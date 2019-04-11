STM : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

STM Group Plc (AIM:STM), the cross border financial services provider, is pleased to announce that printed copies of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted to shareholders together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and a form of proxy.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting is available on the Company's website at www.stmgroupplc.com.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2pm on 14 May 2019 at the offices of Pinsent Masons, 30 Crown Place, London, EC2A 4ES. Attendees should notify Veronique Noel (Veronique.noel@stmgroupplc.com) prior to 12 noon (UK time) on Friday 10 May 2019 due to security access requirements.

2018 Annual Report

Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2019

Notes to editors:

STM is a multi jurisdictional financial services group which is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group specialises in the administration of client assets in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring.

STM's growth strategy is focussed on both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Further information on STM Group can be found at www.stmgroupplc.com