Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenues of $895.8 million, increased 11.9% with the year-ago quarter, were the Company’s third highest quarterly net revenues.
Record Institutional Group net revenues and fixed income brokerage revenues.
Net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share.
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $115.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share.
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 20.7%.
Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 23.2%.
ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share on net revenues of $895.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $103.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $800.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $115.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.
Chairman’s Comments
“The benefits of the investments we have made in our business were again evident in our second quarter results. Net revenue and earnings per share were the third highest in our history. Our Institutional Group had a record quarter led by record fixed income brokerage revenue as well as strong investment banking results primarily from robust capital raising activity in both fixed income and equity. This helped to counter the impact of the market sell off in the first quarter and the zero rate environment had on revenue lines such as asset management and net interest income, respectively. In terms of the future, I remain cautiously optimistic. We enter the third quarter, with a strong and liquid balance sheet, our strongest capital ratios in nearly four years, and a solid and improving recruiting pipeline. While the economic outlook for the second half of the year remains unclear, I believe that the performance of our diversified financial services model will remain strong,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
($ in 000s, except per share data)
GAAP 6/30/20
GAAP 6/30/19
% Change
GAAP 3/31/20
% Change
Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/20
Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/19
% Change
Net revenues
$
895,817
$
800,787
11.9
$
913,034
(1.9
)
$
895,817
$
800,787
11.9
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
$
107,887
$
109,085
(1.1
)
$
86,589
24.6
$
120,178
$
116,659
3.0
Preferred dividends
4,843
5,288
(8.4
)
4,844
(0.0
)
4,843
5,288
(8.4
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
103,044
$
103,797
(0.7
)
$
81,745
26.1
$
115,335
$
111,371
3.6
Earnings per diluted common share
$
1.45
$
1.38
5.1
$
1.13
28.3
$
1.62
$
1.48
9.5
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
1.39
$
1.31
6.1
$
1.07
29.9
$
1.55
$
1.41
9.9
Compensation ratio
61.1
%
58.3
%
63.2
%
60.0
%
57.9
%
Non-compensation ratio
22.9
%
23.2
%
24.2
%
22.2
%
22.3
%
Pre-tax operating margin (3)
16.0
%
18.5
%
12.6
%
17.8
%
19.8
%
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $184.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $1.8 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $200.7 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $1.6 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $207.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s, except per share data)
GAAP 6/30/20
GAAP 6/30/19
% Change
Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/20
Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/19
% Change
Net revenues
$
1,808,851
$
1,571,207
15.1
$
1,809,030
$
1,571,207
15.1
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
$
194,476
$
208,292
(6.6
)
$
216,955
$
223,523
(2.9
)
Preferred dividends
9,687
7,632
26.9
9,687
7,632
26.9
Net income available to common shareholders
$
184,789
$
200,660
(7.9
)
$
207,268
$
215,891
(4.0
)
Earnings per diluted common share
$
2.57
$
2.63
(2.3
)
$
2.87
$
2.82
1.8
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
2.44
$
2.53
(3.6
)
$
2.74
$
2.73
0.4
Compensation ratio
62.2
%
58.9
%
61.3
%
58.4
%
Non-compensation ratio
23.5
%
22.9
%
22.8
%
22.2
%
Pre-tax operating margin (4)
14.3
%
18.2
%
15.9
%
19.4
%
Net Revenues
Net revenues were $895.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an 11.9% increase from the second quarter of 2019 and a 1.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the second quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and advisory fee revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income and asset management and service fees. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected increased advisory fee revenues, principal transaction fee revenues, and capital raising revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income, asset management and service fees, and commission revenues.
