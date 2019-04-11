Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  STM Group Plc    STM   IM00B1S9KY98

STM GROUP PLC

(STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/11 03:32:04 am
50.4 GBp   +1.82%
07:18aSTM : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
03/26STM : Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018STM GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STM : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:18am EDT

STM Group Plc (AIM:STM), the cross border financial services provider, is pleased to announce that printed copies of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted to shareholders together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and a form of proxy.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting is available on the Company's website at www.stmgroupplc.com.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on 14 May 2019 at the offices of Pinsent Masons, 30 Crown Place, London, EC2A 4ES. Attendees should notify Veronique Noel (Veronique.noel@stmgroupplc.com) prior to 12 noon (UK time) on Friday 10 May 2019 due to security access requirements.

2018 Annual Report

Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2019

For further information, please contact:

STM Group Plc
Alan Kentish, Chief Executive Officer
alan.kentish@stmgroupplc.com 		Tel: Via Walbrook
www.stmgroupplc.com
Therese Neish, Chief Financial Officer
therese.neish@stmgroupplc.com
finnCap www.finncap.com
Matt Goode / Simon Hicks - Corporate Finance
Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers - ECM 		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Walbrook www.walbrookpr.com
Tom Cooper / Paul Vann Tel: +44 (0) 20 7933 8780
Mob: +44 (0) 797 122 1972
tom.cooper@walbrookpr.com

Notes to editors:

STM is a multi jurisdictional financial services group which is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group specialises in the administration of client assets in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring.

STM's growth strategy is focussed on both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Further information on STM Group can be found at www.stmgroupplc.com

Disclaimer

STM Group plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 11:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STM GROUP PLC
07:18aSTM : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
03/26STM : Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018
PU
2018STM GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018STM : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018STM GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018STM : Non-Executive Chairman Appointment
PU
2018STM : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PU
2018STM : PDMR Shareholdings
PU
2018STM : Conclusion of Gibraltar regulated entities Skilled Person Review
PU
2018STM GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,9 M
EBIT 2019 4,30 M
Net income 2019 3,40 M
Debt 2019 19,2 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 9,17
P/E ratio 2020 8,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 29,1 M
Chart STM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STM Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Roy Kentish Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Duncan Crocker Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Marr Chief Operating Officer & Director
Therese Gemma Neish Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Leonard Berryman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STM GROUP PLC-10.81%38
S&P GLOBAL INC25.15%52 337
RELX2.44%42 461
MOODY'S CORPORATION33.29%34 983
THOMSON REUTERS CORP19.28%29 589
EXPERIAN11.50%25 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About