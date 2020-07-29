Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stifel Financial Corp.    SF

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

(SF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 06:01am EDT
  • Net revenues of $895.8 million, increased 11.9% with the year-ago quarter, were the Company’s third highest quarterly net revenues.
  • Record Institutional Group net revenues and fixed income brokerage revenues.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $115.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 20.7%.
  • Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 23.2%.

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $103.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share on net revenues of $895.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $103.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $800.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $115.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“The benefits of the investments we have made in our business were again evident in our second quarter results.  Net revenue and earnings per share were the third highest in our history.  Our Institutional Group had a record quarter led by record fixed income brokerage revenue as well as strong investment banking results primarily from robust capital raising activity in both fixed income and equity. This helped to counter the impact of the market sell off in the first quarter and the zero rate environment had on revenue lines such as asset management and net interest income, respectively.  In terms of the future, I remain cautiously optimistic.  We enter the third quarter, with a strong and liquid balance sheet, our strongest capital ratios in nearly four years, and a solid and improving recruiting pipeline.  While the economic outlook for the second half of the year remains unclear, I believe that the performance of our diversified financial services model will remain strong,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP 6/30/20  GAAP 6/30/19  % Change  GAAP 3/31/20  % Change   Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/20  Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/19  % Change 
Net revenues $895,817  $800,787   11.9  $913,034   (1.9)  $895,817  $800,787   11.9 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $107,887  $109,085   (1.1) $86,589   24.6   $120,178  $116,659   3.0 
Preferred dividends  4,843   5,288   (8.4)  4,844   (0.0)   4,843   5,288   (8.4)
Net income available to common shareholders $103,044  $103,797   (0.7) $81,745   26.1   $115,335  $111,371   3.6 
Earnings per diluted common share $1.45  $1.38   5.1  $1.13   28.3   $1.62  $1.48   9.5 
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.39  $1.31   6.1  $1.07   29.9   $1.55  $1.41   9.9 
Compensation ratio  61.1%  58.3%      63.2%       60.0%  57.9%    
Non-compensation ratio  22.9%  23.2%      24.2%       22.2%  22.3%    
Pre-tax operating margin (3)  16.0%  18.5%      12.6%       17.8%  19.8%    


For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $184.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $1.8 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $200.7 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $1.6 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $207.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP 6/30/20  GAAP 6/30/19  % Change   Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/20  Non-GAAP (2) 6/30/19  % Change 
Net revenues $1,808,851  $1,571,207   15.1   $1,809,030  $1,571,207   15.1 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $194,476  $208,292   (6.6)  $216,955  $223,523   (2.9)
Preferred dividends  9,687   7,632   26.9    9,687   7,632   26.9 
Net income available to common shareholders $184,789  $200,660   (7.9)  $207,268  $215,891   (4.0)
Earnings per diluted common share $2.57  $2.63   (2.3)  $2.87  $2.82   1.8 
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $2.44  $2.53   (3.6)  $2.74  $2.73   0.4 
Compensation ratio  62.2%  58.9%       61.3%  58.4%    
Non-compensation ratio  23.5%  22.9%       22.8%  22.2%    
Pre-tax operating margin (4)  14.3%  18.2%       15.9%  19.4%    

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $895.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an 11.9% increase from the second quarter of 2019 and a 1.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2020. Net revenues, compared with the second quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and advisory fee revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income and asset management and service fees. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2020, reflected increased advisory fee revenues, principal transaction fee revenues, and capital raising revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income, asset management and service fees, and commission revenues.

The operating environment continued to be impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. Economic indicators generally improved as the quarter progressed, following significant declines in March and April, as economies began to reopen and central banks, along with governments, continued to implement monetary easing measures and provide fiscal stimulus to support the economy. These contributed to higher global equity prices and tighter credit spreads compared with the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $343.0 million, a 31.2% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 1.9% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19  % Change  3/31/20  % Change 
Global Wealth Management $159,123  $162,388   (2.0) $179,879   (11.5)
Institutional brokerage:                    
Equity capital markets  63,193   40,670   55.4   70,195   (10.0)
Fixed income capital markets  120,731   58,387   106.8   99,688   21.1 
Total institutional brokerage  183,924   99,057   85.7   169,883   8.3 
Total brokerage revenues (5) $343,047  $261,445   31.2  $349,762   (1.9)
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $159.1 million, a 2.0% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and an 11.5% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $63.2 million, a 55.4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 10.0% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $120.7 million, a 106.8% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 21.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $217.0 million, a 20.8% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 20.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20    6/30/19    % Change  3/31/20  % Change 
Capital raising:                        
Global Wealth Management $8,016    $10,559     (24.1) $10,314   (22.3)
                         