The operating environment continued to be impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. Economic indicators generally improved as the quarter progressed, following significant declines in March and April, as economies began to reopen and central banks, along with governments, continued to implement monetary easing measures and provide fiscal stimulus to support the economy. These contributed to higher global equity prices and tighter credit spreads compared with the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Brokerage Revenues
Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $343.0 million, a 31.2% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 1.9% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Three Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
Global Wealth Management
$
159,123
$
162,388
(2.0
)
$
179,879
(11.5
)
Institutional brokerage:
Equity capital markets
63,193
40,670
55.4
70,195
(10.0
)
Fixed income capital markets
120,731
58,387
106.8
99,688
21.1
Total institutional brokerage
183,924
99,057
85.7
169,883
8.3
Total brokerage revenues (5)
$
343,047
$
261,445
31.2
$
349,762
(1.9
)
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $159.1 million, a 2.0% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and an 11.5% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $63.2 million, a 55.4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 10.0% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $120.7 million, a 106.8% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 21.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Investment Banking Revenues
Investment banking revenues were $217.0 million, a 20.8% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 20.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Three Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
Capital raising:
Global Wealth Management
$
8,016
$
10,559
(24.1
)
$
10,314
(22.3
)
Equity capital markets
63,277
59,156
7.0
60,195
5.1
Fixed income capital markets
47,904
26,997
77.4
32,887
45.7
Institutional Group
111,181
86,153
29.1
93,082
19.4
Total capital raising (5)
119,197
96,712
23.2
103,396
15.3
Advisory fees (5)
97,838
82,905
18.0
76,072
28.6
Total investment banking
$
217,035
$
179,617
20.8
$
179,468
20.9
Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $8.0 million, a 24.1% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 22.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $63.3 million, a 7.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 5.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $47.9 million, a 77.4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 45.7% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Advisory fee revenues were $97.8 million, an 18.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 28.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues
Asset management and service fee revenues were $198.9 million, a 5.8% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 16.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to lower asset values at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $115.3 million, a 14.6% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 15.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.
Interest income was $128.4 million, a 31.7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 20.4% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Interest expense was $13.1 million, a 75.3% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 46.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Compensation and Benefits Expenses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $547.2 million, which included $9.7 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $466.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $577.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 60.0% in the second quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).
The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the second quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
6/30/20
6/30/19
GAAP compensation and benefits
$
547,174
$
466,861
$
1,124,353
$
924,975
