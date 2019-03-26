STM : Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018

Press Release

26 March 2019

STM Group Plc

("STM", "the Company" or "the Group")

Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018

STM Group Plc (AIM: STM), the multi-jurisdictional financial services group, is pleased to announce its audited final results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018.

Financial Highlights:

•Revenue for the period £21.4 million (2017: £21.5 million) •Underlying* revenue for the period of £20.5 million (2017: £20.2 million)

•Profit before tax for the period of £4.0 million (2017: £4.0 million). •Underlying* Profit before tax for the period of £3.7 million (2017: £3.2 million)

•Underlying profit margins increased to 18% (2017: 16%)

•Recurring revenue** for 2018 of £16.3 million representing 76% of total revenue (2017: 75%)

•Final dividend of 1.3 pence per ordinary share recommended (2017: 1.2 pence)

•Strong balance sheet with net cash and cash equivalents of £15.6 million (31 December 2017: £15.1 million)

* Underlying statistics are net of certain transactions which do not form part of the regular operations of the business ** defined as annual management charges and contractual fixed fee agreements

Operational Highlights:

•Continued strengthening of our governance platform and risk management framework

•Strong board composition-new members-chairman, non-executive director and COO

•Proven bolt-on acquisition strategy with completion of Harbour and fully integrated within 6 months

•Carey Pensions acquisition - stronger focus on the UK market

•Access to more products

•Entry into the ever-growing UK workplace pensions solution market

•Consolidation opportunity now possible for workplace pensions

•Continued investment in technology with vision of one Group wide administration platform

Commenting on the results and prospects for STM, Alan Kentish, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are pleased with another solid profitable year at STM, which has been coupled with significant operational progress within the Group. Our management, governance and risk structures have been strengthened to ensure that we are well placed to integrate our recent acquisitions, meet our industry compliance needs and can rely on a robust infrastructure to support future growth.

"Our markets continue to evolve and present opportunities for well funded operators. STMintends to be at the forefront of product development and sector consolidation and has a refined short-term strategy tomaximise this opportunity."

STM Group Plc

STM is a multi jurisdictional financial services group which is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group specialises in the administration of client assets in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring.

Today, the Group has operations in the UK, Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey and Spain. STM has developed a range of pension products for UK nationals and internationally domiciled clients and has two Gibraltar Life Assurance Companies which provide life insurance bonds - wrappers in which a variety of investments, including investment funds, can be held.

STM's growth strategy is focussed on both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Further information on STM Group can be found atwww.stmgroupplc.com

Chairman's statement

It gives me great pleasure to present my first set of financial statements for STM as Chairman of the Board.

Our 2018 result has been the backdrop to another year of great change for STM in a number of ways which have all contributed in one way or another to making the Group a stronger and more robust operation.

My tenure as Chair started in September, and it has certainly been a busy six months or so, with a focus on continuing to build on the governance structure and core capabilities as set out earlier in the year.

In addition, we have further refined our growth strategy around the organic and acquisitive opportunities in both our existing and complementary markets.

Our 2018 profits are underpinned by the predictable recurring revenue stream across the various trading operations of the Group, which has allowed for the delivery of a healthy £4.0 million profit before tax; a profit similar to 2017 and a 16% increase in underlying profitability, despite having absorbed certain costs associated with strengthening the corporate governance structure.

Progress has been made on key fronts during 2018 and early 2019.

Operationally, we have delivered on the strategy to be a more UK focussed group building a head office team and having more products focussed on the UK market. We successfully fully integrated the Harbour business by September of last year having only completed in February, and we identified a further UK acquisition target, namely Carey Pensions, that received FCA approval in February 2019.

From a governance point of view, we have appointed a further independent NED to the Board, recruited a Chief Operating Officer who started in January 2019 to support our existing executive team, and have appointed a UK based full time Group Company Secretary who will join us in April 2019.

My vision for our future is to chair a well structured, operationally disciplined and ambitious business that can deliver on the expectations of all its stakeholders. In this regard, the executive team has refined its short-term strategy to be executed by the strengthened Board, to achieve step-change growth in the coming years. This will be a combination of organic growth and acquisitions using resources available to the Group, and a more structured service proposition that can support all of the trading operations overall, where appropriate.

I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all of the Group'sDirectors, executive and all our colleagues across the Group for their efforts during 2018. I look forward to 2019 as STM sets out on the next leg of its stimulating and progressive journey.

Duncan Crocker

Chairman

Chief Executive's statement

Introduction

I am pleased to present the annual results for STM Group Plc for the year ended 31 December 2018. It has seemed a long and busy year but despite some significant challenges and costs, I am pleased to say that the Group has performed in line with expectations and delivered an overall profit before tax of £4.0 million (2017: £4.0 million).

Each of the operating entities has contributed as expected, and we have seen a 16% increase in underlying profitability between 2017 and 2018 as explained in more detail under Financial Review below. This increase has been generated by a combination of improved operating margins, acquisitions and organic growth.

During 2018, a significant amount of management time and resources have been dedicated to implementing the recommendations of the skilled person review report that was finalised in June 2018.

Whilst this has increased costs as part of continuing to build on our governance structure, the outcome of such investment can only strengthen our business going forward.

We have been busy on the acquisition front, completing the purchase of Harbour in Malta in February 2018, which was fully integrated within the six months expected timeframe. Pleasingly it is delivering the expected increase in contribution to the Malta business, and performing in line with our expectations.

Further to this, in October 2018 we signed the Sale and Purchase agreement for the acquisition of the UK based Carey pensions, which was approved by the UK regulators and completed in February 2019.

At an annual revenue of circa £3.5 million, and growing, this gives us some exciting integration and diversification opportunities for 2019 and beyond. We expect this acquisition to be earnings neutral in the year ended 31 December 2019 and contribute to profit in the financial year ending 31 December 2020. This acquisition follows our intention to have a more UK focussed business.

The SIPP market, and to a lesser extent the QROPS market, have been in a state of flux during 2018, centering around some key legal cases (such as Berkeley Burke and Adams) which are still to conclude, leaving the sector in a period of uncertainty. Additionally, the debate over whether a Defined Benefit transfer should proceed or not is causing uncertainty in the market place for pension providers and intermediaries. Despite this we saw a steady and predictable flow of new business during the year.

As part of our investment strategy into the business, we have successfully recruited a Chief Operating Officer. This was a key appointment to the Board with the aim of being able to allow the executives to better share the responsibilities of running the business, so that there will be more time available for driving the business forward. On this note, I am delighted that Pete Marr has joined us in early 2019 in that role.

In addition, the investment in our governance and strategy continued with the appointment in the second half of the year of Duncan Crocker as Chairman, and Graham Kettleborough as a further Non-Executive Director.