Equity capital markets  63,277     59,156     7.0   60,195   5.1 
Fixed income capital markets  47,904     26,997     77.4   32,887   45.7 
Institutional Group  111,181     86,153     29.1   93,082   19.4 
Total capital raising (5)  119,197     96,712     23.2   103,396   15.3 
Advisory fees (5)  97,838     82,905     18.0   76,072   28.6 
Total investment banking $217,035    $179,617     20.8  $179,468   20.9 
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $8.0 million, a 24.1% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 22.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $63.3 million, a 7.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 5.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $47.9 million, a 77.4% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 45.7% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $97.8 million, an 18.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 28.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $198.9 million, a 5.8% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 16.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to lower asset values at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $115.3 million, a 14.6% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 15.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $128.4 million, a 31.7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 20.4% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.
  • Interest expense was $13.1 million, a 75.3% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019 and a 46.3% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $547.2 million, which included $9.7 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $466.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $577.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 60.0% in the second quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the second quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19  6/30/20  6/30/19 
GAAP compensation and benefits $547,174  $466,861  $1,124,353  $924,975 
As a percentage of net revenues  61.1%  58.3%  62.2%  58.9%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                
Merger-related and severance  (9,710)  (3,304)  (16,137)  (7,236)
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $537,464  $463,557  $1,108,216  $917,739 
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues  60.0%  57.9%  61.3%  58.4%

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $205.7 million, which included $6.5 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $185.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $220.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 22.2% (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the second quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to the increase in the provision for credit losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in travel and conference-related expenses as a result of COVID-19. In addition, the second quarter of 2020 included provisions related to growth in loans and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (7).

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19  6/30/20  6/30/19 
GAAP non-compensation expenses $205,683  $185,944  $426,432  $360,441 
As a percentage of net revenues  22.9%  23.2%  23.5%  22.9%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                
Merger-related  (6,549)  (3,417)  (13,453)  (7,676)
Litigation-related     (3,507)     (3,507)
   (6,549)  (6,924)  (13,453)  (11,183)
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $199,134  $179,020  $412,979  $349,258 
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues  22.2%  22.3%  22.8%  22.2%

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 24.5%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 25.9% for the second quarter of 2019 and 24.8% for the first quarter of 2020. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 24.5%.

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19  6/30/20  6/30/19 
GAAP provision for income taxes $35,073  $38,225  $63,590  $76,595 
GAAP effective tax rate  24.5%  25.9%  24.6%  26.9%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance  3,986   2,752   7,286   4,955 
Other  (18)  (98)  4   (1,767)
   3,968   2,654   7,290   3,188 
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $39,041  $40,879  $70,880  $79,783 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate  24.5%  25.9%  24.6%  26.3%


Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 2565812. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 6/30/20 6/30/19 % Change 3/31/20 % Change 6/30/20 6/30/19 % Change 
Revenues:                         
Commissions $177,028 $164,981  7.3 $211,098  (16.1)$388,126 $320,430  21.1 
Principal transactions  166,017  96,464  72.1  138,666  19.7  304,683  200,496  52.0 
Brokerage revenues  343,045  261,445  31.2  349,764  (1.9) 692,809  520,926  33.0 
                          