As a percentage of net revenues
61.1
%
58.3
%
62.2
%
58.9
%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)
Merger-related and severance
(9,710
)
(3,304
)
(16,137
)
(7,236
)
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits
$
537,464
$
463,557
$
1,108,216
$
917,739
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
60.0
%
57.9
%
61.3
%
58.4
%
Non-Compensation Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $205.7 million, which included $6.5 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $185.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $220.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 22.2% (non-GAAP measure).
The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the second quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to the increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in travel and conference-related expenses as a result of COVID-19. In addition, the second quarter of 2020 included provisions related to growth in loans and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (7).
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
6/30/20
6/30/19
GAAP non-compensation expenses
$
205,683
$
185,944
$
426,432
$
360,441
As a percentage of net revenues
22.9
%
23.2
%
23.5
%
22.9
%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)
Merger-related
(6,549
)
(3,417
)
(13,453
)
(7,676
)
Litigation-related
—
(3,507
)
—
(3,507
)
(6,549
)
(6,924
)
(13,453
)
(11,183
)
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses
$
199,134
$
179,020
$
412,979
$
349,258
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues
22.2
%
22.3
%
22.8
%
22.2
%
Provision for Income Taxes
The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 24.5%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 25.9% for the second quarter of 2019 and 24.8% for the first quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 24.5%.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
6/30/20
6/30/19
GAAP provision for income taxes
$
35,073
$
38,225
$
63,590
$
76,595
GAAP effective tax rate
24.5
%
25.9
%
24.6
%
26.9
%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance
3,986
2,752
7,286
4,955
Other
(18
)
(98
)
4
(1,767
)
3,968
2,654
7,290
3,188
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
39,041
$
40,879
$
70,880
$
79,783
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
24.5
%
25.9
%
24.6
%
26.3
%
Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s, except per share amounts)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
Revenues:
Commissions
$
177,028
$
164,981
7.3
$
211,098
(16.1
)
$
388,126
$
320,430
21.1
Principal transactions
166,017
96,464
72.1
138,666
19.7
304,683
200,496
52.0
Brokerage revenues
343,045
261,445
31.2
349,764
(1.9
)
692,809
520,926
33.0
Advisory fees
97,838
82,911
18.0
76,072
28.6
173,910
187,801
(7.4
)
Capital raising
119,197
96,706
23.3
103,396
15.3
222,593
153,656
44.9
Investment banking
217,035
179,617
20.8
179,468
20.9
396,503
341,457
16.1
Asset management and service fees
198,939
211,171
(5.8
)
237,775
(16.3
)
436,714
406,438
7.4
Other income
21,514
13,505
59.3
9,207
133.7
30,721
25,714
19.5
Operating revenues
780,533
665,738
17.2
776,214
0.6
1,556,747
1,294,535
20.3
Interest revenue
128,368
187,940
(31.7
)
161,177
(20.4
)
289,545
379,011
(23.6
)
Total revenues
908,901
853,678
6.5
937,391
(3.0
)
1,846,292
1,673,546
10.3
Interest expense
13,084
52,891
(75.3
)
24,357
(46.3
)
37,441
102,339
(63.4
)
Net revenues
895,817
800,787
11.9
913,034
(1.9
)
1,808,851
1,571,207
15.1
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
547,174
466,861
17.2
577,179
(5.2
)
1,124,353
924,975
21.6
Occupancy and equipment rental
66,264
61,055
8.5
66,073
0.3
132,337
119,917
10.4
Communication and office supplies
43,046
35,069
22.7
41,124
4.7
84,170
70,766
18.9
Commissions and floor brokerage
15,177
11,008
37.9
14,842
2.3
30,019
21,964
36.7
Provision for credit losses
19,210
2,353
716.4
16,068
19.6
35,278
4,636
661.0
Other operating expenses
61,986
76,459
(18.9
)
82,642
(25.0
)
144,628
143,158
1.0
Total non-interest expenses
752,857
652,805
15.3
797,928
(5.6
)
1,550,785
1,285,416
20.6
Income before income taxes
142,960
147,982
(3.4
)
