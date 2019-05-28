Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stitch Fix Inc    SFIX

STITCH FIX INC

(SFIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stitch Fix : Bespoke fashion start-ups join forces for European expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Zalando shoes on display at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the day of its 2014 initial public offering

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Berlin-based personalised fashion start-ups Outfittery and Modomoto are merging in an effort to accelerate growth in Europe, where they compete with online-only retailer Zalando's own bespoke clothing business.

Seven-year-old Outfittery is tying up with the smaller Modomoto in an all-share deal, expanding the online menswear business that in effect works as a personal shopper for its growing customer base.

The two companies have served nearly 1 million customers between them and jointly achieved sales of 80 million euros (71 million pounds) in the past 12 months.

Julia Boesch, co-founder and CEO of Outfittery, will head the combined company, which she said would be "the European leader in personalised fashion shopping".

With integration to be completed this year, the merged business is targeting revenue of more than 100 million euros in 2020. Outfittery accounts for two thirds of the two retailers' joint sales.

Outfittery originally focussed on menswear because in traditional bricks-and-mortar fashion stores "men were always somewhere in the basement", Boesch told Reuters, and the growth of e-commerce now offers them a wealth of choice so great as to be overwhelming.

"We saw this pain specifically with men, so we thought that starting with men would be good. This proved to be true," she said.

Modomoto's management will stay on, with CEO Andreas Fischer becoming chief strategy officer while colleagues assume senior roles. Deal terms were not disclosed.

HUMAN AND MACHINE

Combining expert advice with data science, Outfittery first surveys customers online to find out how old they "feel" and what fashions they like.

One of its 200 stylists reviews the feedback and assembles a box of clothes to send to the customer, who either keeps and pays for it or returns the goods with comments. This data is then analysed to help to improve recommendations over time.

Outfittery competes against Zalando's own bespoke fashion brand, Zalon, which was founded in 2015 and is credited with helping to staunch a decline in profitability at Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer.

The new company will operate only under the Outfittery brand in nine markets, spanning the German-speaking countries, Benelux, Sweden and Denmark. Modomoto covers a similar footprint but already has a presence in France.

Boesch, one of a handful of women CEOs leading consumer start-ups in Germany, said the average spend per Outfittery box is 200 euros. About 40% of customers go on to buy most of their clothes there, paying typical recommended retail prices.

In another metric, Outfittery's 'share of wardrobe' - the proportion of its customers' total spending on clothes - has grown by 30% in the past three years, Boesch said. She did not provide figures for returns.

She also declined to elaborate on financial performance at the company, which has raised about $60 million from investors.

So-called curated fashion caught on earlier in the United States, where Stitch Fix floated in 2017 and forecasts revenue of more than $1.5 billion this year. Stitch Fix is now looking to expand into Britain, setting the scene for a potential clash on the European continent.

Boesch, who worked in international business development at Zalando before founding Outfittery in 2012, welcomes the prospect.

"Competitors make the concept even more popular and increase the market's size," she said.

"In the U.S. we've really seen the inflection point. We are expecting the same to happen in the European market. You can see by Stitch Fix’s expansion into the UK that they also believe in that."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by David Goodman)

By Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STITCH FIX INC 1.55% 24.31 Delayed Quote.40.08%
ZALANDO -0.13% 37.24 Delayed Quote.66.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STITCH FIX INC
02:10pSTITCH FIX : Bespoke fashion start-ups join forces for European expansion
RE
05/21STITCH FIX : The Struggles of the Plus-Size Menswear Market
AQ
05/14STITCH FIX : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and C..
AQ
05/07STITCH FIX : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communic..
AQ
03/12Casey's General Stores, Colfax rise; XPO Logistics falls
AQ
03/12STITCH FIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/11STITCH FIX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/11STITCH FIX : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11STITCH FIX : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
03/06STITCH FIX INC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 553 M
EBIT 2019 25,7 M
Net income 2019 22,7 M
Finance 2019 189 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 109,82
P/E ratio 2020 90,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 393 M
Chart STITCH FIX INC
Duration : Period :
Stitch Fix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STITCH FIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 36,6 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katrina Lake Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike C. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Yee Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cathy Polinsky Chief Technology Officer
Bill J. Gurley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STITCH FIX INC40.08%2 393
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING13.08%401 440
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 800
JD.COM25.75%38 235
EBAY INC.28.71%31 488
SHOPIFY INC (US)99.24%30 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About