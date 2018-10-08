Log in
STITCH FIX INC (SFIX)
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

10/08/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFIX). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfix.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On October 1, 2018, after-market hours, Stitch Fix revealed its fourth-quarter financial results ending July 28, 2018, reporting lower revenue and active client numbers. Following this news, On October 2, 2018, Stitch Fix stock dropped almost $16 per share, or over 35%, on unusually high trading volume.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Stitch Fix shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfix. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-stitch-fix-inc-sfix-300727149.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
