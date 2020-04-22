Log in
STMICROELECTRONICS

STMICROELECTRONICS

(STM)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased

04/22/2020 | 01:44am EDT

By Mauro Orru

STMicroelectronics NV said Wednesday that net profit and revenue in the first quarter of 2020 increased year-on-year as higher sales of its imaging products as well as growth in analog and microcontrollers partially offset lower sales in automotive, power discrete and digital.

The European chip maker said net profit for the quarter rose to $192 million from $178 million the previous year, with operating profit for the same period jumping to $231 million from $211 million.

Analysts were expecting quarterly net profit to come in at $189 million, according to FactSet.

Operating margin rose to 10.4% from 10.2%, although gross margin fell to 37.9% from 39.4%.

First-quarter revenue climbed to $2.23 billion from $2.08 billion for the first quarter of 2019, still below the $2.36 billion which STMicroelectronics was expecting in January before the coronavirus pandemic spread to Europe and the U.S.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

"Our revenues came in about 5% below the mid-point of our outlook when entering the quarter. The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent containment measures by governments around the world brought challenges in our manufacturing operations and, especially in the last few days of the quarter, logistics," Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said.

The company said it expects revenue of $2 billion in the second quarter at mid-point, with a gross margin of around 34.6%, plus or minus 200 basis points.

STMicroelectronics reduced its 2020 capex to between $1 billion and $1.2 billion from $1.5 billion.

Mr. Chery said the company would move forward based on a plan for 2020 revenue of between $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion.

The company said the supervisory board would propose a cut for the 2019 dividend to $0.168 a share from $0.24 at the annual general meeting on June 17, with the authorization to consider an increase up to a maximum of $0.24 a share during September 2020.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 272 M
EBIT 2020 1 009 M
Net income 2020 743 M
Finance 2020 802 M
Yield 2020 1,21%
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,68x
Capitalization 18 934 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,48  $
Last Close Price 21,38  $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS-17.81%18 956
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%264 112
INTEL CORPORATION-5.83%258 372
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.54%179 042
BROADCOM INC.-21.63%106 297
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.72%106 020
