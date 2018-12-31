Stingray Signs Distribution Agreement with Altice USA

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B.), a leading music, media, and technology company, is ending 2018 on a high note. The company today signalled further expansion in the United States with the signature of a distribution agreement with Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, bringing 50 Stingray Music audio channels and hundreds of music videos from Stingray’s On-Demand catalog to Altice USA’s millions of Optimum and Suddenlink subscribers.



Under the terms of the deal, Stingray Music and Stingray Music Videos will be included on Altice USA’s Optimum and Suddenlink lineups. The deal also provides Altice USA with rights for other popular Stingray products, such as linear music video channels, subscription Video-On-Demand products, and TV apps.

“Stingray is committed to expanding in the U.S. and the announcement of this agreement with Altice USA is an important step towards reaching this objective,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “We have always been dedicated to offering pay TV providers with best-in-class music services and could not be happier to announce that Optimum & Suddenlink customers will ring in the New Year with some of the world’s best curated music and video services.”

“We are focused on providing our customers with an unparalleled entertainment experience and are thrilled to form this new partnership with Stingray,” said Hakim Boubazine, Co-President & Chief Operating Officer of Altice USA. “The launch of Stingray provides our Optimum & Suddenlink customers with upgraded music programming, giving them access to a wide array of new content, enhanced features, and all the great music they love.”

Product Highlights

Stingray Music 50 digital audio channels with the best music in all popular music genres including the U.S.’s top-charting artists. Service will also be provided through a web player and subscribers will have access to Stingray Music’s mobile app that includes an additional 2,000 channels.



50 digital audio channels with the best music in all popular music genres including the U.S.’s top-charting artists. Service will also be provided through a web player and subscribers will have access to Stingray Music’s mobile app that includes an additional 2,000 channels. Stingray Music Videos hundreds of free on-demand music videos covering latest pop, rock, dance, alternative, punk, heavy metal, and kids’ favorites.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 101 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