Advisory fees  97,838  82,911  18.0  76,072  28.6  173,910  187,801  (7.4)
Capital raising  119,197  96,706  23.3  103,396  15.3  222,593  153,656  44.9 
Investment banking  217,035  179,617  20.8  179,468  20.9  396,503  341,457  16.1 
Asset management and service fees  198,939  211,171  (5.8) 237,775  (16.3) 436,714  406,438  7.4 
Other income  21,514  13,505  59.3  9,207  133.7  30,721  25,714  19.5 
Operating revenues  780,533  665,738  17.2  776,214  0.6  1,556,747  1,294,535  20.3 
Interest revenue  128,368  187,940  (31.7) 161,177  (20.4) 289,545  379,011  (23.6)
Total revenues  908,901  853,678  6.5  937,391  (3.0) 1,846,292  1,673,546  10.3 
Interest expense  13,084  52,891  (75.3) 24,357  (46.3) 37,441  102,339  (63.4)
Net revenues  895,817  800,787  11.9  913,034  (1.9) 1,808,851  1,571,207  15.1 
                          
Non-interest expenses:                         
Compensation and benefits  547,174  466,861  17.2  577,179  (5.2) 1,124,353  924,975  21.6 
Occupancy and equipment rental  66,264  61,055  8.5  66,073  0.3  132,337  119,917  10.4 
Communication and office supplies  43,046  35,069  22.7  41,124  4.7  84,170  70,766  18.9 
Commissions and floor brokerage  15,177  11,008  37.9  14,842  2.3  30,019  21,964  36.7 
Provision for credit losses  19,210  2,353  716.4  16,068  19.6  35,278  4,636  661.0 
Other operating expenses  61,986  76,459  (18.9) 82,642  (25.0) 144,628  143,158  1.0 
Total non-interest expenses  752,857  652,805  15.3  797,928  (5.6) 1,550,785  1,285,416  20.6 
Income before income taxes  142,960  147,982  (3.4) 115,106  24.2  258,066  285,791  (9.7)
Provision for income taxes  35,073  38,225  (8.2) 28,517  23.0  63,590  76,595  (17.0)
Net income  107,887  109,757  (1.7) 86,589  24.6  194,476  209,196  (7.0)
Net income applicable to non-controlling interests    672 n/m        904 n/m 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.  107,887  109,085  (1.1) 86,589  24.6  194,476  208,292  (6.6)
Preferred dividends  4,843  5,288  (8.4) 4,844  (0.0) 9,687  7,632  26.9 
Net income available to common shareholders $103,044 $103,797  (0.7)$81,745  26.1 $184,789 $200,660  (7.9)
Earnings per common share:                         
Basic $1.46 $1.43  2.1 $1.15  27.0 $2.61 $2.74  (4.7)
Diluted $1.39 $1.31  6.1 $1.07  29.9 $2.44 $2.53  (3.6)
                          
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.17 $0.15  13.3 $0.17   $0.34 $0.30  13.3 
                          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                         
Basic  70,527  72,519  (2.7) 71,286  (1.1) 70,905  73,180  (3.1)
Diluted  74,387  79,079  (5.9) 76,619  (2.9) 75,651  79,160  (4.4)


Summary Segment Results (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19 % Change  3/31/20  % Change  6/30/20  6/30/19 % Change 
Net revenues:                              
Global Wealth Management $505,782  $532,433  (5.0) $582,956   (13.2) $1,088,738  $1,043,043  4.4 
Institutional Group  398,096   270,602  47.1   332,238   19.8   730,334   531,888  37.3 
Other  (8,061)  (2,248) n/m   (2,160)  n/m   (10,221)  (3,724) n/m 
Total net revenues $895,817  $800,787  11.9  $913,034   (1.9) $1,808,851  $1,571,207  15.1 
                               
Operating expenses:                              
Global Wealth Management $349,457  $340,081  2.8  $388,789   (10.1) $738,246  $656,201  12.5 
Institutional Group  315,047   231,300  36.2   290,498   8.5   605,545   460,382  31.5 
Other  88,353   81,424  8.5   118,641   (25.5)  206,994   168,833  22.6 
Total operating expenses $752,857  $652,805  15.3  $797,928   (5.6) $1,550,785  $1,285,416  20.6 
                               
Operating contribution:                              
Global Wealth Management $156,325  $192,352  (18.7) $194,167   (19.5) $350,492  $386,842  (9.4)
Institutional Group  83,049   39,302  111.3   41,740   99.0   124,789   71,506  74.5 
Other  (96,414)  (83,672) 15.2   (120,801)  (20.2)  (217,215)  (172,557) 25.9 
Income before income taxes $142,960  $147,982  (3.4) $115,106   24.2  $258,066  $285,791  (9.7)
                               