115,106
24.2
258,066
285,791
(9.7
)
Provision for income taxes
35,073
38,225
(8.2
)
28,517
23.0
63,590
76,595
(17.0
)
Net income
107,887
109,757
(1.7
)
86,589
24.6
194,476
209,196
(7.0
)
Net income applicable to non-controlling interests
—
672
n/m
—
—
—
904
n/m
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
107,887
109,085
(1.1
)
86,589
24.6
194,476
208,292
(6.6
)
Preferred dividends
4,843
5,288
(8.4
)
4,844
(0.0
)
9,687
7,632
26.9
Net income available to common shareholders
$
103,044
$
103,797
(0.7
)
$
81,745
26.1
$
184,789
$
200,660
(7.9
)
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.46
$
1.43
2.1
$
1.15
27.0
$
2.61
$
2.74
(4.7
)
Diluted
$
1.39
$
1.31
6.1
$
1.07
29.9
$
2.44
$
2.53
(3.6
)
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.17
$
0.15
13.3
$
0.17
—
$
0.34
$
0.30
13.3
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
70,527
72,519
(2.7
)
71,286
(1.1
)
70,905
73,180
(3.1
)
Diluted
74,387
79,079
(5.9
)
76,619
(2.9
)
75,651
79,160
(4.4
)
Summary Segment Results (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
Net revenues:
Global Wealth Management
$
505,782
$
532,433
(5.0
)
$
582,956
(13.2
)
$
1,088,738
$
1,043,043
4.4
Institutional Group
398,096
270,602
47.1
332,238
19.8
730,334
531,888
37.3
Other
(8,061
)
(2,248
)
n/m
(2,160
)
n/m
(10,221
)
(3,724
)
n/m
Total net revenues
$
895,817
$
800,787
11.9
$
913,034
(1.9
)
$
1,808,851
$
1,571,207
15.1
Operating expenses:
Global Wealth Management
$
349,457
$
340,081
2.8
$
388,789
(10.1
)
$
738,246
$
656,201
12.5
Institutional Group
315,047
231,300
36.2
290,498
8.5
605,545
460,382
31.5
Other
88,353
81,424
8.5
118,641
(25.5
)
206,994
168,833
22.6
Total operating expenses
$
752,857
$
652,805
15.3
$
797,928
(5.6
)
$
1,550,785
$
1,285,416
20.6
Operating contribution:
Global Wealth Management
$
156,325
$
192,352
(18.7
)
$
194,167
(19.5
)
$
350,492
$
386,842
(9.4
)
Institutional Group
83,049
39,302
111.3
41,740
99.0
124,789
71,506
74.5
Other
(96,414
)
(83,672
)
15.2
(120,801
)
(20.2
)
(217,215
)
(172,557
)
25.9
Income before income taxes
$
142,960
$
147,982
(3.4
)
$
115,106
24.2
$
258,066
$
285,791
(9.7
)
As a percentage of net revenues:
Compensation and benefits
Global Wealth Management
51.1
49.3
51.2
51.1
48.9
Institutional Group
60.6
57.6
62.0
61.3
59.3
Non-comp. operating expenses
Global Wealth Management
18.0
14.6
15.5
16.7
14.0
Institutional Group
18.5
27.9
25.4
21.6
27.3
Income before income taxes
Global Wealth Management
30.9
36.1
33.3
32.2
37.1
Institutional Group
20.9
14.5
12.6
17.1
13.4
Consolidated pre-tax margin
16.0
18.5
12.6
14.3
18.2
Financial metrics (unaudited):
As of and For the Three Months Ended
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)
6/30/20
6/30/19
3/31/20
Total assets
$
25,624,225
$
24,343,597
$
25,896,006
Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity
$
3,884,060
$
3,429,126
$
3,470,326
Book value per common share (8)
$
48.84
$
44.68
$
46.13
Return on common equity (9)
12.6
%
13.4
%
10.0
%
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (9)
14.1
%
14.3
%
11.2
%
Return on tangible common equity (1)
20.7
%
21.1
%
16.6
%
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2)
23.2
%
22.6
%
18.6
%
Tier 1 common capital ratio (10)
15.3
%
15.6
%
14.3
%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10)
19.3
%
18.0
%
16.6
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10)
11.0
%
10.0
%
9.6
%
Pre-tax margin on net revenues
16.0
%
18.5
%
12.6
%
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3)
17.8
%
19.8
%
14.1
%
Effective tax rate
24.5
%
25.9
%
24.8
%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2)
24.5
%
25.9
%
24.8
%
Statistical Information (unaudited):
As of and For the Three Months Ended
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
Financial advisors
2,138
2,097
2.0
2,130
0.4
Independent contractors
94
96
(2.1
)
94
—
Total financial advisors
2,232
2,193
1.8
2,224
0.4
Locations
447
413
8.2
447
—
Total client assets
$
306,235,000
$
305,233,000
0.3
$
276,627,000
10.7
Fee-based client assets
$
106,218,000
$
103,824,000
2.3
$
93,633,000
13.4
Client money market and insured product
$
18,664,000
$
13,674,000
36.5
$
17,234,000
8.3
Secured client lending (11)
