included merger-related and litigation-related expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) of $40.7 million, compared with $698.0 million in 2017. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 22.4% (non-GAAP measure).



Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 189,143 $ 184,649 $ 719,757 $ 697,967 As a percentage of net revenues 23.8 % 23.0 % 23.8 % 23.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (6) Merger-related (13,670 ) (6,718 ) (33,862 ) (23,617 ) Litigation-related (18 ) (15,961 ) (6,792 ) (35,961 ) Tax reform — (2,206 ) — (2,206 ) (13,688 ) (24,885 ) (40,654 ) (61,784 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 175,455 $ 159,764 $ 679,103 $ 636,183 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 22.1 % 19.9 % 22.4 % 21.7 %

Provision for Income Taxes The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 26.9%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of (142.4%) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 26.1% for the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 25.6%. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 26.3%, compared with 32.2% in 2017. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 25.9%. The provision for income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by the tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 that, among other things, lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%.



Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/18 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/17 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 41,869 $ 1,168 $ 140,394 $ 86,665 GAAP effective tax rate 26.9 % (142.4 %) 26.3 % 32.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: (6) Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance 4,262 5,379 15,242 32,248 Other (1,602 ) — (2,079 ) — Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (7) — 21,144 — 38,596 Tax reform — 53,328 — 53,328 Revaluation of deferred tax assets — (42,443 ) — (42,443 ) 2,660 37,408 13,163 81,729 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 44,529 $ 38,576 $ 153,557 $ 168,394 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 25.6 % 23.9 % 25.9 % 33.6 %

Conference Call Information Stifel Financial Corp. will host its fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (800) 651-2240 and referencing conference ID #8264278. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call. Company Information Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s web site at www.stifel.com . Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. Stifel Financial Corp. disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 167,039 $ 168,754 (1.0 ) $ 158,016 5.7 $ 657,732 $ 678,904 (3.1 ) Principal transactions 81,460 97,256 (16.2 ) 83,152 (2.0 ) 351,378 396,826 (11.5 ) Brokerage revenues 248,499 266,010 (6.6 ) 241,168 3.0 1,009,110 1,075,730 (6.2 ) Capital raising 90,144 109,509 (17.7 ) 93,295 (3.4 ) 336,188 366,147 (8.2 ) Advisory fees 111,089 123,237 (9.9 ) 75,717 46.7 371,482 360,616 3.0 Investment banking 201,233 232,746 (13.5 ) 169,012 19.1 707,670 726,763 (2.6 ) Asset management and service fees 210,063 186,563 12.6 200,743 4.6 806,175 702,064 14.8 Other income 6,996 12,016 (41.8 ) 6,127 14.2 25,553 37,524 (31.9 ) Operating revenues 666,791 697,335 (4.4 ) 617,050 8.1 2,548,508 2,542,081 0.3 Interest revenue 184,534 126,615 45.7 169,760 8.7 646,449 454,381 42.3 Total revenues 851,325 823,950 3.3 786,810 8.2 3,194,957 2,996,462 6.6 Interest expense 57,876 19,865 191.3 48,468 19.4 170,076 70,030 142.9 Net revenues 793,449 804,085 (1.3 ) 738,342 7.5 3,024,881 2,926,432 3.4 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 448,375 620,256 (27.7 ) 422,324 6.2 1,770,762 1,958,929 (9.6 ) Occupancy and equipment rental 57,158 54,844 4.2 54,035 5.8 222,384 222,708 (0.1 ) Communication and office supplies 36,786 30,807 19.4 33,330 10.4 140,254 133,493 5.1 Commissions and floor brokerage 11,169 10,945 2.0 11,338 (1.5 ) 41,967 44,132 (4.9 ) Provision for loan losses 5,122 5,340 (4.1 ) 6,924 (26.0 ) 18,366 25,320 (27.5 ) Other operating expenses 78,908 82,713 (4.6 ) 69,861 13.0 296,786 272,314 9.0 Total non-interest expenses 637,518 804,905 (20.8 ) 597,812 6.6 2,490,519 2,656,896 (6.3 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 155,931 (820 ) n/m 140,530 11.0 534,362 269,536 98.3 Provision for income taxes 41,869 1,168 n/m 36,672 14.2 140,394 86,665 62.0 Net income/(loss) 114,062 (1,988 ) n/m 103,858 9.8 393,968 182,871 115.4 Preferred dividends 2,344 2,344 — 2,343 n/m 9,375 9,375 — Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 111,718 $ (4,332 ) n/m $ 101,515 10.1 $ 384,593 $ 173,496 121.7 Earnings per common share: (1) Basic $ 1.56 $ (0.06 ) n/m $ 1.41 10.6 $ 5.36 $ 2.53 111.9 Diluted $ 1.38 $ (0.06 ) n/m $ 1.25 10.4 $ 4.73 $ 2.14 121.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 71,666 68,782 4.2 71,919 (0.4 ) 71,786 68,562 4.7 Diluted 80,706 68,782 17.3 81,484 (1.0 ) 81,321 81,035 0.4 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 20.0 $ 0.12 — $ 0.48 $ 0.20 140.0

Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Net revenues: Global Wealth Management $ 509,256 $ 473,938 7.5 $ 498,161 2.2 $ 1,990,319 $ 1,822,218 9.2 Institutional Group 286,640 332,401 (13.8 ) 245,952 16.5 1,055,495 1,110,768 (5.0 ) Other (2,447 ) (2,254 ) (8.6 ) (5,771 ) 57.6 (20,933 ) (6,554 ) (219.4 ) Total net revenues $ 793,449 $ 804,085 (1.3 ) $ 738,342 7.5 $ 3,024,881 $ 2,926,432 3.4 Operating expenses: Global Wealth Management $ 320,296 $ 304,077 5.3 $ 314,784 1.8 $ 1,253,316 $ 1,195,312 4.9 Institutional Group 244,488 258,901 (5.6 ) 211,647 15.5 898,444 892,787 0.6 Other 72,734 241,927 (69.9 ) 71,381 1.9 338,759 568,797 (40.4 ) Total operating expenses $ 637,518 $ 804,905 (20.8 ) $ 597,812 6.6 $ 2,490,519 $ 2,656,896 (6.3 ) Operating contribution: Global Wealth Management $ 188,960 $ 169,861 11.2 $ 183,377 3.0 $ 737,003 $ 626,906 17.6 Institutional Group 42,152 73,500 (42.7 ) 34,305 22.9 157,051 217,981 (28.0 ) Other (75,181 ) (244,181 ) (69.2 ) (77,152 ) (2.6 ) (359,692 ) (575,351 ) (37.5 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 155,931 $ (820 ) n/m $ 140,530 11.0 $ 534,362 $ 269,536 98.3 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits Global Wealth Management 48.5 48.9 48.5 48.6 50.0 Institutional Group 62.0 59.7 59.4 60.0 59.9 Non-compensation operating expenses Global Wealth Management 14.4 15.3 14.7 14.4 15.6 Institutional Group 23.3 18.2 26.7 25.1 20.5 Income before income taxes Global Wealth Management 37.1 35.8 36.8 37.0 34.4 Institutional Group 14.7 22.1 13.9 14.9 19.6 Consolidated pre-tax margin 19.7 (0.1 ) 19.0 17.7 9.2

Stifel Financial Corp. Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended (in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 12/31/18 12/31/17 9/30/18 Total assets $ 24,519,598 $ 21,383,953 $ 23,760,048 Total equity 3,197,593 2,861,576 3,161,569 Book value per common share $ 43.04 $ 38.26 $ 41.25 Return on common equity (8) 14.8 % (0.6 %) 14.0 % Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (8) 16.7 % 17.6 % 15.1 % Return on tangible common equity (9) 23.8 % (1.0 %) 22.7 % Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (2) (9) 27.0 % 28.9 % 24.7 % Tier 1 common capital ratio (10) 16.8 % 16.9 % 16.7 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10) 18.2 % 19.0 % 18.0 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10) 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.6 % Pre-tax margin on net revenues 19.7 % (0.1 %) 19.0 % Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) 21.9 % 20.1 % 20.6 % Effective tax rate 26.9 % (142.4 %) 26.1 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2) 25.6 % 23.9 % 26.1 %

Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended (in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change Financial advisors (11) 2,301 2,244 2.5 2,298 0.1 Locations 404 391 3.3 404 — Total client assets $ 269,862,000 $ 272,591,000 (1.0 ) $ 289,136,000 (6.7 ) Fee-based client assets $ 90,174,000 $ 87,560,000 3.0 $ 96,008,000 (6.1 ) Client money market and insured product $ 16,109,000 $ 17,286,000 (6.8 ) $ 15,121,000 6.5 Secured client lending (12) $ 2,893,074 $ 3,079,737 (6.1 ) $ 3,185,710 (9.2 )

Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change Private Client Group (13) $ 159,775 $ 137,622 16.1 $ 152,021 5.1 Asset Management 28,670 27,328 4.9 27,555 4.0 Third-party Bank Sweep Program 11,062 11,437 (3.3 ) 11,029 0.3 Other (14) 10,556 10,176 3.7 10,138 4.1 Total asset management and service fee revenues $ 210,063 $ 186,563 12.6 $ 200,743 4.6 Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended (in millions) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change Private Client Group (13) $ 66,097 $ 64,613 2.3 $ 71,463 (7.5 ) Asset Management 30,269 29,349 3.1 31,091 (2.6 ) Elimination (15) (6,192 ) (6,402 ) (3.3 ) (6,546 ) (5.4 ) Total fee-based assets $ 90,174 $ 87,560 3.0 $ 96,008 (6.1 ) Individual Program Banks $ 2,569 $ 3,879 (33.8 ) $ 2,953 (13.0 ) ROA (bps) (16) Private Client Group (13) 89.4 89.4 89.7 Asset Management 37.9 37.2 35.5 Individual Program Banks 159.3 112.4 134.0

Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (17) - a component of Global Wealth Management Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Net Interest Income $ 121,790 $ 103,985 17.1 $ 116,204 4.8 $ 459,549 $ 376,099 22.2 Bank loan loss provision 5,122 5,340 (4.1 ) 6,924 (26.0 ) 18,366 25,320 (27.5 ) Charge-offs — 105 n/m — n/m 14 3,058 (99.5 ) Net Interest Margin 2.89 % 2.85 % 1.4 2.87 % 0.7 2.90 % 2.77 % 4.7

Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of (in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/18 12/31/17 9/30/18 Total Assets $ 17,818,887 $ 14,995,795 $ 16,989,337 Total Equity 1,233,243 1,058,488 1,185,935 Total Loans, net (includes loans held for sale) 8,723,172 7,173,827 8,516,052 Total Deposits 15,863,613 13,411,935 14,502,952 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,064,257 3,766,372 3,343,170 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 4,215,533 3,694,377 4,562,021 Commercial and industrial 3,304,234 2,437,938 3,127,435 Residential real estate 2,875,014 2,593,576 2,792,269 Securities-based loans 1,786,966 1,819,206 1,836,450 Commercial real estate 318,961 116,258 328,814 Loans held for sale 205,557 226,068 262,063 Stifel Bank & Trust: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10) 14.4 % 14.3 % 14.2 % Tier 1 capital ratio (10) 14.6 % 14.3 % 14.2 % Total capital ratio (10) 15.6 % 15.3 % 15.2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (10) 7.1 % 7.1 % 7.0 % Stifel Bank: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10) 12.3 % n/a 13.8 % Tier 1 capital ratio (10) 12.3 % n/a 13.8 % Total capital ratio (10) 13.5 % n/a 15.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (10) 9.9 % n/a 12.5 % Credit Metrics: Allowance for loan losses $ 85,833 $ 67,466 $ 80,700 Allowance as a percentage of retained loans 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.97 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets 24,455 27,030 24,352 Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.14 %

Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 117,006 $ 118,292 (1.1 ) $ 117,795 (0.7 ) $ 472,135 $ 474,623 (0.5 ) Principal transactions 40,325 45,129 (10.6 ) 41,023 (1.7 ) 166,038 186,711 (11.1 ) Brokerage revenues 157,331 163,421 (3.7 ) 158,818 (0.9 ) 638,173 661,334 (3.5 ) Asset management and service fees 210,051 186,373 12.7 200,735 4.6 806,132 701,756 14.9 Net interest 132,402 112,190 18.0 127,341 4.0 503,185 400,414 25.7 Investment banking 7,915 8,899 (11.1 ) 7,722 2.5 31,374 40,466 (22.5 ) Other income 1,557 3,055 (49.0 ) 3,545 (56.1 ) 11,455 18,248 (37.2 ) Net revenues 509,256 473,938 7.5 498,161 2.2 1,990,319 1,822,218 9.2 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 246,750 231,736 6.5 241,713 2.1 968,102 911,986 6.2 Non-compensation operating expenses 73,546 72,341 1.7 73,071 0.7 285,214 283,326 0.7 Total non-interest expenses 320,296 304,077 5.3 314,784 1.8 1,253,316 1,195,312 4.9 Income before income taxes $ 188,960 $ 169,861 11.2 $ 183,377 3.0 $ 737,003 $ 626,906 17.6 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 48.5 48.9 48.5 48.6 50.0 Non-compensation operating expenses 14.4 15.3 14.7 14.4 15.6 Income before income taxes 37.1 35.8 36.8 37.0 34.4

Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 9/30/18 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 50,034 $ 50,462 (0.8 ) $ 40,220 24.4 $ 185,597 $ 204,281 (9.1 ) Principal transactions 41,134 52,127 (21.1 ) 42,130 (2.4 ) 185,340 210,115 (11.8 ) Brokerage revenues 91,168 102,589 (11.1 ) 82,350 10.7 370,937 414,396 (10.5 ) Capital raising 82,229 100,620 (18.3 ) 85,553 (3.9 ) 304,895 325,691 (6.4 ) Advisory fees 111,089 123,227 (9.9 ) 75,717 46.7 371,401 360,606 3.0 Investment banking 193,318 223,847 (13.6 ) 161,270 19.9 676,296 686,297 (1.5 ) Other (18) 2,154 5,965 (63.9 ) 2,332 (7.6 ) 8,262 10,075 (18.0 ) Net revenues 286,640 332,401 (13.8 ) 245,952 16.5 1,055,495 1,110,768 (5.0 ) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 177,782 198,416 (10.4 ) 146,187 21.6 633,297 665,514 (4.8 ) Non-compensation operating expenses 66,706 60,485 10.3 65,460 1.9 265,147 227,273 16.7 Total non-interest expenses 244,488 258,901 (5.6 ) 211,647 15.5 898,444 892,787 0.6 Income before income taxes $ 42,152 $ 73,500 (42.7 ) $ 34,305 22.9 $ 157,051 $ 217,981 (28.0 ) As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 62.0 59.7 59.4 60.0 59.9 Non-compensation operating expenses 23.3 18.2 26.7 25.1 20.5 Income before income taxes 14.7 22.1 13.9 14.9 19.6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business. A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together. The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period. Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 9/30/18 12/31/18 12/31/17 GAAP net income/(loss) $ 114,062 $ (1,988 ) $ 103,858 $ 393,968 $ 182,871 Preferred dividend 2,344 2,344 2,343 9,375 9,375 Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders 111,718 (4,332 ) 101,515 384,593 173,496 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related and severance (19) 17,714 10,879 10,777 51,220 60,130 Litigation-related (20) 18 15,961 774 6,792 35,961 Tax reform (21) — 135,525 — — 135,525 Provision for income taxes (22) (2,660 ) (37,408 ) (3,004 ) (13,163 ) (81,729 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 15,072 124,957 8,547 44,849 149,887 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 126,790 $ 120,625 $ 110,062 $ 429,442 $ 323,383 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 80,706 82,267 81,484 81,321 81,035 GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1) $ 1.41 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.27 $ 4.84 $ 2.26 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.19 1.52 0.11 0.55 1.85 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 1.60 $ 1.49 $ 1.38 $ 5.39 $ 4.11 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1) $ 1.38 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.25 $ 4.73 $ 2.14 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.19 1.53 0.10 0.55 1.85 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 1.57 $ 1.47 $ 1.35 $ 5.28 $ 3.99

Footnotes



(1) GAAP earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2017 is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding, not fully dilutive shares, as they are anti-dilutive in periods a loss is incurred. (2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of 21.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $17.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $155.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $793.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (4) Excludes revenue included in the Other segment. (5) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 of 19.6% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $58.0 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $534.4 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the year of $3,024.9 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (6) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (7) During the first quarter of 2017, the Company adopted new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation. (8) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average common shareholders’ equity. (9) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. (10) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release. (11) Includes 101, 112, and 104 independent contractors at December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2018, respectively. (12) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at Stifel Bank. (13) Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business. (14) Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees. (15) Asset management assets included in Private Client Group or Trust accounts. (16) Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group and Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks. (17) Includes Stifel Bank & Trust and Stifel Bank, formerly known as The Business Bank of St. Louis, which was acquired on August 31, 2018. (18) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income. (19) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business. (20) Litigation-related adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 are primarily related to costs associated with the Company’s previously disclosed legal matters. (21) Primarily related to previously disclosed actions taken by the Company in response to the Tax Legislation that was enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 to maximize tax savings. (22) See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