As a percentage of net revenues:                             
Compensation and benefits                              
Global Wealth Management  51.1   49.3      51.2       51.1   48.9    
Institutional Group  60.6   57.6      62.0       61.3   59.3    
Non-comp. operating expenses                              
Global Wealth Management  18.0   14.6      15.5       16.7   14.0    
Institutional Group  18.5   27.9      25.4       21.6   27.3    
Income before income taxes                              
Global Wealth Management  30.9   36.1      33.3       32.2   37.1    
Institutional Group  20.9   14.5      12.6       17.1   13.4    
Consolidated pre-tax margin  16.0   18.5      12.6       14.3   18.2    


Financial metrics (unaudited):As of and For the Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)6/30/20 6/30/19 3/31/20 
Total assets$25,624,225 $24,343,597 $25,896,006 
Total Stifel Financial shareholders' equity$ 3,884,060 $3,429,126 $3,470,326 
Book value per common share (8)$48.84 $44.68 $46.13 
Return on common equity (9) 12.6% 13.4% 10.0%
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (9) 14.1% 14.3% 11.2%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 20.7% 21.1% 16.6%
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2) 23.2% 22.6% 18.6%
Tier 1 common capital ratio (10) 15.3% 15.6% 14.3%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10) 19.3% 18.0% 16.6%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10) 11.0% 10.0% 9.6%
Pre-tax margin on net revenues 16.0% 18.5% 12.6%
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3) 17.8% 19.8% 14.1%
Effective tax rate 24.5% 25.9% 24.8%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2) 24.5% 25.9% 24.8%


Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 6/30/20  6/30/19  % Change  3/31/20  % Change 
Financial advisors  2,138   2,097   2.0   2,130   0.4 
Independent contractors  94   96   (2.1)  94    
Total financial advisors  2,232   2,193   1.8   2,224   0.4 
Locations  447   413   8.2   447    
Total client assets $306,235,000  $305,233,000   0.3  $276,627,000   10.7 
Fee-based client assets $106,218,000  $103,824,000   2.3  $93,633,000   13.4 
Client money market and insured product $18,664,000  $13,674,000   36.5  $17,234,000   8.3 
Secured client lending (11) $2,563,773  $3,251,723   (21.2) $3,148,790   (18.6)


  Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) 
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19  % Change  3/31/20  % Change 
Private Client Group (12) $164,403  $164,554   (0.1) $193,260   (14.9)
Asset Management  23,769   29,485   (19.4)  29,762   (20.1)
Third-party Bank Sweep Program  522   6,869   (92.4)  3,308   (84.2)
Other (13)  10,245   10,263   (0.2)  11,445   (10.5)
Total asset management and service fee revenues $198,939  $211,171   (5.8) $237,775   (16.3)
                     
Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended 
($ in millions) 6/30/20  6/30/19  % Change  3/31/20  % Change 
Private Client Group (12) $91,360  $80,983   12.8  $80,617   13.3 
Asset Management  25,706   33,156   (22.5)  22,752   13.0 
Elimination (14)  (10,848)  (10,315)  5.2   (9,736)  11.4 
Total fee-based assets $106,218  $103,824   2.3  $93,633   13.4 
                     
Individual Program Banks $3,007  $1,459   106.1  $1,491   101.7 
                     
ROA (bps) (15)                    
Private Client Group (12)  81.6   89.5       83.9     
Asset Management  37.0   35.6       38.0     
Individual Program Banks  7.1   163.6       95.0     


Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): 
                                     
