STM : Notice of Results

STM Group Plc, the multi-jurisdictional financial services group, will announce its audited results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday 28 April 2020.

In line with existing guidance provided in the trading update on 27 November 2019 and on 28 February 2020, STM expects to report 2019 Revenues of approximately £23.0m, reported PBT of approximately £3.8m, with Underlying PBT* of approximately £2.5m.

*Underlying PBT is profit before tax net of non-recurring costs and other exceptional items including bargain purchase gains and technical reserve releases that do not form part of the normal course of business.

STM is a multi jurisdictional financial services group which is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group specialises in the delivery of a wide range of financial service products to professional intermediaries and the administration of assets for international clients in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning and wealth structuring.

Today, STM has operations in UK, Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey and Spain. The Group is looking to expand through the development of additional products and services that its ever more sophisticated clients demand. STM has developed a specialist international pensions division which specialises in SIPPs, Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes (QROPS), Qualifying Non UK Pension Schemes (QNUPS). STM has two Gibraltar life assurance companies which provide life insurance bonds - wrappers in which a variety of investments, including investment funds, can be held.