$
2,563,773
$
3,251,723
(21.2
)
$
3,148,790
(18.6
)
Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:
Three Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
Private Client Group (12)
$
164,403
$
164,554
(0.1
)
$
193,260
(14.9
)
Asset Management
23,769
29,485
(19.4
)
29,762
(20.1
)
Third-party Bank Sweep Program
522
6,869
(92.4
)
3,308
(84.2
)
Other (13)
10,245
10,263
(0.2
)
11,445
(10.5
)
Total asset management and service fee revenues
$
198,939
$
211,171
(5.8
)
$
237,775
(16.3
)
Fee-based Assets:
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
Private Client Group (12)
$
91,360
$
80,983
12.8
$
80,617
13.3
Asset Management
25,706
33,156
(22.5
)
22,752
13.0
Elimination (14)
(10,848
)
(10,315
)
5.2
(9,736
)
11.4
Total fee-based assets
$
106,218
$
103,824
2.3
$
93,633
13.4
Individual Program Banks
$
3,007
$
1,459
106.1
$
1,491
101.7
ROA (bps) (15)
Private Client Group (12)
81.6
89.5
83.9
Asset Management
37.0
35.6
38.0
Individual Program Banks
7.1
163.6
95.0
Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
($ in millions, except percentages)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Interest Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Interest Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Interest Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and federal funds sold
$
1,674.0
$
1.0
0.24
%
$
750.4
$
4.3
2.31
%
$
931.8
$
3.7
1.58
%
Financial instruments owned
761.7
2.9
1.50
1,320.5
6.4
1.94
1,076.6
4.6
1.70
Margin balances
981.5
6.4
2.59
1,291.5
13.7
4.23
1,231.7
10.1
3.29
Investments:
Asset-backed securities
4,842.0
32.6
2.70
4,508.4
46.0
4.08
4,538.5
37.0
3.26
Mortgage-backed securities
877.2
4.6
2.09
1,470.9
8.6
2.33
1,094.2
6.0
2.18
Corporate fixed income securities
648.9
4.2
2.59
915.0
6.9
3.02
732.8
5.0
2.76
State and municipal securities
12.2
0.1
2.19
48.0
0.2
1.85
18.4
0.1
2.13
Other
5.3
—
2.02
—
—
—
3.9
—
2.17
Total Investments
6,385.6
41.5
2.60
6,942.3
61.7
3.56
6,387.8
48.1
3.01
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
4,095.4
31.8
3.10
3,337.4
41.3
4.95
3,560.3
38.0
4.27
Residential real estate
3,589.2
25.6
2.85
2,953.7
22.5
3.05
3,416.1
25.3
2.96
Securities-based loans
1,789.2
9.9
2.22
1,916.3
20.2
4.21
2,063.8
16.5
3.19
Commercial real estate
402.6
4.0
3.98
354.3
5.0
5.63
445.0
5.8
5.22
Loans held for sale
486.7
3.3
2.68
178.6
1.8
4.02
374.5
4.0
4.26
Other
546.3
4.6
3.36
377.9
5.1
5.38
500.1
5.6
4.46
Total Loans
10,909.4
79.2
2.90
9,118.2
95.9
4.21
10,359.8
95.2
3.67
Other interest-bearing assets
476.3
(2.6
)
(2.15
)
831.6
5.9
2.86
607.9
(0.5
)
(0.30
)
Total interest-earning assets/interest income
21,188.5
128.4
2.42
20,254.5
187.9
3.71
20,595.6
161.2
3.13
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
11.4
0.1
2.83
29.8
0.2
3.16
91.3
0.2
0.88
Senior notes
1,195.0
13.1
4.38
1,016.2
11.1
4.38
1,017.1
11.2
4.40
Deposits
16,676.5
2.3
0.05
14,660.7
29.3
0.80
15,377.9
9.6
0.25
FHLB
250.8
0.7
1.09
550.2
2.9
2.12
590.5
2.4
1.59
Other interest-bearing liabilities
1,179.2
(3.1
)
(1.03
)
1,764.4
9.4
2.10
1,628.1
1.0
0.26
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
$
19,312.9
$
13.1
0.27
%
$
18,021.3
$
52.9
1.17
%
$
18,704.9
$
24.4
0.52
%
Net interest income/margin
$
115.3
2.18
%
$
135.0
2.67
%
$
136.8
2.66
%
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited):
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
($ in millions, except percentages)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Interest Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Interest Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Interest Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and federal funds sold
$
961.1
$
0.3
0.13
%
$
330.6
$
1.8
2.15
%
$
446.0
$
1.2
1.10
%
Investments
6,385.6
41.5
2.60
6,942.3
61.7
3.56
6,387.8
48.1
3.01
Loans
10,909.4
79.2
2.90
9,118.2
95.9
4.21
10,359.8
95.2
3.67
Other interest-bearing assets
46.7
0.3
2.46
57.2
0.6
4.38
59.6
0.6
4.02
Total interest-earning assets/interest income
18,302.8
121.3
2.65
16,448.3
160.0
3.89
17,253.2
145.1
3.36
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
16,676.5
2.3
0.05
14,660.7
29.3
0.80
15,377.9
9.6
0.25
FHLB
250.8
0.7
1.09
550.2
2.9
2.12