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019  March 31, 2020 
($ in millions, except percentages) Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and federal funds sold $1,674.0  $1.0   0.24% $750.4  $4.3   2.31% $931.8  $3.7   1.58%
Financial instruments owned  761.7   2.9   1.50   1,320.5   6.4   1.94   1,076.6   4.6   1.70 
Margin balances  981.5   6.4   2.59   1,291.5   13.7   4.23   1,231.7   10.1   3.29 
Investments:                                    
Asset-backed securities  4,842.0   32.6   2.70   4,508.4   46.0   4.08   4,538.5   37.0   3.26 
Mortgage-backed securities  877.2   4.6   2.09   1,470.9   8.6   2.33   1,094.2   6.0   2.18 
Corporate fixed income securities  648.9   4.2   2.59   915.0   6.9   3.02   732.8   5.0   2.76 
State and municipal securities  12.2   0.1   2.19   48.0   0.2   1.85   18.4   0.1   2.13 
Other  5.3      2.02            3.9      2.17 
Total Investments  6,385.6   41.5   2.60   6,942.3   61.7   3.56   6,387.8   48.1   3.01 
Loans:                                    
Commercial and industrial  4,095.4   31.8   3.10   3,337.4   41.3   4.95   3,560.3   38.0   4.27 
Residential real estate  3,589.2   25.6   2.85   2,953.7   22.5   3.05   3,416.1   25.3   2.96 
Securities-based loans  1,789.2   9.9   2.22   1,916.3   20.2   4.21   2,063.8   16.5   3.19 
Commercial real estate  402.6   4.0   3.98   354.3   5.0   5.63   445.0   5.8   5.22 
Loans held for sale  486.7   3.3   2.68   178.6   1.8   4.02   374.5   4.0   4.26 
Other  546.3   4.6   3.36   377.9   5.1   5.38   500.1   5.6   4.46 
Total Loans  10,909.4   79.2   2.90   9,118.2   95.9   4.21   10,359.8   95.2   3.67 
Other interest-bearing assets  476.3   (2.6)  (2.15)  831.6   5.9   2.86   607.9   (0.5)  (0.30)
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  21,188.5   128.4   2.42   20,254.5   187.9   3.71   20,595.6   161.2   3.13 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Short-term borrowings  11.4   0.1   2.83   29.8   0.2   3.16   91.3   0.2   0.88 
Senior notes  1,195.0   13.1   4.38   1,016.2   11.1   4.38   1,017.1   11.2   4.40 
Deposits  16,676.5   2.3   0.05   14,660.7   29.3   0.80   15,377.9   9.6   0.25 
FHLB  250.8   0.7   1.09   550.2   2.9   2.12   590.5   2.4   1.59 
Other interest-bearing liabilities  1,179.2   (3.1)  (1.03)  1,764.4   9.4   2.10   1,628.1   1.0   0.26 
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $19,312.9  $13.1   0.27% $18,021.3  $52.9   1.17% $18,704.9  $24.4   0.52%
Net interest income/margin     $115.3   2.18%     $135.0   2.67%     $136.8   2.66%


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): 
                                     
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019  March 31, 2020 
($ in millions, except percentages) Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and federal funds sold $961.1  $0.3   0.13% $330.6  $1.8   2.15% $446.0  $1.2   1.10%
Investments  6,385.6   41.5   2.60   6,942.3   61.7   3.56   6,387.8   48.1   3.01 
Loans  10,909.4   79.2   2.90   9,118.2   95.9   4.21   10,359.8   95.2   3.67 
Other interest-bearing assets  46.7   0.3   2.46   57.2   0.6   4.38   59.6   0.6   4.02 
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  18,302.8   121.3   2.65   16,448.3   160.0   3.89   17,253.2   145.1   3.36 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Deposits  16,676.5   2.3   0.05   14,660.7   29.3   0.80   15,377.9   9.6   0.25 
FHLB  250.8   0.7   1.09   550.2   2.9   2.12   590.5   2.4   1.59 
Other interest-bearing liabilities  1.5      6.71   1.7   0.1   6.73   1.6      7.09 
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $16,928.8   3.0   0.07% $15,212.6   32.3   0.85% $15,970.0   12.0   0.30%
Net interest income/margin     $118.3   2.59%     $127.7   3.11%     $133.1   3.09%


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (16) - a component of Global Wealth Management 
              
