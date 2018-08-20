Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Group announces Head of IR & Communications

PRESS RELEASE

Stillfront Group announces Head of IR & Communications

Sofia Wretman has been appointed as Head of IR & Communications and will be part of the Group's management team. The position is new and covers both internal and external communications as well as investor relations.

Sofia Wretman has more than fifteen years of experience of strategic communication and investor relations from a range of industries. Former positions include Head of IR & Communications at Alimak Group, Senior Consultant at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson and Communications manager at SAS Institute.

"We are pleased to welcome Sofia as member of the management team. Sofia will be responsible for internal and external communications as well as investor relations. The recruitment of Sofia and the appointment of this new role is part of the Group's planned move to the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. The recruitment is also important as the Group since its listing at First North in 2015, has grown rapidly through several acquisitions and today has more than 400 employees in six countries," says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of Stillfront Group.

"I look forward to be part of the continued growth journey and to develop the investor relations and communications functions," comments Sofia Wretman.

Sofia will assume her position on October 15 2018.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20