590.5
2.4
1.59
Other interest-bearing liabilities
1.5
—
6.71
1.7
0.1
6.73
1.6
—
7.09
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
$
16,928.8
3.0
0.07
%
$
15,212.6
32.3
0.85
%
$
15,970.0
12.0
0.30
%
Net interest income/margin
$
118.3
2.59
%
$
127.7
3.11
%
$
133.1
3.09
%
Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management
Selected operating data (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s, except percentages)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
Net interest income
$
118,298
$
127,714
(7.4
)
$
133,131
(11.1
)
$
251,429
$
262,278
(4.1
)
Credit loss provision
19,210
2,353
716.4
16,068
19.6
35,278
4,636
661.0
Charge-offs
150
54
177.8
20
650.0
170
110
54.5
Net interest margin
2.59
%
3.11
%
(52) bps
3.09
%
(50) bps
2.83
%
3.14
%
(31) bps
Financial Metrics (unaudited):
As of
($ in 000s, except percentages)
6/30/20
6/30/19
3/31/20
Total assets
$
18,123,326
$
16,645,984
$
18,442,914
Total shareholders' equity
1,378,096
1,236,318
1,224,307
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)
10,923,212
9,127,836
10,565,287
Total deposits
16,302,281
14,901,061
16,880,933
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
3,172,160
2,702,211
3,363,961
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
3,083,126
3,957,629
3,083,065
Commercial and industrial
4,149,307
3,338,127
3,813,862
Residential real estate
3,710,657
2,984,725
3,495,136
Securities-based loans
1,716,786
1,962,528
1,945,371
Commercial real estate
406,788
367,283
399,732
Loans held for sale
474,899
163,511
570,787
Stifel Bank & Trust:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)
12.4
%
13.4
%
11.7
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)
12.4
%
13.4
%
11.7
%
Total capital ratio (10)
13.9
%
14.5
%
13.0
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)
7.2
%
7.2
%
7.1
%
Stifel Bank:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)
18.8
%
17.7
%
15.6
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)
18.8
%
17.7
%
15.6
%
Total capital ratio (10)
20.1
%
18.9
%
16.5
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)
7.1
%
7.3
%
7.3
%
Credit Metrics:
Allowance for credit losses
$
139,949
$
90,472
$
121,017
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans
1.32
%
1.00
%
1.20
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
14,602
$
21,111
$
14,616
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
0.08
%
0.13
%
0.08
%
Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
Revenues:
Commissions
$
116,156
$
120,284
(3.4
)
$
136,897
(15.2
)
$
253,053
$
230,211
9.9
Principal transactions
42,967
42,104
2.0
42,982
(0.0
)
85,949
85,371
0.7
Brokerage revenues
159,123
162,388
(2.0
)
179,879
(11.5
)
339,002
315,582
7.4
Asset management and service fees
198,921
211,156
(5.8
)
237,760
(16.3
)
436,681
406,409
7.4
Net interest
121,564
137,599
(11.7
)
138,682
(12.3
)
260,246
282,894
(8.0
)
Investment banking (17)
8,016
10,559
(24.1
)
10,333
(22.4
)
18,349
18,782
(2.3
)
Other income
18,158
10,731
69.2
16,302
11.4
34,460
19,376
77.8
Net revenues
505,782
532,433
(5.0
)
582,956
(13.2
)
1,088,738
1,043,043
4.4
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
258,291
262,321
(1.5
)
298,370
(13.4
)
556,661
509,794
9.2
Non-compensation operating expenses
91,166
77,760
17.2
90,419
0.8
181,585
146,407
24.0
Total non-interest expenses
349,457
340,081
2.8
388,789
(10.1
)
738,246
656,201
12.5
Income before income taxes
$
156,325
$
192,352
(18.7
)
$
194,167
(19.5
)
$
350,492
$
386,842
(9.4
)
As a percentage of net revenues:
Compensation and benefits
51.1
49.3
51.2
51.1
48.9
Non-compensation operating expenses
18.0
14.6
15.5
16.7
14.0
Income before income taxes
30.9
36.1
33.3
32.2
37.1
Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
3/31/20
% Change
6/30/20
6/30/19
% Change
Revenues:
Commissions
$
60,875
$
44,697
36.2
$
74,198
(18.0
)
$
135,073
$
90,219
49.7
Principal transactions
123,049
54,360
126.4
95,685
28.6
218,734
115,125
90.0
Brokerage revenues
183,924
99,057
85.7
169,883
8.3
353,807
205,344
72.3
Advisory fees
97,838
82,905
18.0
76,053
28.6
173,891
187,800
(7.4
)
Capital raising
111,181
86,153
29.1
93,082
19.4
204,263
134,875
51.4
Investment banking