Selected operating data (unaudited):Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except percentages)6/30/20  6/30/19  % Change  3/31/20  % Change  6/30/20  6/30/19  % Change 
Net interest income$118,298  $127,714   (7.4) $133,131   (11.1) $251,429  $262,278   (4.1)
Credit loss provision 19,210   2,353   716.4   16,068   19.6   35,278   4,636   661.0 
Charge-offs 150   54   177.8   20   650.0   170   110   54.5 
Net interest margin 2.59%  3.11% (52) bps   3.09% (50) bps   2.83%  3.14% (31) bps 


Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of 
($ in 000s, except percentages) 6/30/20  6/30/19  3/31/20 
Total assets $18,123,326  $16,645,984  $18,442,914 
Total shareholders' equity  1,378,096   1,236,318   1,224,307 
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)  10,923,212   9,127,836   10,565,287 
Total deposits  16,302,281   14,901,061   16,880,933 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,172,160   2,702,211   3,363,961 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,083,126   3,957,629   3,083,065 
Commercial and industrial  4,149,307   3,338,127   3,813,862 
Residential real estate  3,710,657   2,984,725   3,495,136 
Securities-based loans  1,716,786   1,962,528   1,945,371 
Commercial real estate  406,788   367,283   399,732 
Loans held for sale  474,899   163,511   570,787 
Stifel Bank & Trust:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)  12.4%  13.4%  11.7%
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)  12.4%  13.4%  11.7%
Total capital ratio (10)  13.9%  14.5%  13.0%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)  7.2%  7.2%  7.1%
Stifel Bank:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)  18.8%  17.7%  15.6%
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)  18.8%  17.7%  15.6%
Total capital ratio (10)  20.1%  18.9%  16.5%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)  7.1%  7.3%  7.3%
             
Credit Metrics:            
Allowance for credit losses $139,949  $90,472  $121,017 
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans  1.32%  1.00%  1.20%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Total nonperforming assets $14,602  $21,111  $14,616 
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets  0.08%  0.13%  0.08%


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20 6/30/19 % Change 3/31/20  % Change 6/30/20 6/30/19 % Change 
Revenues:                          
Commissions $116,156 $120,284  (3.4)$136,897   (15.2)$253,053 $230,211  9.9 
Principal transactions  42,967  42,104  2.0  42,982   (0.0) 85,949  85,371  0.7 
  Brokerage revenues  159,123  162,388  (2.0) 179,879   (11.5) 339,002  315,582  7.4 
                           
Asset management and service fees  198,921  211,156  (5.8) 237,760   (16.3) 436,681  406,409  7.4 
Net interest  121,564  137,599  (11.7) 138,682   (12.3) 260,246  282,894  (8.0)
Investment banking (17)  8,016  10,559  (24.1) 10,333   (22.4) 18,349  18,782  (2.3)
Other income  18,158  10,731  69.2  16,302   11.4  34,460  19,376  77.8 
Net revenues  505,782  532,433  (5.0) 582,956   (13.2) 1,088,738  1,043,043  4.4 
Non-interest expenses:                          
Compensation and benefits  258,291  262,321  (1.5) 298,370   (13.4) 556,661  509,794  9.2 
Non-compensation operating expenses  91,166  77,760  17.2  90,419   0.8  181,585  146,407  24.0 
Total non-interest expenses  349,457  340,081  2.8  388,789   (10.1) 738,246  656,201  12.5 
Income before income taxes $156,325 $192,352  (18.7)$194,167   (19.5)$350,492 $386,842  (9.4)
                           
As a percentage of net revenues:                          
Compensation and benefits  51.1  49.3     51.2      51.1  48.9    
Non-compensation operating expenses  18.0  14.6     15.5      16.7  14.0    
Income before income taxes  30.9  36.1     33.3      32.2  37.1    


