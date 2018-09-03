Log in
STM : Non-Executive Chairman Appointment

09/03/2018 | 10:12am CEST

03 September 2018

STM Group Plc (AIM: STM), the cross border financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Crocker as Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect.

Duncan has spent his entire working career in the UK financial services industry, the last 20 years of which being spent reporting in at group board level in a FTSE 100 group. He has extensive experience across a broad range of customer and distribution sectors. He left full-time executive employment in 2014, following 37 years served across various leadership roles at Legal and General Group plc ("L&G"). Duncan was latterly managing director of L&G's UK intermediated housing / mortgage sector business, having previously headed up L&G's UK Intermediary and banking distribution divisions.

In his current non-executive career he has provided guidance and advisory as an independent non-executive director to a number of businesses, from Zurich Intermediary Group Limited (part of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd), to one of the largest UK independent mortgage brokers, London & Country Mortgages Limited. Duncan also acts as an adviser to a number of fledgling fin-tech start-up businesses.

Commenting on the Board appointment Robin Ellison, Interim Chairman, said: "I am delighted to welcome Duncan as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

"Duncan's credentials speak for themselves. His strong corporate governance ethic and experience in stakeholder engagement and management, along with his detailed understanding of the intermediary and customer focused journey will undoubtedly add further value to an already enhanced board, having recently appointed Graham Kettleborough, ex CEO of Chesnara Plc on 10th August 2018 as an independent non-executive director."

Duncan Crocker added:"I am delighted to be joining STM and look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the Group's journey as it expands the business and its services in all chosen target markets. My role and vision is to ensure that STM has a robust framework of corporate governance which embraces strong customer ethics alongside diligent protection of all stakeholder interests as its progressive strategy is executed."

The following details in relation to the appointment of Mr Crocker are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) and Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Director's full name: Duncan Crocker

Director's age: 60 years

Current directorships

Past directorships held within the last five years

Zurich Intermediary Group Limited

Crocker Advisory Limited

London & Country Mortgages Limited

Legal & General Partnership Services Limited

Legal & General Estate Agencies Limited

Legal & General Partnership Holdings Limited

Legal & General Financial Services Limited

Duncan has no shareholding in the Company.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

STM Group Plc
Alan Kentish, Chief Executive Officer
alan.kentish@stmgroupplc.com 		Via Walbrook PR
www.stmgroupplc.com
Therese Neish, Chief Financial Officer
therese.neish@stmgroupplc.com
FinnCap www.finncap.com
Matt Goode / Emily Watts - Corporate Finance Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers - Corporate Broking
Walbrook www.walbrookpr.com
Tom Cooper / Paul Vann Tel: +44 (0) 20 7933 8780
Mob: +44 (0) 797 122 1972
tom.cooper@walbrookpr.com

Notes to editors:

STM is a multi jurisdictional financial services group which is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group specialises in the delivery of a wide range of financial service products to professional intermediaries and the administration of assets for international clients in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring.

STM has operations in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, Jersey, and Spain. The Group is looking to expand through the development of additional products and services that its ever more sophisticated clients demand. STM has developed a specialist international pensions division which specialises in SIPPs, Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes (QROPS), and Qualifying Non UK Pension Schemes (QNUPS). STM has a Gibraltar Life Insurance Company, STM Life plc, which provides life insurance bonds - wrappers in which a variety of investments, including investment funds, can be held.

Further information on STM Group can be found at www.stmgroupplc.com

Disclaimer

STM Group plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:11:10 UTC
