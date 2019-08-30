InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Stillcanna's Current Harvest of its Hemp Crop in Poland where its Capturing 1,000 Kilos of Dry Biomass per Hectare - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) (OTCPink: SCNNF) (FSE: A2PEWA) is currently harvesting its hemp crop in Poland, where its currently capturing 1,000 kilos of dry biomass (flower) per hectare, a significant increase over the previously announced expected yield of 350 kilos per hectare.

The company is currently completing the harvesting of a 200-hectare parcel in Warminsko, in the northern area of Poland, just one of the company's hemp crops located on several separate parcels of land. Its larger agricultural tracks of land are in southwestern Poland, Dolnoslaskie and in central Poland, around the company's headquarters.

The company's crops appear quite homogeneous over its various land parcels and Stillcanna feels these initial harvest results should be reflective of its continuing harvest over the next weeks. The new biomass estimate is based on a twenty-hectare sampling of the first agricultural parcel and Stillcanna foresees no issues in completing its full harvest in the following weeks.

Jason Dussault, CEO, stated: "We couldn't be happier with our biomass numbers. These numbers have exceeded our expectations. These agricultural results should greatly increase our company's business opportunities and revenue options."

The company's extraction equipment has arrived at its Polish NEXUS facility and is currently being installed. Its new proprietary dryers are anticipated to be operational within the week, preparing its biomass for extraction.

Backed by a future supply of exceptionally low-cost inputs from its state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction operations, the company is preparing to enter the direct-to-consumer market with a portfolio of unique brands. Stillcanna is on schedule to begin extracting and fulfilling its CBD isolate orders in the fourth quarter.

The company previously signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD.