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20 6/30/19 % Change 3/31/20  % Change 6/30/20 6/30/19 % Change 
Revenues:                          
Commissions $60,875 $44,697  36.2 $74,198   (18.0)$135,073 $90,219  49.7 
Principal transactions  123,049  54,360  126.4  95,685   28.6  218,734  115,125  90.0 
Brokerage revenues  183,924  99,057  85.7  169,883   8.3  353,807  205,344  72.3 
Advisory fees  97,838  82,905  18.0  76,053   28.6  173,891  187,800  (7.4)
Capital raising  111,181  86,153  29.1  93,082   19.4  204,263  134,875  51.4 
Investment banking  209,019  169,058  23.6  169,135   23.6  378,154  322,675  17.2 
Other (18)  5,153  2,487  107.2  (6,780)  (176.0) (1,627) 3,869  (142.1)
Net revenues  398,096  270,602  47.1  332,238   19.8  730,334  531,888  37.3 
Non-interest expenses:                          
Compensation and benefits  241,420  155,779  55.0  205,988   17.2  447,408  315,190  41.9 
Non-compensation operating expenses  73,627  75,521  (2.5) 84,510   (12.9) 158,137  145,192  8.9 
Total non-interest expenses  315,047  231,300  36.2  290,498   8.5  605,545  460,382  31.5 
Income before income taxes $83,049 $39,302  111.3 $41,740   99.0 $124,789 $71,506  74.5 
                           
As a percentage of net revenues:                          
Compensation and benefits  60.6  57.6     62.0      61.3  59.3    
Non-compensation operating expenses  18.5  27.9     25.4      21.6  27.3    
Income before income taxes  20.9  14.5     12.6      17.1  13.4    


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2020. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and the three months ended March 31, 2020 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 6/30/20  6/30/19  3/31/20  6/30/20  6/30/19 
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $107,887  $109,085  $86,589  $194,476  $208,292 
Preferred dividend  4,843   5,288   4,844   9,687   7,632 
Net income available to common shareholders  103,044   103,797   81,745   184,789   200,660 
                     
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Merger-related and severance (19)  16,259   6,721   13,510   29,769   14,912 
Litigation-related (20)     3,507         3,507 
Provision for income taxes (21)  (3,968)  (2,654)  (3,322)  (7,290)  (3,188)
Total non-GAAP adjustments  12,291   7,574   10,188   22,479   15,231 
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $115,335  $111,371  $91,933  $207,268  $215,891 
                     
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  74,387   79,079   76,619   75,651   79,160 
                     
GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.45  $1.38  $1.13  $2.57  $2.63 
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.17   0.10   0.13   0.30   0.19 
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.62  $1.48  $1.26  $2.87  $2.82 
                     
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.39  $1.31  $1.07  $2.44  $2.53 
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.16   0.10   0.13   0.30   0.20 
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.55  $1.41  $1.20  $2.74  $2.73 


Footnotes  

(1)Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Deferred taxes on goodwill and tangible assets was $48.5 million, $41.6 million, and $47.2 million, as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, and March 31, 2020, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2)Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of 17.8% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $16.3 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $143.0  million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $895.8 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of 15.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $29.8 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $258.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues of $1.8 billion. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(5)Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(6)See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7)In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(8)Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(9)Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(10)Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(11)Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(12)Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(13)Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(14)Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(15)Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(16)Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, Stifel Trust Company, N.A, and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A.
(17)Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(18)Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(19)Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(20)Primarily related to costs associated with Company’s legal matters.
(21)See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations          

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
06:11aSTIFEL FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
06:06aSTIFEL FINANCIAL : 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings
PU
06:01aStifel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/24Stifel Financial Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference C..
GL
07/24Companies Start to Think Remote Work Isn't So Great After All
DJ
07/23Stifel Augments European Fixed Income Team with Key New Hires
GL
07/22Global Technology Industry Shows Signs of Resiliency Amid COVID-19 Pandemic,..
GL
07/14Stifel Hires Former PureStar CEO David Carpenter as Senior Advisor
GL
06/29Stifel Hires Former LKQ CEO Rob Wagman as Senior Advisor to Augment Investmen..
GL
06/23New Stifel Survey of Life Science Executives and Investors Finds Optimism for..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 333 M - -
Net income 2020 302 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 3 200 M 3 200 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 8 205
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Stifel Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 53,57 $
Last Close Price 46,72 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald James Kruszewski Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Mark Zemlyak Co-President
Victor J. Nesi Co-President & Director-Institutional Group
Thomas Wilson Weisel Co-Chairman
David D. Sliney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.-22.97%3 200
MORGAN STANLEY-1.68%79 192
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-11.70%72 298
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED12.25%48 393
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.61.01%43 898
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.23%43 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group