209,019
169,058
23.6
169,135
23.6
378,154
322,675
17.2
Other (18)
5,153
2,487
107.2
(6,780
)
(176.0
)
(1,627
)
3,869
(142.1
)
Net revenues
398,096
270,602
47.1
332,238
19.8
730,334
531,888
37.3
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
241,420
155,779
55.0
205,988
17.2
447,408
315,190
41.9
Non-compensation operating expenses
73,627
75,521
(2.5
)
84,510
(12.9
)
158,137
145,192
8.9
Total non-interest expenses
315,047
231,300
36.2
290,498
8.5
605,545
460,382
31.5
Income before income taxes
$
83,049
$
39,302
111.3
$
41,740
99.0
$
124,789
$
71,506
74.5
As a percentage of net revenues:
Compensation and benefits
60.6
57.6
62.0
61.3
59.3
Non-compensation operating expenses
18.5
27.9
25.4
21.6
27.3
Income before income taxes
20.9
14.5
12.6
17.1
13.4
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.
A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.
The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and the three months ended March 31, 2020 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in 000s)
6/30/20
6/30/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
6/30/19
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.
$
107,887
$
109,085
$
86,589
$
194,476
$
208,292
Preferred dividend
4,843
5,288
4,844
9,687
7,632
Net income available to common shareholders
103,044
103,797
81,745
184,789
200,660
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Merger-related and severance (19)
16,259
6,721
13,510
29,769
14,912
Litigation-related (20)
—
3,507
—
—
3,507
Provision for income taxes (21)
(3,968
)
(2,654
)
(3,322
)
(7,290
)
(3,188
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
12,291
7,574
10,188
22,479
15,231
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders
$
115,335
$
111,371
$
91,933
$
207,268
$
215,891
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
74,387
79,079
76,619
75,651
79,160
GAAP earnings per diluted common share
$
1.45
$
1.38
$
1.13
$
2.57
$
2.63
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.17
0.10
0.13
0.30
0.19
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share
$
1.62
$
1.48
$
1.26
$
2.87
$
2.82
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
1.39
$
1.31
$
1.07
$
2.44
$
2.53
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.16
0.10
0.13
0.30
0.20
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders
$
1.55
$
1.41
$
1.20
$
2.74
$
2.73
Footnotes
(1)
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Deferred taxes on goodwill and tangible assets was $48.5 million, $41.6 million, and $47.2 million, as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, and March 31, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2)
Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of 17.8% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $16.3 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $143.0 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $895.8 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of 15.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $29.8 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $258.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $1.8 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(5)
Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(6)
See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7)
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(8)
Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(9)
Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(10)
Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(11)
Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12)
Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13)
Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14)
Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15)
Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16)
Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.
(17)
Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(18)
Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(19)
Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(20)
Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(21)
See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”