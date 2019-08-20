Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stitch Fix Inc    SFIX

STITCH FIX INC

(SFIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 ended August 3, 2019 after market close on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Mike Smith, President and COO, and Paul Yee, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (786) 789-4772, passcode 6009320.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 6009320. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients’ homes. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit http://www.stitchfix.com.

 

Contact:
David Pearce
IR@stitchfix.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STITCH FIX INC
08:31aStitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnin..
GL
08/13As Barneys struggles, fashion vendors try on alternative channels
RE
07/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Close At Record Levels Again As Bulls B..
DJ
06/20Stitch Fix to Present at the Wells Fargo “Bricks to Clicks” Digit..
GL
06/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Win Streak Since March Amid Report Of Delay..
DJ
06/06STITCH FIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
06/06Stitch Fix, Tesla rise while Michaels, Cloudera tumble
AQ
06/05STITCH FIX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/05STITCH FIX : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/05Stitch Fix Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 578 M
EBIT 2019 26,1 M
Net income 2019 33,4 M
Finance 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 63,9x
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 2 075 M
Chart STITCH FIX INC
Duration : Period :
Stitch Fix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STITCH FIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,00  $
Last Close Price 20,57  $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katrina Lake Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike C. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Yee Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cathy Polinsky Chief Technology Officer
Bill J. Gurley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STITCH FIX INC20.36%2 075
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING30.06%464 165
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%51 123
JD.COM50.88%46 071
SHOPIFY INC (US)161.34%40 730
EBAY INC.43.89%33 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group